Oscarweb Round-up: Stanley Kubrick’s ‘Fear and Desire’ to air on TCM tonight

Friendly reminder: Turner Classic Movies is going to air Stanley Kubrick’s first film, “Fear and Desire,” tonight at 8pm ET. I’ve actually never seen the film, despite Kubrick being my favorite filmmaker. I happened to see “Killer’s Kiss” back in film school, a ratty video tape version (it’s on the Blu-ray of “The Killing” now, though). But never this one. So you can bet I’ll tune my DVR. Kubrick famously disowned the film after it was released and tried to ensure that no one would ever see it again by not re-releasing the print. Unbeknownst to him, Kodak had a policy of making an extra prints for their archives. That’s the one that survives today. So, yay for Kodak. [Turner Classic Movies]

