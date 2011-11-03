Oscarweb Round-up: ‘Close Encounters’ for the first time in a long time

11.03.11

Nathaniel Rogers points out that Steven Spielberg’s “Close Encounters of the Third Kind” turns the arbitrary age of 34 this month. On the occasion, he put the ole’ Blu-ray in and gave it a first look in a great many years. I, too, recently revisited the film for the first time in a LONG time (as a double feature with “E.T.: The Extra-Terrestrial” at the New Beverly Theater here in Los Angeles). It really is, to my mind, one of the directors top four or five efforts, and I look forward to re-watching most of his stuff soon as we’ll be dedicating a December installment of The Lists to the best he’s had to offer over the decades. [The Film Experience]

Jordan Raup rounds up a bunch of public reactions to “War Horse” via the miracle of Twitter. [The Film Stage]

Brooks Barnes profiles “J. Edgar” star Leonardo DiCaprio. [New York Times]

John Horn writes up this weekend’s big opener, “Tower Heist.” [Los Angeles Times]

The Academy brings back the laughter with Pierre Étaix (who was feted this year at Telluride and pops up in “Le Havre”). [Oscars.org]

Sasha Stone offers up a unique remembrance of the late Gil Cates based on her interactions with the man over the years. [Awards Daily]

Breaking down the explosions of Le Cinéma du Michael Bay. [Movieline]

Rob Licuria on Judy Greer’s outside shot at Best Supporting Actress recognition for her precious (and well-performed) screen time in “The Descendants.” [Gold Derby]

George Clooney on why he took his role in the film. [24 Frames]

Scott Feinberg talks to “Like Crazy” star Felicity Jones. [The Race]

