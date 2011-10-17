Oscarweb Round-up: The ‘Jackie Brown’ press tour, 2011 edition

It’s been nice lately to see the “Jackie Brown” gang, mainly Pam Grier, Samuel L. Jackson and Robert Forster, make the press rounds this month on the occasion of the film’s Blu-ray release. That was such an interesting awards season for that film. Grier and Jackson received the lion’s share of precursor notices, the former getting a SAG nomination while both landed Golden Globe nods. After only a few tips of the hat, and none of them substantial, it was Forster who got the Oscar bid. Very cool. Devin Faraci recently sat down with Grier. [Badass Digest]

Jeff Wells sits down with “The Descendants” star Judy Greer. [Hollywood Elsewhere]

“Star Trek” and “Heroes” star Zachary Quinto steps up and out of the closet. Bravo. [ZacharyQuinto.com]

Sports writer Jonathan Mahler draws a fuzzy line between “Moneyball” and the zeitgeist. [New York Times]

Pete Hammond reports from Robert Downey Jr.’s American Cinemateque fete, where the “Avengers” star asked for forgiveness for Mel Gibson. [Deadline]

Antonio Banderas and Elena Anaya continue the “Skin I Live In” press tour, this time talking to Amy Lee. [Huffington Post]

Is ‘Tyrannosaur’ poverty porn? [The Guardian]

Steve Pond conveys the “news” that a Carmel “J. Edgar” screening never happened because of a black out and technical issues. Okie dokie. [The Odds]

Leonardo DiCaprio is set to debut against himself on Christmas Day 2012. [Motion/Captured]

Claudia Puig breathes some life into the conversation on “A Better Life,” speaking to the principals as the film is one of the first screeners to hit voters’ shelves. [USA Today]