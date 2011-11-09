Oscarweb Round-up: Oprah’s honor

With the Governors Awards right around the corner, this year’s recipients have been making the press rounds. When they were announced earlier this year, Oprah Winfrey’s planned Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award fete was criticized by many who felt like she was known more for her TV work than her film work and therefore it was a stretch to extend her an honor that has gone to the likes of Elizabeth Taylor, Paul Newman and Jerry Lewis over the years. Well, Winfrey says she gets it, and that she was surprised herself, but she also defends herself: “I don’t think there’s room for criticism in the do-good department.” Let’s get down to brass tacks. Do I win a car or what? [Associated Press]
Martin Scorsese’s “Hugo” chosen for Royal Film Performance 2011. [Hollywood Reporter]
Double take: Meryl Streep as Margaret Thatcher and other actors as world leaders. [Telegraph]
Pics from the set of “The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo.” [Vanity Fair]
The Gurus o’ Gold add Best Actor and Best Animated Feature Film pics to the mix. [Movie City News]
Rolling out a classy new site for Steve McQueen’s “Shame.” [Fox Searchlight]
Jason Reitman makes plans to follow-up his “Breakfast Club” screenplay table-read with a similar program featuring “The Apartment.” [Film Independent]
Dave Karger rounds up Academy member reactions to yesterday’s Brett Ratner bombshell (perhaps the only example of hit-hungry extraneous “reporting” on the issue worth a look). [Entertainment Weekly]
Will screening unfinished “Hugo” at Academy hurt Oscar hopes? [Gold Derby]
RIP Oscar-nominated costume designer Theadora Van Runkle. [Variety]
I don’t have the slightest issue with Oprah getting the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian and think she perfectly deserves it. Still reading that “do-ggoder” quote made me cringe. I don’t blame her as she shouldn’t have been put in this defensive position in the first place.
And Re: Animated Race. Any idea which of their animated films DWA is going to push? I’m having a bit of a hard time figuring this one out. On one hand, Kung Fu Panda 2 seems slightly more respected but Puss in Boots is more unique and has a better release date.
Seems like most have default to Puss but I’m not quite ready to write off Panda yet.
They’ll be pushing both equally.
I doubt it.
The Gold Derby article on Hugo seems to be making a mountain out of a mole hill. The article itself admits that the film only needs to make the 10-wide “bake-off,” which it should do handily given the wide range of special effects marvels throughout the rest of the film.
I still don’t understand the lack of faith in Winnie the Pooh getting nominated. It and Rango are the most acclaimed animated films of the year, plus one must remember that animators are voting here and they’re the group likely to appreciate a film like Pooh. And it should be noted that Winnie the Pooh and the Blustery Day even won an Oscar for best animated short.
Speaking of which, I got to see Happy Feet Two last night and I liked it. So, if the response is similar to how I felt, that also could be a viable contender. You know, for a year that people are proclaiming is weak for animation (a sentiment I don’t agree with), it’s going to be quite a fight for those vying for a spot in that category.
A competitive year doesn’t by default imply that the standard is all that high.