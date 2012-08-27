Our second look at ‘The Dark Knight Rises’ digs into the bad and the ugly

Yes, that took longer than I promised.
Yes, I should stop mentioning a deadline if there’s any chance at all I’m going to miss it.
On that note, let’s dig back in. The first piece I published covered only one third of the characters I wanted to discuss. I broke them all down according to the broad archetypes of “The Good,” “The Bad,” and “The Ugly.” Based on the comments section, I think some of you missed the point I was making. This isn’t a re-review where I’m using “The Bad” and “The Ugly” to point out flaws in the film. Instead, I’m looking at “The Bad” as people who are motivated only by their own desires, who are willing to hurt others to get what they want. And with “The Ugly,” I’m talking about people who fall into some grey middle zone between good and bad, people who can occasionally do the right thing but who are often driven to do the wrong things. I think those characters are the most fun to write and to watch because they get to have all the shameless fun of being a bad guy and all the cathartic release of being a good guy.
Hopefully after you read today’s conclusion, you’ll see what I meant, and I want to thank you guys for both being patient and for being such an active part of the conversation once I finally posted the first piece. I want to challenge you to participate even more next week while I’m on vacation, but more on that later this morning.
“The Dark Knight Rises” SECOND LOOK – PART TWO
THE BAD
BANE
One important rule that Christopher Nolan has taken full advantage of is that Batman needs a worthy adversary in each film, someone who reflects back some aspect of himself. In the first film, Batman barely understood who he was up against. It’s not until Ra’s Al Ghul reveals himself at what is very close to the end of the film that Batman understands what’s happening or who is pulling the strings. As a detective, he fails in almost every way, staying behind the plan the entire time. In “The Dark Knight,” he had a handle on the city, even if just temporarily, and when the Joker makes himself a threat, Batman throws himself into the hunt without any hesitation. He knows how to handle The Joker, and in the end, he catches him even if he has to compromise himself in the process.
Bane is basically a combination of both the theatrical gamesmanship of R’as Al Ghul and the destructive unpredictability of The Joker, and he’s also a physical threat on a scale that Batman is simply unprepared for, a mixture that seems perfect for the concluding film in the trilogy.
Like The Joker, Bane has no identity other than “Bane.” He’s got that one name, that one identity. He is Bane from the moment we meet him. The Joker tells constant lies about himself and his backstory, and Nolan tells one big lie about the origin of Bane. That lie is designed to hide the film’s biggest reveal, and we do eventually learn the truth about Bane. It seems fitting that in the one flashback where Nolan tells the full truth about Bane’s identity, we finally catch that single glimpse of Tom Hardy’s face.
Bane’s big plan (which could more accurately be described as Talia’s big plan) is designed to do one thing: destroy Gotham. And while it is indeed elaborate to the point of insanity, elaborate in a way you never see outside of movies, depending on all sorts of predicted behavior by Batman and also requiring a sort of supernatural degree of luck to make sure everything goes his way, there is a larger purpose here.
Talia and Bane don’t just want to destroy Gotham… they also want to humble Bruce Wayne. This is a movie about revenge on a grand scale with an entire city as the battleground that is chosen. Bruce, who created Batman to protect Gotham, turns out to be the match that lights the fuse on the explosive that nearly levels the city. The grand gesture is the point of the plan, of course. As we’ve heard repeatedly in these films, The League Of Shadows believes in theatricality. Since they know how Bruce Wayne was trained, why he was born, they know exactly how to blow past his defenses.
The entire reconnection of Bane by Nolan and company is bold and striking, starting with that voice. I’ll admit freely that it makes me laugh. I love doing my Bane voice for my kids, because it makes them laugh. I don’t think that’s a bad thing. It’s such a deranged choice, and it makes him stand out as a character. By now, you may have seen this “gotcha” video about the way the voice was reworked between the release of the prologue and the release of the film.
I’m not really sure that video proves anything other than “films are often edited with additional sound mixing during the the six months before they’re released,” but it is interesting to see how Nolan’s thinking on the voice evolved as they got closer to release.
