Oscarweb Round-up: The year of the dog

“The Artist” is looking an increasingly safe bet in any number of Oscar categories, but Best Supporting Actor isn’t one of them, and it’s all because Academy rules bar canine actors from competing. That’s a tough break for the film’s remarkable Jack Russell prodigy Uggy, who’s no less deserving than some past human nominees in the category I could mention. Gregg Kilday contemplates this injustice. On a side note, meanwhile, what’s up with the bumper crop of amazing movie dogs in 2011? Between Uggy, Laika in “Le Havre,” Cosmo in “Beginners,” Snowy in “Tintin,” Skeletor in “50/50” and others, there are at least enough contenders to form a new Oscar category. [Hollywood Reporter]
For Variety’s Contenders series, yours truly contemplates the crossover Oscar potential of Steven Spielberg’s “The Adventures of Tintin.” [Variety]
Dave Karger on how “The Help” got a handy boost from this weekend’s Governors Awards. Cheers, Oprah. [Entertainment Weekly]
Jenny McCartney on how Brett Ratner’s “fag” faux pas scarcely scratches the surface of Hollywood’s homphobia. [The Telegraph]
Speaking of which, Tom O’Neil rounds up a gallery of examples to prove that playing gay can net you an Oscar, but only if your character meets his maker. [Gold Derby]
David Poland asks Steve McQueen and Michael Fassbender about the debatable insinuations of incest in “Shame.” [The Hot Blog]
No one else is writing about the degree of repressed sexuality in “Puss in Boots,” so Charlie Lyne has fearlessly taken that responsibility. [Ultraculture]
Nathaniel Rogers digs through history in search of the roles for which Meryl Streep was not Oscar-nominated, and finds none. (Okay, a few.) [The Film Experience]
Those Vulture wags on the potential pros and cons of Billy Crystal returning as Oscar host, “excessive shirtlessness” among them. [Vulture]
Jeff Wells is still talking about a “potential” Best Picture nomination for “The Artist,” wonders about its box office future. [Hollywood Elsewhere]
Oh, a lot of people seem very excited about a trailer for something called “The Hunger Games.” I’ll leave you to it. [Cinema Blend]
Guy I think you might be slightly underestimating Tintin.
I think if well campaigned, it has lots of potential to land in many categories including Picture and Screenplay and if all goes well, maybe even Director.
I wrote that a few weeks ago, but I mostly stand by it. I think its Oscar potential hinges heavily on that of War Horse.
Also, it’s worth noting that the animated films that have beaten the odds to land a nomination in the top category are ones that broke down voters’ emotional defences. ‘Tintin’ doesn’t have that going for it.
I wouldn’t say The Incredibles or Ratatouille were emotional
And they didn’t receive Best Picture nominations.
But they did get screenplays which is the point
That’s not the point, since I specifically said “the top category.”
Rashad: “The Incredibles” was totally emotional. Maybe you didn’t find it emotional, but it was certainly aiming to be emotional.
I mean it hit on the fact that Mr. Incredible hated his new life, and that the world seemed to reward mediocrity, but that was only a brief part. Everything else was just regular adventure tropes.
I think that’s looking only on the surface level of the film. It’s a movie primarily about family, and I’m not the only person who thinks that.
I don’t see screenplay happening for “Tintin”. It’s a perfectly fine script, but nothing that an awards body would spring towards.
Agreed. And adapted screenplay’s already a crowded category.
Yeah, every year when making predictions for the screenplay categories, I struggle to narrow down adapted where i feel like I’m struggling to find slots to fill in original.
Much much much worse scripts have been mominated.
That’s rather beside the point.
True that. :D
Trailer for “Hunger Games” looks much better than expected. Hopefully they’ll keep the level of violence and mayhem from the books and won’t turn this into some “Love Story in the woods”.
Probably best line I’ve read today (maybe for the entire Oscar season): Fincher (on GWTDT Oscar chances) “There’s too much anal rape in this movie.”