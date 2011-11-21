Oscarweb Round-up: HFPA don’t need no stinkin’ stars

So the HFPA tapped Ricky Gervais last week as Golden Globes host despite cries from within that he went too far last year. Hell, even the organization’s brass hit the stage THAT NIGHT to bemoan the comedian’s taunts. Anyone with eyes can see it’s a ratings grab, just like a number of the dubious nominations equate to star-f***ing over the years. They beg to differ on that, but come on: “While the Hollywood Foreign Press Assn. takes the firm position that its members are not starstruck and an actor’s place in Hollywood hierarchy doesn’t mean anything when it comes to who’ll appear at the org’s kudocast, the list of recent noms may prove otherwise.” [Variety]
Steve Pond reports from the Academy screening of “The Descendants” on Saturday night. [The Odds]
Beth Hanna, meanwhile, offers up highlights from a LACMA screening of the film. [Thompson on Hollywood]
Speaking of LACMA, Jen Yamato was on hand for the Jason Reitman-directed live script reading of “The Apartment.” [Movieline]
Rebecca Keegan says modern audiences are responding to “The Artist.” We’ll see how what the box office has to say about that. [The Envelope]
Greg Ellwood was on hand for a taste-maker gathering on behalf of “Contagion” and screenwriter Scott Z. Burns this weekend. [Awards Campaign]
Geoff Boucher has video of Woody Harrelson talking “Rampart” at a Q&A. [24 Frames]
Michael Fassbender shares about “delving” into sexual roles. [MTV Movies Blog]
“J. Edgar” producers Brian Grazer and Robert Lorenz get interviewed by “the Deadline team.” How does that work? A press conference scenario with Pete, Mike and Nikki grilling them under heat lamps? [Deadline]
Alex Ben Block talks to the principals of Simon Curtis’s “My Week with Marilyn.” [Hollywood Reporter]
As much as I agree with you regarding “The Artist’s” thin screenplay, I actually do think the film will hit it big at the box-office. In most corners, obviously, the film has been an absolute crowd-pleaser, and I think when those people tell their friends about a silent, black-and-white film that they loved, their companions will be intrigued to see it rather than choosing to dismiss it outright. My hunch is that, because of the film’s unusual approach, people will hear about it and feel like they have to see it.
I don’t know how to ‘read’ projected box office for certain films (why some films make 5 and others make 100 mill). But I would think that something like $30 mill domestic would be huge for The Artsist, no?
I think it’ll make more.
Off Topic: Does anyone know anything about getting tickets for the sneak of We Bought A Zoo on November 26? I can’t find ticket info anywhere.
Kris: What was the deal with your Hitfix partner Ellwood blatantly snubbing Tom Hardy in TTSS from the best supporting actor profile/gallery he did for that category? If he discounted everybody in that film just because of all the inner-competition, that would be one thing. But he included Cumberbatch, Firth, Strong and John Hurt, which is the first time I’ve heard him mentioned. Hardy got the Brit Indie nom along with Cumberbatch, so certainly he’s in the discussion.
I would assume it’s an oversight but you’d have to ask him.
So DiCaprio is out, probably, despite all the raves for his performance? Because of bad box-office? Capitalism on speed has really done interesting things to the American culture.
If he finally wins next year, for being handsome in a white suit – that would be a Titanic moment in so many ways.
It probably also has a little something to do with the film nose-diving with critics.
I think it’s worth noting that a great deal of the major critics (Phillips, Travers, Ebert, Turan, Dargis, Roeper & Denby) to name a few, have given “J. Edgar” positive notices.
Yeah, but ‘Nine’ had it’s champions, too. I say that having been one of few who liked ‘Nine’, yet didn’t love.
I’d argue “J.Edgar” is doing much better in that department than “Nine”. Ebert, Scott, Phillips and Corliss were all down on it, only Roeper Travers and McCarthy stand out as supporters, and all of them have wild-card tendencies.
I may be jumping the gun, but this just occurred to me (based on Kris’ recent commentary of Tilda Swinton) … any chance the critics could boost her up to a possible nom? And then once nommed, can become a frontrunner?
I was looking at my own predictions today and contemplated booting Williams for Swinton. I think Mara (assuming critics like GWDT) Olsen and Swinton have plenty to gain come critics awards.