Because so much of his face is covered, Hardy has to communicate much of what he’s thinking physically, and it’s a Lon Chaney performance. It’s aggressive and often quite funny. There is such attitude in his body language. People have made jokes about the banners and the stills of Bane, and I’ve seen a thousand variations on “Come at me, bro!” and, honestly, that’s not far off from the truth. The physical performance is what makes the voice funny, and vice-versa. He’s like a gorilla wearing a monocle and a tuxedo. It’s communicated so clearly, and there should be credit for finding a way to make him more than just a big guy in a mask.
I’ve seen complaints that Bane’s first fight with Batman is too brief, but that’s the point. Bruce is finished the moment that fight begins. He’s treating Bane as “just another bad guy,” while Bane is treating Batman as the single most important fight in the world, a pure expression of his love for Talia.
That connection, that backstory for Bane and Talia, is what I wasn’t expecting, and it’s one of the things I really like about the film. Bane’s single-mindedness is boring to me if it’s just because “he’s the bad guy.” But as the payoff to a chaste love story, with this blinding lifelong devotion defining all of Bane’s actions, I love it. And again, like R’as Al Ghul and The Joker, he uses his henchmen as disposable game pieces, easily sacrificed and never missed. He has no loyalty to anything or anyone but Talia. If you try to make sense of the politics of the film, you’ll drive yourself crazy. Sure, Bane instigates a class riot, but look closer. He exploits an uneasy lower class to destroy the ruling class and in the end, he doesn’t seem remotely interested in the fate of either of them except inasmuch as it affects Bruce. That’s all he really cares about, and he knows how much Gotham means to Bruce. If they just kill him, and the movie makes it clear that they easily could kill him at one point, then he’s gone. It’s done. It’s clean. The film makes the point several times that this is all about breaking down everything that matters to Bruce and making him watch. Gotham symbolizes everything that was taken from him as a kid, and Bane knows that the more he hurts Gotham, the worse it hurts Bruce.
Bane’s overall attitude also makes sense if we view him as a dark funhouse mirror version of Bruce. Bane baits the hook with something that is designed to appeal to Bruce’s arrogance, his overconfidence. Bane makes himself an irresistible target, and as confident as Bruce is, Bane’s at least twice as sure of himself. Any moment where Bruce gets the upper hand or surprises him at all, Bane seems shocked. He’s that sure of himself. Bane is what Bruce would have been if he’d followed R’as Al Ghul’s order during his initiation. He also turned his back on Al Ghul, though, for a different reason. When I see people talk about the relationship that Talia and Bruce as supposed to have, it’s one of those disconnects where you just have to set aside the comics or the animated series. That’s not the story that’s being told. This Talia could never fall in love with Bruce Wayne. She despises him for killing her father. She may have been estranged from R’as Al Ghul, and the film certainly makes it sound like her love for Bane complicated things with her father, but she still loved him. Bane should hate R’as Al Ghul for excommunicating him, but his love for Miranda is more important to him. He’s willing to extract vengeance in Al Ghul’s name because it is important to her. Who knows? Maybe in a different version of this world, Bruce accepted his place with R’as and he and Talia do end up together. That’s just not the story Nolan wanted to tell, and so the romantic longing that drives this horrifying, destructive plan has been rebuilt completely, reassigned.
MIRANDA TATE
The slow knife. She is the true villain of the film, although she spends less than fifteen total minutes of screen time revealed as Talia Al Ghul. Everything that happens in the film happens because of a plan she devised, a plan she executed, a hatred she has harbored since the end of “Batman Begins.” As with “Batman Returns,” where every one of the villains could be seen as an extension, she is another dark fractured mirror version of Bruce, twisted by the death of a parent, driven to wear a different face in her pursuit of revenge. The main difference between them is that her secret identity really is a secret up to the moment she reveals herself, whereas the truth about Batman seems to be known by almost everyone in the film.
