Oscarweb Round-up: Ebert crowns ‘A Separation’

Guy recently called attention to top 10 season in a recent post. I tend to block all of that out until I finish my own year in review, and so now that I’ve done that (closing things down with the annual superlatives post later this morning), I’ve enjoyed perusing what other journalists and critics are chalking up as the year’s best. Roger Ebert’s list is always a good barometer of a certain demographic, I think, and its was nice to see that he recently tapped Asghar Farhadi’s “A Separation” as the year’s best film. Not only that, but he made room for my #1, Kenneth Lonergan’s “Margaret,” a little further down the list. I’m really hoping more and more critics are willing to go to bat for that one, but we’ll see. [Chicago Sun-Times]

