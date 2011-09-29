Oscarweb Round-up: Will mo-cap projects like ‘Tintin’ and ‘Happy Feet 2’ qualify for Oscar’s animated feature race?

Linked in today’s round-up is a piece from Pete Hammond spotlighting the animated feature field. It appears, according to Pete, and assuming all titles qualify for eligibility, that there are 15 entries currently in the mix. That’s one short of the number needed for a full slate of five nominees. The GKIDS acquisition of “Chico & Rita” (which I saw and liked at last year’s Telluride fest) was what brought things up to 15, but there are some extraneous possibilities Pete doesn’t mention, like “The Rabbi’s Cat” and “Tales of the Night.” (UPDATE: The latter, I’m told, is not eligible.) In any case, he notes that the feature animation branch has been deliberating, still, something that could have a big impact on this race: the eligibility of films that use motion/performance capture. They’ve gone so far as to send a letter to the filmmakers behind “Mars Needs Moms,” “Happy Feet 2” and “The Adventures of Tintin: The Secret of the Unicorn” inquiring about their “intent” in using the technology. Point being, this isn’t settled yet, but as Pete notes and I can confirm, those at Paramount certainly aren’t concerned about the “Tintin”‘s eligibility. For now. Let’s see what’s in the Oscarweb today…
Pete Hammond reports that the Academy’s feature animation branch is still deciding on the eligibility of motion capture titles in the toon race this year. [Deadline]
First off, Mars Needs Mom has zero Oscar buzz whatsoever to its name. Secondly, if it is not live-action as we know in in the real world, then it is an animated film, regardless of what the filmmakers consider it.
Not true. Read the rules.
You know, ‘Warrior’ making $15 mill domestically on a $25 mill budget is quite disappointing.
But ‘Drive’ is expected to make $30 mill or more domestically on a $13 mill budget. And I think audiences will take more to it overseas. I don’t see ‘Drive’ as a disappointment (esp. given it’s tricky marketing), just a very modest success.
Yeah, I think Drive is doing well, too.
I don’t get the categorizing of “Drive” as a B.O. failure, either. “Warrior’s” showing, however, is really disappointing. I’m not in love with the film, but I think it deserved to be a nice mainstream coming-out party for Hardy and Edgerton.
Tales of the Night is not eligible, although it is a beautiful film, as it uses several portions (converted to 3D) from Michel Ocelot’s TV special of the same name. We’re all pulling for 16, though.
Oh yeah? Ok, thanks Dave.
Isn’t GKIDS on The Cat in Paris? Releasing that this year?
Tintin will get in. Once the article said they want to speak to the filmmakers for their intentions you knew it was just a formality.
…why? Sounds to me like they really aren’t sure yet. I doubt they’ve even seen it to judge yet, so we aren’t even at “formality” stage yet.
If they weren’t so sure, why even go through this process? The director’s intention with using the technology doesn’t change the technology itself. It’s either animated or it isn’t.
The decision is most definitely not already made.
There are two foreign animated movies which, I believe, could get nominated if released in time: The Borrowers and A Monster in Paris (which also includes a strong Original Song contender). I thought they were going to be released by the end of the year…
There is also the Czech foreign entry, which happens to be animated.
The Borrowers is going to be released by Disney in February. And even if they were to release it this year, it was released in Japan well over a year ago, which makes it ineligible. It’s a shame really, since it is actually pretty great.
@Mr. F, correct me I’m wrong, but I think a film can be two years or less to be eligible. So, even Disney releases it next year, it will still have a chance to be nominated.
Ugh, who *wants* five contenders this year? 2011 has been a disaster for animation. “Rango” and “Rio” were quite good, but other than that? Unless the branch decides they want to nominate a whole lot of foreign stuff…
Somebody didn’t see Kung Fu Panda 2 and Winnie the Pooh.
But wasn’t “A Christmas Carol” a submission to this category? From what I remember, mo-cap films were “eligible” for consideration but Zemeckis wasn’t keen on submitting them in that category. Disney convinced him otherwise for “A Christmas Carol.”
Which is why I don’t find it hard to believe that films like “Tintin” and “Mars Needs Moms” will, indeed, be considered by the Academy.
But then, I didn’t exactly get the recent changes to the rules for this category. Maybe they end up changing everything.