When Miranda sleeps with Bruce, it’s a calculated move. She knows he’s vulnerable, and she uses that as a way of getting close to him, of finally getting in so he will trust her and take her to the fusion reactor. She’s been biding her time but finally has to press because the mechanics are in motion. She’s the one who wants Wayne’s personal data, his fingerprints. She’s the one whispering in Bane’s ear, all the while portraying herself as a sympathetic presence. She throws a charity ball that she pays for out of her own pocket, shaming Bruce when he tries to poke at her in conversation. She is too good to be true, and that gets through to Bruce so that when Alfred leaves and he’s broken emotionally, he needs someone and she’s close. She’s suddenly available and right there, and Bruce is human. It’s one of his genuine mistakes in the film, trusting her, leaving her alone in Wayne Manor, for god’s sake. He gets up from sleeping with her, puts on the suit, and heads out as Batman. How crazy is that, in the first place, and how easy would it have been for Miranda to just kill him in his sleep when they were together? All the mechanics, everything she puts the city through, playing innocent the whole time so that every move he makes, he’s feeding directly to her, it’s all because of her and her hatred for him for taking her father.
And why shouldn’t she hate him? Let’s imagine that you pare away Bruce Wayne’s story altogether and you just tell the story of a young man who falls in love with the wrong woman and is punished horribly for it. His child is taken away, and forced to grow up in darkness and in pain, and eventually escapes, reuniting with her father. Together, they build something, an organization designed to strike back at the people who exercise their power over others with prisons and torture, designed to make sure that she and her father need never fear anyone again. Is her story really that far off from Bruce’s? There’s more drama in the relationship between father and daughter, drama brought on by a young man, and things are tense and weird as a result. Even so, when the father is killed, the daughter is destroyed, and she devotes everything she’s got, along with her one love, to finding and destroying the person who did it to her. If the trilogy told her story, then the entire third film is all about her triumphant plan going perfectly well until the last three or four minutes, when it all goes to hell and she loses. The end. That’s a raw deal for her, and this really has been building all that time for the character, even if I think Nolan did some clever reverse-engineering to tie it all together. His use of the clip of Neeson talking about his back-story from “Batman Begins” is spectacular, a great example of a distant mountain that he and his brother and Goyer dropped into that first film’s script, and they’ve taken it and turned that hint into something big and operatic and, in the end, fairly sad.
I think it’s always rough to see revenge played out on such a big primal scale. Miranda’s wrath is horrible, relentless. She takes Bruce’s money. She takes his legacy. She takes his dignity. She takes his freedom. And then she burns his city to the ground, which is really just a bigger version of R’as burning Wayne Manor to the ground in the first film. She makes him watch his beloved Gotham slowly crumble. She engineers and encourages from the shadows. It’s only upon reflection that you realize how many things Miranda was doing in the time she’s not onscreen. Writing a villain like this, someone whose main actions remain off-stage until the moment of reveal, is never easy, and I like the way Miranda reveals herself, the story she offers, the glimpses we see. Cotilard is awesome, and while this may be part three of a big giant corporate comic book movie, that’s not the work she does. She plays this like it’s real and important and just as serious as anything else she’s done, and I think she’s one of the things that really pulls the film together. Her few moments with her mask off, she’s wrecked, and there’s a dead haunted thing she’s got going on that I like a lot.
THE UGLY
These are often my favorite characters in any film, and in this case, Nolan seems to have fun with the archetype. Remember… when we say “ugly,” we’re not talking physical. We’re talking about people who lie somewhere outside good or bad, people struggling with a moral code that is motivated by a strong sense of self-preservation, people who are hard to trust from moment to moment.
