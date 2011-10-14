Oscarweb Round-up: ‘Martha Marcy’ media blitz

Boy is there nothing out there. It’s quiet. Really quiet. Today’s round-up was a scraping the barrel kind of thing. Yikes. The media blitz for “Martha Marcy May Marlene” is really picking up steam, though, as the film is set for release next week. I’ll be chatting with some of the talent today and look forward to it. It’s still one of the most accomplished films of the year, with a stellar performance from Elizabeth Olsen — one of the great screen debuts. Steven Zeitchik recently sat down with the ingenue. [Los Angeles Times]

Let’s see what else is going on in the Oscarweb today…

Variety honors Pixar honcho John Lasseter. [Variety]

Magnolia Pictures is circling around Fernando Meirelles’s “360.” [Deadline]

Eight documentary shorts make the Academy’s shortlist. [Oscars.org]

Remember that lawsuit against “The Hurt Locker?” Well, it’s been thrown out. [HitFix]

Gendy Alimurung chats with “Texas Killing Fields” director Ami Canaan Mann. [LA Weekly]

Steve Pond is banking on a Best Picture line-up of seven nominees. [The Odds]

Jen Yamato talks to Craig Brewer about how his “Footloose” remake is like “Tarzan” and “Purple Rain.” [Movieline]

Christopher Nolan talks “Star Wars” in the documentary “These Amazing Shadows.” [/Film]

Greg Ellwood talks to “The Skin I Live In” stars Antonio Banderas and Elena Anaya. [Awards Campaign]