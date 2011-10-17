Oscarweb Round-up: The ‘Jackie Brown’ press tour, 2011 edition

It’s been nice lately to see the “Jackie Brown” gang, mainly Pam Grier, Samuel L. Jackson and Robert Forster, make the press rounds this month on the occasion of the film’s Blu-ray release. That was such an interesting awards season for that film. Grier and Jackson received the lion’s share of precursor notices, the former getting a SAG nomination while both landed Golden Globe nods. After only a few tips of the hat, and none of them substantial, it was Forster who got the Oscar bid. Very cool. Devin Faraci recently sat down with Grier. [Badass Digest]
Jeff Wells sits down with “The Descendants” star Judy Greer. [Hollywood Elsewhere]
“Star Trek” and “Heroes” star Zachary Quinto steps up and out of the closet. Bravo. [ZacharyQuinto.com]
Sports writer Jonathan Mahler draws a fuzzy line between “Moneyball” and the zeitgeist. [New York Times]
Pete Hammond reports from Robert Downey Jr.’s American Cinemateque fete, where the “Avengers” star asked for forgiveness for Mel Gibson. [Deadline]
Antonio Banderas and Elena Anaya continue the “Skin I Live In” press tour, this time talking to Amy Lee. [Huffington Post]
Is ‘Tyrannosaur’ poverty porn? [The Guardian]
Steve Pond conveys the “news” that a Carmel “J. Edgar” screening never happened because of a black out and technical issues. Okie dokie. [The Odds]
Leonardo DiCaprio is set to debut against himself on Christmas Day 2012. [Motion/Captured]
Claudia Puig breathes some life into the conversation on “A Better Life,” speaking to the principals as the film is one of the first screeners to hit voters’ shelves. [USA Today]
Apparently Young Adult is screening tomorrow at the TIFF Bell Lightbox with Reitman and Cody in attendance. Should have some reactions tomorrow night.
I should be going to that, so I’ll post some thoughts tomorrow
It’s funny you mention that, because the Landmark Edina theater in Minneapolis is showing a “Secret Sneak Preview” of an upcoming movie that’s supposed to be from an Oscar-nominated filmmaker and is coming out in mid-December. “Young Adult” is the only movie I could find that fits those criteria (except maybe “Dragon Tattoo,” but I don’t even think that’s finished yet), so I guess they’re starting to roll the movie out some more.
Have you seen “The Skin I Live In,” Kris? Don’t recall reading your reaction anywhere.
Haven’t seen it yet.
I have not seen Tyrannosaur but I hate the phrase “poverty porn”. People threw that around for Biutiful also. It seems like no one can make a film about poverty without it being labeled as such. Next we’ll be grouping Take Shelter and MMMM into “paranoia porn”. It’s stupid.
I don’t remember Tyrannosaur focusing too much on poverty (neither character is too badly off, money-wise) or having the characters actions be driven by it. I would put it in the long line of British working class miserablism though (The War Zone & Nil By Mouth: both directed by actors oddly enough).
I still argue that Jackie Brown is Tarantino’s best movie.
It was until Basterds. Still boggles my mind how people think Jackie Brown is “minor” Tarantino
My favorite Tarantino by far. Then again, I’m not a fan of the filmmaker.
Kris, did you see this Op-Ed about Anonymous by the author of “Contested Will: Who wrote Shakespeare” [www.nytimes.com]
I found this part of the piece the most disturbing: “Indeed, Mr. Emmerich has treated fact-based arguments and the authorities who make them with suspicion. As he told an MTV interviewer last month when asked about the authorship question: “I think it’s not good to tell kids lies in school.” ”
As I have noted before, I have no problem with entertaining speculative historical fiction. But when wild (and prejudice based) conspiracy theories are being pushed as truth, well, that makes me rather uncomfortable.
I don’t know that it’s prejudice based — the idea that it’s classist has always been dubious to me — but if Emmerich thinks the authorship is in question and doesn’t think it’s a good idea to “tell kids lies,” he has every right to state as much, no?
You’re bordering on censorship, I think.
How am I bordering on censorship? Nowhere do I or would I suggest that the film should be censored or not exhibited. Where so you see that in any part of my comment? Frankly, your suggestion offends me.
But as an avid film consumer of historical movies and Shakespeare, it behooves me to take into account the motives of any filmmaker creating a movie about a subject I care about. Am I likely to be entertained? Am I likely to be put off?
When Emmerich made a film like “The Day After Tomorrow” he insisted the particular catastrophe depicted could possibly happen, but he didn’t go around saying environmental scientist who may have differed with him were liars. He offered up his science fiction film as speculative entertainment. That kind of perspective (a la “there are theories about de Vries being the ‘true’ Shakespeare; we thought making a movie about that would be an exciting ‘what if’ to entertain an audience”) would be much better PR than “What your children are being taught in school about Shakespeare is all lies. Come see my movie in stead, which is the truth, even though no documentary evidence for it exists”. There lies the kind of off-putting hubris that will only alienate critics and potential audience members.
Pam Grier gives my favourite Tarantino performance,and probably one of my all time favourite performances in Jackie Brown. It hurt when she got snubbed.
Jackie Brown: The best film of the 1990s. Or, that’s what I reckon, anyway.