SELINA KYLE
Nolan’s version of the character is interesting because he goes out of his way to never call her Catwoman. She’s referred to as a cat burglar in some newspaper stories we see, and she’s got those goggles that somewhat resemble cat ears when she pushed them up onto the top of her head, but she’s not Catwoman. She’s just Selina Kyle, a shrewd and cynical operator making a living on the margins of Gotham’s criminal underworld. Her first encounter with Bruce Wayne isn’t quite what it appears, and not just because she disguises herself as one of the caterers to gain access to his home. He catches her wearing a necklace that belonged to his mother, and she manages to escape with it, but Bruce quickly figures out that she was not there to steal the necklace or, for that matter, anything. She was there to get his fingerprints. It’s the first warning shot for Bruce that someone has some plan regarding him, and from that strange, seemingly harmless crime, his entire downfall is eventually engineered.
Selina’s important to the film for several reasons, the first of which is that she seems to believe at the start of the film that there should be a class revolution. She talks to Bruce on the dance floor about the storm that is coming, and it’s obvious Selina has contempt for people who have money. She’s got herself convinced that she speaks for exploited women, and that she’s better than the people she steals from because she knows what it’s like to go hungry. Her relationship with Holly, the character played by Juno Temple, is etched in just a few scenes, but there is a connection between them that it’s apparent Selina does not feel for any man. Selina’s not the sort of woman to depend on anyone, and while she is intrigued by Bruce from the moment they meet, she also thinks of him as part of the problem. Once she encounters him in full costume as Batman, though, he begins to break through that external armor of hers. As with John Blake, I don’t think there’s a moment in the film where Selina’s not entirely sure who Bruce is once she sees him in costume. Even then, she’s still not sold that there is any way she gets to leave behind this life that she’s built for herself. Her motivation in the film is something called “the clean slate,” a magical computer program that will lift her out of every database on the planet so Selina Kyle simply disappears as if she never existed. That isn’t just bait for Bruce to use to try to get Selina to help him… it also becomes the promise of a life he’s given up on ever having for himself.
While Selina is a valuable ally for him once he returns to liberate Gotham, the real value for him in their relationship is that Selina finally offers him an alternative to Rachel, someone who can accept him with his terribly flawed personal history and his barely functional pathology. She is just as bruised by life as he is, and like Bruce, she has her beliefs put to the test by the events in the film. Once she gets the revolution she thought she wanted, she sees that it’s a world she can’t abide, a world in which there are still wolves and sheep. She bought the idea that revolution would make everyone equal, and when she sees how awful things become in Gotham, it is the final step in her transition into the woman we see sitting with Bruce in that cafe at the end of the film. Bruce’s faith in her isn’t based on her behavior. After all, she’s the one who walks him directly into Bane’s trap. Instead, it’s based on the potential that he sees in her, and having him see her that way seems to affect her, somewhat against her will.
Hathaway’s performance is filled with tiny grace notes, from the way she backflips out a window or the way she sheds her disguise as she walks or the way she plays hysterical when the police bust into the bar where she’s trying to get paid for stealing Wayne’s fingerprints. It’s one of my favorite things she’s done on film, and she manages to create an iconic performance without simply imitating earlier variations on the role. There’s nothing she does here that would connect her work to what Michelle Pfeiffer did, and that’s great. It’s one more way this stands as a unique take on the characters and the situations. Even when there’s a scene that feels almost identical to a scene from 1992’s “Batman Returns,” with Bruce and Selina on a dance floor during a masquerade, they play out entirely differently. In the Burton film, Bruce and Selina are the only two who show up without masks, the joke being that they are almost always masked so their “real” faces feel more like disguises at this point. Their dance becomes a reveal as he lets her know that he’s aware of who she is, and he tells her just enough that she realizes who he is. When Selina’s eyes fill with sudden tears, disappointed and heartbroken, and she asks, “Does this mean we have to fight now?”, it’s one of the most human moments in any Burton film, sad and weird and beautifully played. In Nolan’s film, the dance is a chance for Bruce to try to talk Selina into doing the right thing, the first of many conversations on the subject, and she grows angry with him for playing to her conscience. It’s more about his growing fascination with her than anything else, and her anger in the scene reveals just how deeply-seated her hatred of Gotham’s ruling class really is.
