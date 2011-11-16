Oscarweb Round-up: Clooney cheers on the competition

Ask most awards analysts who the current frontrunners for the Best Actor Oscar are, and you’ll probably get some combination of the names George Clooney, Jean Dujardin and Brad Pitt. Clooney probably knows that, which is why it’s both magnanimous and, who knows, perhaps slyly strategic for him to name Dujardin and Pitt’s performances, in “The Artist” and “Moneyball” respectively, as being among his favorites of the year: I don’t for a minute doubt his ingenuousness (or his judgment) when he describes Dujardin’s work as “spectacular,” but by singling out these performances, he indirectly puts himself in their company. The man’s smoothness knows no bounds. [Los Angeles Times]
Sasha Stone investigates the Best Original Screenplay race. It’s a thorough rundown… but where’s “Martha Marcy May Marlene?” [Awards Daily]
Sigur Rós frontman Jónsi unveils the original song he co-wrote with Cameron Crowe for “We Bought a Zoo.” [NPR]
Aiming to regain their creative mojo after “Cars 2,” Pixar release new images from “Brave.” Anyone else think it’s looking a tad ugly? [The Guardian]
David Poland spends some time with “Warrior” actor Nick Nolte. Anyone hoping that commercially doused Best Supporting Actor buzz can return? [Hot Blog]
Bob Strauss on the identity crisis that the Oscar telecast seems to be facing. [Daily Breeze]
Angelina Jolie’s Bosnia-set directorial debut “In the Land of Blood and Honey” will no longer be released in an English-language version. Good for her. [Deadline]
A week old, but a nice piece on why the strong coming-out drama “Pariah” is a “biomythography” for writer-director Dee Rees. [New York Times]
David Hudson gathers opinion on one of the year’s best films, “Tomboy,” now playing in New York. If you can, go. [Mubi Notebook]
In case you were wondering, Bradley Cooper is the Sexiest Man Alive. But Alec Baldwin cracked the Top 10, so guys, pick your role model. [People]
So calling your adolescent daughter a stupid pig is now sexy?
Here’s another notable link to post. The 45 eligible animated shorts screened for Academy members this past weekend:
[www.cartoonbrew.com]
Thanks, I’m actually doing a separate post on that shortly.
But we all know the title actually belongs to Ryan Gosling. Bloated face McGee was just more available.
Don’t know where else to ask this, so I am here. Guy, yesterday you said “more on that later” regarding ‘Immortals’. I’m assuming you didn’t enjoy. But I’m curious, what did you think?
I did enjoy. Very much. I actually want to do a piece on it this week, so bear with me.
I absolutely will. I’m sure it’ll be a good write-up, as usual. I, too, enjoyed the movie.
We Bought a Zoo next weekend! Can’t wait. As much as I hated Elizabethtown, I’ve missed Crowe.
I actually think “Brave” looks beautiful. But I preferred the teaser trailer. The full trailer struck me as a little generic.
Bradley Cooper will always be Will from “Alias” to me, no matter how many douchebags he plays on-screen.
Exactly, Alias, THAT’S the Bradley Cooper I choose to think of.
So glad I’m not the only one who still fondly remembers Cooper as Will. The man-about-town screen persona he’s cultivated since has never sat well with me as the rumpled-geek act.
Clooney – I love the man, but boy is he an Oscar whore. :) He always gives interviews about Oscars. And he’s not always right… I remember when he kept preaching and promising that Cate Blanchett would finally win Best Actress for The Good German. Well – we all know what happened there…
People really believe Dujardin gave the best performance this year? He’s a virtually unknown actor in a silent film and the Academy may be weary after the backlack which followed Benigni’s win. I don’t think he has a chance at the win. Clooney’s already won and I don’t sense any sort of clamoring to hand him another one. At this point it’s between Pitt and Dicaprio.
“People really believe Dujardin gave the best performance this year? He’s a virtually unknown actor in a silent film”
I fail to see what an actor’s degree of celebrity in the United States (he’s a megastar in France, don’t forget) has to do with any sensible notion of “best.” And yes, I do believe his performance is more layered and interesting than those of his fellow frontrunners.
I see lots of people likening Dujardin to Benigni, which strikes me as somewhat xenophobic. The actors have very little in common, as do their performances.