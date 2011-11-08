Oscarweb Round-up: Ratner’s remark

It really isn’t any mystery what the big story of the morning is. Well, it was the big story of all day yesterday, actually, but I saved it for this space. Brett Ratner, you’ve probably heard, decided to make a joke and say “rehearsal’s for fags” at a recent “Tower Heist” Q&A. This after the Oscarcast producer has made public remarks about his sexual encounters with Lindsay Lohan and Olivia Munn. Not that anyone expected Ratner to come in and class up the Academy Awards, but it goes without saying, this got people talking. And it was Mark Harris quick on the draw calling for Ratner’s head on a platter…well, calling for an AMPAS pink slip, in any case. [Grantland]
Charlotte Gainsbourg on “Melancholia,” Kirsten Dunst and Lars Von Trier. [Movieline]
Apparently “The Muppets” isn’t high brow enough for snooty Savannah Film Festival audiences. [Vulture]
A festival with dark foreign language films playing is indeed a questionable choice to drop something like the muppets. Trust me the audience wasn’t wrong, its just too much of a change of pace. Even a high brow Hollywood drama wouldn’t hold water if you watch it just after, say The Turin Horse.
I saw “The Turin Horse” on a freezing grey afternoon in Berlin that just happened to be my birthday. I can think of nothing I would have enjoyed watching afterwards more than “The Muppets.”
Uh, I dunno. How discerning are you if you can’t change pace? All kinds of films drop at film festivals. I don’t know how much that piece was extrapolating, but just taking from the story, if that’s how people reacted, they really shouldn’t bother going to festivals in the first place. A movie is a movie is a movie.
People are making way too big a deal out of this Ratner thing. No, he shouldn’t have said it, but not because of what he said, but because of the overblown reaction that stems from him saying it.
I feel like I post this far too often, but here you go, courtesy of Louis C.K.:
You know, as an African-American gay man, it pleases me to no end to read that my reactions are overblown. And why? Because people are too idiotic, classless and lazy to stop using slurs.
So it’s not their fault for using the slur, it’s my fault for not lying down and taking it everytime some twit decides to use the N-word, the F-word or other slurs he/she knows is loaded, emotionally charged and hurtful.
Just f**king brilliant, that is.
Jesus, talk about missing the point. Watch a little more C.K. and South Park, and a little less Anderson 360.
What you are really saying is that you don’t think using “fag” is the same as using “nigger.” Whether you like it or not “fag” is a slur that is used to demean people, gay or straight. Do you think he’d be hosting the oscars if he said something anti-semitic or used “nigger” on that stage? Be honest with yourself and then ask yourself why that is…I think you’ll find that it’s becasue you think it’s ok to demean gay people… and that’s the fucking point, which C.K. illustrates so well. Why is this so hard to understand?
Since when was Louis C.K. put in charge of deciding what gay people should or should not be offended by?
Hans Landa: Not clever or funny, whatever level of irony you’re aiming for.