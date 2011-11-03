Oscarweb Round-up: ‘Close Encounters’ for the first time in a long time

Nathaniel Rogers points out that Steven Spielberg’s “Close Encounters of the Third Kind” turns the arbitrary age of 34 this month. On the occasion, he put the ole’ Blu-ray in and gave it a first look in a great many years. I, too, recently revisited the film for the first time in a LONG time (as a double feature with “E.T.: The Extra-Terrestrial” at the New Beverly Theater here in Los Angeles). It really is, to my mind, one of the directors top four or five efforts, and I look forward to re-watching most of his stuff soon as we’ll be dedicating a December installment of The Lists to the best he’s had to offer over the decades. [The Film Experience]
Jordan Raup rounds up a bunch of public reactions to “War Horse” via the miracle of Twitter. [The Film Stage]
Brooks Barnes profiles “J. Edgar” star Leonardo DiCaprio. [New York Times]
John Horn writes up this weekend’s big opener, “Tower Heist.” [Los Angeles Times]
The Academy brings back the laughter with Pierre Étaix (who was feted this year at Telluride and pops up in “Le Havre”). [Oscars.org]
Sasha Stone offers up a unique remembrance of the late Gil Cates based on her interactions with the man over the years. [Awards Daily]
Breaking down the explosions of Le Cinéma du Michael Bay. [Movieline]
Rob Licuria on Judy Greer’s outside shot at Best Supporting Actress recognition for her precious (and well-performed) screen time in “The Descendants.” [Gold Derby]
George Clooney on why he took his role in the film. [24 Frames]
Scott Feinberg talks to “Like Crazy” star Felicity Jones. [The Race]
I really do not like Close Encounters, at all, not sure why though… it bores me. Maybe I should revisit it again.
Try the special edition.
I love Close Encounters. (The Director’s Cut.) It truly is a fantastic movie. It has been overshadowed by Star Wars the same year, but it’s far superior.
I’m not a fan of seeing inside the mother ship.
Me either. The Director’s Cut doesn’t have that though. Spielberg removed it because he wanted it to be a mystery. Only the Special Edition has inside the ship.
Oh, I misunderstood you.
I’m not really sure which version I’ve been watching for so many years, (I assume it’s the Director’s Cut) but I consider “Close Encounters” to be his favorite film of mine and only “Jaws” would come close, really.
I love the subtle, episodic allusions to the visitation suggested in the first 30-35 minutes. The air-traffic control scene has got to be one of the greatest things Spielberg’s ever done.
Loved Close Encounters as originally seen in the theaters and was dismayed at the Special Edition which I felt left out excellent scenes between Dreyfuss and his family and ruined the ending, not just because of the Mother Ship but also because I felt it went overboard on shots of people looking moonily at the Spaceship. (Didn’t feel the boat in the desert scene was necessary either, even too “impressive” for where it is placed in the movie). But now I got the Blue Ray and was able to enjoy the “grittier” original version in all its glory again. Will check out the Director’s Cut again someday to see how it compares. It’s great that the Blue Ray has all three versions as well as candid interviews with Spielberg about the making of all three and a helpful chart delineating the differences between the three.
Of course because of Spielberg’s tinkering over time, this is a movie I have purchased three times over the years for home consumption…
I see “Close Encounters”, among many other things, as a precusor of sorts to films like “Field of Dreams” and “Take Shelter”. It may be a slightly less apparent or prnounced parallel to something like “X-Files”.
I was actually very pissed when I found out that, apparently, Paramount didn’t let go of Interstellar as a property. They got to keep it and after DW left them. Prior to that, and that was a few years back when DW and Paramount were still together, Paramount fired one of the people who was responsible for developing the property there and it was put on a backburner as far as being able to. But that last setback might be a fairly serious one and is one few people know about. The source I had didn’t know if it means that Spielberg won’t be able to work on it period or if Paramount actually wanted to make sure they simply get to partner on it. A similar deal happened with Fox on Robopocalypse.
This project needs to happen and under Spielberg’s direction like nobody’s bussiness.
I just someone took the opportunity to simply bring it up during an interview and I am so suprised that it hasn’t happened even once with so many opportunities. Just once to find out if it’s got any chance of being made.
So, Kris, if you ever had a chance to talk to him, in preparation for your list or whatnot, that’s the one question I’m sure a lot of fans would like to know about. Thanks!
Yeah, I’m surprised no one ever asks him on it. Get to it kris.