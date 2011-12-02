Oscarweb Round-up: Stumping for Serkis

You’ve probably noticed the Fox ads decorating a number of sites (including this one) pimping Andy Serkis’s motion capture performance in “Rise of the Planet of the Apes.” It’s apt language — “The time is now.” — and a commendable play even if it is the steepest of uphill battles. In this morning’s Oscar Talk podcast we’ll talk a little more about it, but it’s worth it to stir the conversation at least to the point that those who walk in Serkis’s footsteps in the form, or perhaps Serkis himself down the line, will benefit and maybe be taken a little more seriously in the awards season. The buzz on the matter has been swirling ever since Tom Roth made some public comments about it, and that buzz has made its way across the pond. [Guardian]
Steven Spielberg gets a nice nostalgia cover in this week’s EW. [Entertainment Weekly]
If you’re just getting to know Michael Fassbender, here are five films that flesh him out (no pun intended). [USA Today]
Speaking of which, just how gratuitous is his “Shame” nudity? [Vulture]
Allison Loring, meanwhile, considers the aural (now we’re missing puns by the skin of our teeth) qualities of the film. [Film School Rejects]
David Cronenberg on “A Dangerous Method” and the “parallel universe” of Oscar. [Film Experience]
Reed Johnson talks “Carnage” with John C. Reilly and Christoph Waltz. [Envelope]
Director, Roman Polanski, talks the film overseas. [Le Figaro]
Parents of the victims in Memphis Three case are asking Oscar to ignore “Paradise Lost 3: Purgatory.” [Associated Press]
Greg Ellwood reports from the Britannia Awards. [Awards Campaign]
The parents protesting Paradise Lost 3 need a wake-up call. Have they ever considered the possibility that maybe someone else killed their son? The directors even assumed while making the first movie that Echols, Baldwin and Misskelley killed the boys… until it was very apparent that something was not right. There is not one piece of physical evidence against them, and there IS DNA evidence against Terry Hobbs.
Hell, even Mark Byers believes they didn’t do it, and a large portion of the first two docs consisted of him and his rants where he was certain that they had killed the boys. He now supports them.
I think using the Corliss quote on the Serkis ads is a horrid idea; he says that AMPAS should give “an Oscar to an actor who is never seen in the film.” Not only isn’t that true – Andy Serkis is in the film! – but surely perpetuating the idea that he’s not isn’t doing anything to convince motion capture-wary voters that his performance is like any other.
I’ve said this many times before, but I’ll say it again once more: the affection for Andy Serkis will eventually get to be too big to ignore. There’s no way he’s getting a nomination this year, but The Hobbit is right around the corner, and if he can match the quality of his performance in LOTR, then watch out. If he can TOP his performance in LOTR, then I don’t see how he could miss.
Serkis deserves recoginition, no doubt. I’m afraid The Hobbit will not be the best vehicle, not compared to ROTPOTA or TinTin or the LOTR trilogy, where he already played Gollum to such great effect, and where the Gollum character (at least comparing the books) is much more interesting and multifaceted than in The Hobbit. But maybe it’ll be a good opportunity to present him with a special award for his contributions towards motion capture acting in general, as his revival of the Gollum character will be a reminder of where that journey began.