In the end, she is as important to Bruce’s final plan as John Blake, and while Blake is purely good, a strong personality who embodies much of what Bruce has always aspired to be, Selina is much closer to the person he really is, flawed and weak and angry. Helping her find redemption also redeems him, and I love that he never becomes her savior. She is just as strong as him, if not stronger in many ways, and even in that last fight, it is her willingness to do the things he can’t that saves him. When they show up in that final scene, that’s not Bruce Wayne and Selina Kyle anymore. They’ve left those names and all of that baggage behind, and those people have an unwritten life ahead, something neither one of them still believed was possible. It may be the most uplifting ending of Nolan’s career so far, and I think Hathaway’s particular presence, both physically and emotionally, is a big part of making it all seem plausible.
COMMISSIONER GORDON
God bless Gary Oldman.
The opening image of the film is him eulogizing Harvey Dent, telling the lie he cannot stomach, creating the cancer that eats at him for this entire film.
When we see him seven years later, and he’s got that speech ready to go at Harvey Dent Day, his confession, Oldman plays it perfectly. He’s done. Gordon’s as broken by the events of that night as Bruce is, and he’s had a harder role in many ways because he’s been visible. He’s been using the foundation laid by Batman’s sacrifice and he’s been cleaning up the city. He has benefitted richly from the events at the end of “The Dark Knight.” He got what he needed, and Batman took the heat for everything else. He wants to tell the truth, but he chickens out. Commissioner Gordon is morally compromised to such a degree that he can’t even say it out loud. He’s too afraid of it.
When Bane finds Gordon’s speech, that’s not part of the plan. That is just gravy. That’s just a bonus. Bane is delighted to find that speech, and he takes enormous pleasure in reading from it. Bane uses every tool at his disposal to get the people of Gotham to do what he wants, and the idea that the public officials who spoke so glowingly about cleaning things up were all corrupt and compromised is a powerful motivator for Gotham to implode. Gordon knows he’s screwed things up, but he also works to redeem himself here. He does a pretty great job once the world has ended and there are only a few cops left in Gotham, and he organizes an effective resistance. I really like the way Gordon takes John Blake under his wing and trains him in the film. Bruce sees Blake as a cleaner version of himself, and Gordon sees the same thing in him. Blake is that symbol for so many of the other characters, a force of real good, and part of the reason Gordon makes such a good showing in the film is because he’s inspired by Blake’s belief. Gordon sees a zeal in this kid that makes it easier to do the right thing, and there’s real trust between them, especially after the sequence at the hospital.
The implication is that Gordon has no personal life at all, though. He appears to be ver, very alone in the film. His wife left. He doesn’t see his children. He is his job now. He is all about cleaning up the streets of Gotham. He lost everything for the right end result, and he’s got some serious regrets that build up for him. I am glad Gordon eventually does do the right thing, and it’s rough to see him suffer like he does in the film. Oldman is so good at laying bare whatever the most tender, painful part of a character is, and he invests this Gordon with a gnawing horror at the idea that his lie means that none of the rest of it is worth it, and that he’s thrown away his only chances at any sort of happiness in life. Oldman’s turned what has often been one of the broadest, silliest characters in the Batman universe (although he’s not exactly Aunt Harriet) and made him into a man struggling with a truly heroic nature every bit as much as Bruce Wayne. I think this Jim Gordon is a man I’d trust with the safety of a city. But I’d expect him to reach out to Batman to help make sure that happens. The repaired Bat Signal on the roof at the end of the film, Gordon’s emotional reaction when the coin finally drops and he realizes who Batman truly is, it’s Oldman who pulls it all together, who can barely contain his own emotional outcry, finally free of the lie and sure of the future, ready to believe in a Gotham that will finally run right, ready to face whatever happens next knowing that Batman is out there.
He may not have a ton of screen time, but Gordon has been one of the best things about this series since the start, and it’s great to see that he got to close it out by pushing Gordon to the breaking point and beyond. It’s great work.
