Oscarweb Round-up: Sneaking ‘Zoo’

So the big story of the weekend, after the “War Horse” chatter died down a bit, was the nationwide sneak peek at Cameron Crowe’s “We Bought a Zoo.” I bought a couple of tickets and headed down to the local multiplex to have a look, and while it’s certainly a better film that Crowe’s last outing (2005’s “Elizabethtown”), it’s unquestionably heavy on the saccharine pedal. Nevertheless, I immediately thought of it as a film I’d watch again, probably multiple times. It’s a definite stop-and-watch on TV in the future. Probably because of the characters Crowe is still, even in a film that doesn’t begin to approach his best work, able to manifest, people you want to spend time with. I think Drew McWeeny did a good job of separating these various moving parts in his review here at HitFix. [Motion/Captured]
In honor of “Shame,” a remarkable piece of journalism: 43 memorable nude scenes. [Entertainment Weekly]
Sheila Roberts sits down with “The Artist” director Michel Hazanavicius. [Collider]
Sasha Stone on the heartstrings of the season. [Awards Daily]
Roslyn Sulcas digs into Ralph Fiennes’s helming debut, “Coriolanus,” with the star and director. [New York Times]
In case it hadn’t been obvious from the start, Christian Bale is done with Batman after his original three-film deal concludes on “The Dark Knight Rises.” [Philippine Daily Inquirer]
Anne Thompson talks “A Dangerous Method” with director David Cronenberg. [Thompson on Hollywood]
Jack Giroux gets there, too. [Film School Rejects]
Rounding up the year’s actresses: Viola Davis, Charlize Theron, Glenn Close, Michelle Williams, Octavia Spencer and Carey Mulligan. [Hollywood Reporter]
Jeremy Smith chats up “Arthur Christmas” screenwriter Peter Baynham. [Ain’t It Cool News]
I like those Hollywood Reporter round tables, they also have the full directors video posted. I wonder what they will do for the actors though. They can’t possibly get Leo, Clooney, Pitt, Oldman and Fassbender in the same room can they?
No. A friend of mine revealed it was Clooney, Nolte, Brooks, Plummer, and someone else. Maybe a few more actors but certainly not Leo and Pitt (and I don’t remember seeing Fassbender’s name on there either).
Well that actually sounds pretty interesting itself, I’ll definitely check it out.
Davis seems to be only engaged when the question is directed at her or Spencer is talking. I don’t like it. Williams needs to take some more public speaking courses and Mulligan’s accent makes her seem articulate no matter what. Theron was my favorite in this. The questions were very stupid though. I prefer the Newsweek roundtables.
That list of nude scenes is not inspired by “Shame.” In fact, EW posts that list every single time a notable movie comes out with nude scenes. Seriously – it’s kind of ridiculous.
