Oscarweb Round-up: Stumping for Serkis

You’ve probably noticed the Fox ads decorating a number of sites (including this one) pimping Andy Serkis’s motion capture performance in “Rise of the Planet of the Apes.” It’s apt language — “The time is now.” — and a commendable play even if it is the steepest of uphill battles. In this morning’s Oscar Talk podcast we’ll talk a little more about it, but it’s worth it to stir the conversation at least to the point that those who walk in Serkis’s footsteps in the form, or perhaps Serkis himself down the line, will benefit and maybe be taken a little more seriously in the awards season. The buzz on the matter has been swirling ever since Tom Roth made some public comments about it, and that buzz has made its way across the pond. [Guardian]

