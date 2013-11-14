Our first look at an old friend getting ready for ‘Star Wars: Episode VII’

Oh, look, it’s R2-D2.
People talk about how strange it’s going to be to see a “Star Wars” movie that has the Disney logo in front of it instead of the Fox logo, and I agree, that will be an adjustment. At some point, there will be more movies that look like that than don’t, though, and the first six will be seen as the oddballs. That’s just the nature of this sort of IP sale.
It will be far stranger for me when they make the first “Star Wars” film that doesn’t have R2-D2 in it.
George Lucas backed off a bit from his initial idea about having R2-D2 and C-3PO be the only characters who would appear across the entire “Star Wars” saga, a sort of metallic Greek chorus that would observe everything that happened. I think one of the biggest mistakes of “The Phantom Menace” was tying C-3PO’s origin to Anakin Skywalker. It’s pointless, and it complicates things, makes the entire universe feel small. I think it’s important that you show that at some point, R2-D2 had been to Tatooine and that he had some knowledge of Obi-Wan, but that was possible simply by having them land there at some point.
If the “Star Wars” saga is going to truly become an evergreen, an ongoing series of movies that becomes a sort of non-stop ATM for Disney, then they’re going to have to open things up and allow the entire Universe to live and breathe, and they have to stop tying every single thing back to the same basic group of 20 characters. I would imagine the Abrams trilogy will connect back to the first six films thematically and in terms of shared characters. That’s certainly been the conversation so far. And if anyone’s returning, then I assume R2-D2 and C-3PO are both going to show up as well. Are they still going to put Anthony Daniels in the costume? It’s starting to feel cruel at this point.
But R2-D2? He’s forever, right?
It will eventually happen. It may even happen with the first of the spin-off movies. But for now, this Tweet from the @BadRobot account confirms one of the most self-obvious things about “Star Wars: Episode VII.” It appears that R2-D2 will indeed appear in the film.
it’s funny… i have a photo of my son at ILM from when we went to the “Star Wars” press day, and he’s with R2-D2, who they had rolling around the commissary while we were having breakfast. He has pretty much the exact same expression on his face in that picture as Abrams has on his face in this picture. I get it, too. It’s the same look I had on my face taking the photo.
“Star Wars: Episode VII” will arrive in theaters December 18, 2015.
I know that look very well. For my brothers Make-A-Wish my family got to visit ILM and Skywalker Ranch. We took pictures with R2, Baker was not inside but it still produced that exact face. Any trace amounts of cynicism were wiped away by this image. I’m beyond excited for a Star Wars movie again.
I still find the concept of R2-D2 (and Astromech droids in general) a very strange one. When Owen buys C-3PO he’s looking specifically for a droid that understands the binary language of moisture vaporators, which implies that it’s a very specific skill. Yet R2 can interface and co-pilot a Naboo Starfighter, an X-wing, a Y-wing. He can log in to the Imperial Network aboard the Death Star, reprogam the Falcon’s hyperdrive, override doors in Cloud City and the bunker on Endor. Pretty good for a piece of equipment that’s at least 50 years old.
(if R2’s brand new at the start of Episode I)
In that time the Empire is created, at least 6 different types of Star Destroyers etc have been built and replaced etc. Same thing for the Naboo Star Fighters and the X-wings. There’s at least a 30 year gap between them, yet R2 is needed for the both of them. That’s comparable with building a new type of B-52 or aircraft carrier every 3 years or so, but using the same board computer every single time. It would make more sense to have the Star Destroyers etc be the same for all movies (like a B52 that’s been operational for 60+ years now) and replace the droids every movie, the same way we change laptops, phones etc.
Of course, there is a small chance that I am taking this way too seriously.
Too seriously? Naaah.
Think about the Star Wars universe as being, essentially, a futuristic version of the mid-20th century. Droids would have the compatibility and durability of, like, washing machines and fridges and cars, which back then would get repaired and last for ages.
Imagine too that the shiny and new prequel world was likely an ending to a big technological boom, and the reign of the Empire led to what seems like a pretty epic Galactic Recession. New technology is all about durability, retrofitting, and keeping the grimy old stuff ticking as long as possible.
Ok, maybe I’m taking this too seriously, too.
R2 is the heart that keeps the galaxy beating. Forget about restoring balance, take that little droid away and the whole star system implodes, if not more. It’s in his circuitry, maybe like a completely unique strain of virus not unlike Midi-chlorians. But much grander than that, it may have even seeded the Big Bang. Or is universal consciousness itself? The point being, is that we need not know *why* the droid continues on, only that it *must*.
After seeing “Thor: The Dark World,” I’ve started wondering whether Lucasfilm will do what Marvel Studios has done, where theirs is the only logo before the film, rather than having the Disney logo and their logo. Might we see the same for “Episode VII?” I think that makes more logical sense, since they keep on drawing parallels between the Disney/Marvel deal with the Disney/Lucasfilm deal.
Yeah, that occurred to be too when watching “Dark World”. If no Disney logo in front of one of their IP jewels like Marvel then I don’t see it happening infront of Lucasfilm / Star Wars.
On the flipside, it will be interesting to see the Bad Robot logo at the start of the movie. Or would that be after Lucasfilm? (It’s a co-production between the two)
