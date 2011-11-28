Oscarweb Round-up: Sneaking ‘Zoo’

So the big story of the weekend, after the “War Horse” chatter died down a bit, was the nationwide sneak peek at Cameron Crowe’s “We Bought a Zoo.” I bought a couple of tickets and headed down to the local multiplex to have a look, and while it’s certainly a better film that Crowe’s last outing (2005’s “Elizabethtown”), it’s unquestionably heavy on the saccharine pedal. Nevertheless, I immediately thought of it as a film I’d watch again, probably multiple times. It’s a definite stop-and-watch on TV in the future. Probably because of the characters Crowe is still, even in a film that doesn’t begin to approach his best work, able to manifest, people you want to spend time with. I think Drew McWeeny did a good job of separating these various moving parts in his review here at HitFix. [Motion/Captured]

In honor of “Shame,” a remarkable piece of journalism: 43 memorable nude scenes. [Entertainment Weekly]

Sheila Roberts sits down with “The Artist” director Michel Hazanavicius. [Collider]

Sasha Stone on the heartstrings of the season. [Awards Daily]

Roslyn Sulcas digs into Ralph Fiennes’s helming debut, “Coriolanus,” with the star and director. [New York Times]

In case it hadn’t been obvious from the start, Christian Bale is done with Batman after his original three-film deal concludes on “The Dark Knight Rises.” [Philippine Daily Inquirer]

Anne Thompson talks “A Dangerous Method” with director David Cronenberg. [Thompson on Hollywood]

Jack Giroux gets there, too. [Film School Rejects]

Rounding up the year’s actresses: Viola Davis, Charlize Theron, Glenn Close, Michelle Williams, Octavia Spencer and Carey Mulligan. [Hollywood Reporter]

Jeremy Smith chats up “Arthur Christmas” screenwriter Peter Baynham. [Ain’t It Cool News]