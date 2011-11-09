Oscarweb Round-up: Oprah’s honor

11.09.11 7 years ago 6 Comments

With the Governors Awards right around the corner, this year’s recipients have been making the press rounds. When they were announced earlier this year, Oprah Winfrey’s planned Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award fete was criticized by many who felt like she was known more for her TV work than her film work and therefore it was a stretch to extend her an honor that has gone to the likes of Elizabeth Taylor, Paul Newman and Jerry Lewis over the years. Well, Winfrey says she gets it, and that she was surprised herself, but she also defends herself: “I don’t think there’s room for criticism in the do-good department.” Let’s get down to brass tacks. Do I win a car or what? [Associated Press]

Martin Scorsese’s “Hugo” chosen for Royal Film Performance 2011. [Hollywood Reporter]

Double take: Meryl Streep as Margaret Thatcher and other actors as world leaders. [Telegraph]

Pics from the set of “The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo.” [Vanity Fair]

The Gurus o’ Gold add Best Actor and Best Animated Feature Film pics to the mix. [Movie City News]

Rolling out a classy new site for Steve McQueen’s “Shame.” [Fox Searchlight]

Jason Reitman makes plans to follow-up his “Breakfast Club” screenplay table-read with a similar program featuring “The Apartment.” [Film Independent]

Dave Karger rounds up Academy member reactions to yesterday’s Brett Ratner bombshell (perhaps the only example of hit-hungry extraneous “reporting” on the issue worth a look). [Entertainment Weekly]

Will screening unfinished “Hugo” at Academy hurt Oscar hopes? [Gold Derby]

RIP Oscar-nominated costume designer Theadora Van Runkle. [Variety]

