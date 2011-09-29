Oscarweb Round-up: Will mo-cap projects like ‘Tintin’ and ‘Happy Feet 2’ qualify for Oscar’s animated feature race?

Linked in today’s round-up is a piece from Pete Hammond spotlighting the animated feature field. It appears, according to Pete, and assuming all titles qualify for eligibility, that there are 15 entries currently in the mix. That’s one short of the number needed for a full slate of five nominees. The GKIDS acquisition of “Chico & Rita” (which I saw and liked at last year’s Telluride fest) was what brought things up to 15, but there are some extraneous possibilities Pete doesn’t mention, like “The Rabbi’s Cat” and “Tales of the Night.” (UPDATE: The latter, I’m told, is not eligible.) In any case, he notes that the feature animation branch has been deliberating, still, something that could have a big impact on this race: the eligibility of films that use motion/performance capture. They’ve gone so far as to send a letter to the filmmakers behind “Mars Needs Moms,” “Happy Feet 2” and “The Adventures of Tintin: The Secret of the Unicorn” inquiring about their “intent” in using the technology. Point being, this isn’t settled yet, but as Pete notes and I can confirm, those at Paramount certainly aren’t concerned about the “Tintin”‘s eligibility. For now. Let’s see what’s in the Oscarweb today…

Pete Hammond reports that the Academy’s feature animation branch is still deciding on the eligibility of motion capture titles in the toon race this year. [Deadline]

Melissa McCarthy is moving from “Bridesmaids” and an Emmy to a dark comedy from “The Help” director Tate Taylor. [Hollywood Reporter]

Kate Ward has clips of Elizabeth Olsen in “Martha Marcy May Marlene.” [Entertainment Weekly]

Amy Kaufman grabs interviews with George Clooney, Ryan Gosling and Evan Rachel Wood from Tuesday night’s Los Angeles premiere of “The Ides of March.” [Ministry of Gossip]

Brian Tallerico talks “50/50” with Seth Rogen and Will Reiser. [Hollywood Chicago]

“Black Swan” interns sue for unpaid wages. [New York Times]

Sasha Stone on the many shades of hero this season. [Awards Daily]

David Poland comments on Manohla Dargis’s recent piece about separating the art (“Melancholia” and “Carnage”) from the artist (Lars Von Trier and Roman Polanski). [The Hot Blog]

Anthony D’Alessandro considers what may have gone wrong at the box office for “Drive” and “Warrior.” [Thompson on Hollywood]

Steve Pond writes up the contenders still waiting in the wings. [The Odds]