GOTHAM CITY
And finally, we’re going to treat Gotham like a character here. This includes the police, Matthew Modine, the criminal underclass, the orphans, the stock exchange, the orphans, the kangaroo courts… all of them. All of them are Gotham. And they are tested in this movie. And they fail.
I’ve heard a number of people complain that they don’t believe the boat sequence in ‘The Dark Knight Rises” when the ferry full of convicts decides they’re not going to blow up the other ferry. If that seems too optimistic to you, then welcome to this film, where that ferry full of convicts would have thrown the switch and never looked back. In this film, everyone is the worst versions of themselves. For much of the middle of the film, Gotham fails the test. The underbelly of the city is opened, and what comes spilling out is the nightmare of the ruling class, a cacophony of furious anger, the marginalized suddenly given some voice, some power. Of course, for one group to suddenly be on top means another group has to suddenly be on bottom, and the violence here, the uprooting of the social order, is an expression of just divided and damaged the city really is.
Well before I moved to Los Angeles, I was already fascinated by the city’s history. It is a city built from blood and corruption, a city that was defined by some fairly rotten human beings and their selfish actions. For all of the darkness that is wrapped up in the DNA of the city, I would say after 22 years of living here, that Los Angeles is also a wildly optimistic and hopeful city. You can build something beautiful on top of corruption, but there’s always a chance the rot will spread. That’s what Bane plays on, and when he whips Gotham into a frenzy, things get ugly. We see how ready cops are to hate Batman. We see how easily Gordon’s reputation can be tarnished. We see how long it would take before the city started to eat itself alive, but more than that, we see how quickly Gotham snaps back, how badly it wants to see a balance established, a peace of some sorts restored.
There will always be crime in Gotham. There will always be reinterpretations of the character of Batman. But in what feels like a perfect metaphor for the way Warner has been handling the character since 1989, just as one man hangs up the Batsuit, another man picks it up. The symbol lives on, and no matter what happens, Gotham will rise. We will return to the city again, and there will always be some sort of conflict going on for the soul of the city, a struggle between order and chaos.
My money is on The Bat.
“The Dark Knight Rises” is still in theaters now.
Great article…just wanted to mention one thing. I don’t think Selena knew who Bruce was until Bane actually called him Mr Wayne after she trapped him…I could have sworn she had a look of shock on her face
i agree. she had that “oh shit” look on her face.
This is a nice rejoinder to the inevitable tide of “it’s not that good that emerged” a short time after release. There is so much to appreciate here and the real intent and thought behind the construction of the whole thing is too casually dismissed. The whole series has been extraordinarily faithful while still carving its own Elseworld path.
Some addtl. observations:
In many discussions I’ve seen I find the assumptions about precisely who makes up “Bane’s Army” to ring false. Certainly the ranks of the disenfranchised are appealed to by Bane (manipulatively) but I thought it was pretty plain that the Blackgate Prison breakout/release (and the League men he brought with him) represented the bulk of his armed band. Obviously the chaos that displaces the elites is taken advantage of by others as well (and is depicted) but I never once believed that Nolan was showing that “the rest of us” were raping and pillaging the ivory towers wantonly. An element was to be sure but conflating that with typical non-elite is simplistic in a way the movie never shows I think. When Gordon confronts Modine’s character, holed up in his home, head down, with his family, is enough to suggest that not every non-Elite in Gotham has gone Lord of the Flies on the city. I don’t think it’s a stretch to believe that most of “ordinary” Gotham (inclusive of Selina and her ilk) would like to see the elite lose their power but still want order. She even has a scene that illustrates this.
Bane’s overwhelming physicality (and Bruce’s initial futility against it) is carefully designed and depicted. There is a specific reason(s) why there is no Kung Fu Hustle fight when they meet and you explained why.
All movie scores have become so generic and devoid of identity and personality that I love it when an exception comes along. Zimmer’s work here and in the previous installments is among my contemporary faves. Given the number of comic book movies and new hero movies being made it’s absurd that such a huge part of what can make them timeless or elevate them is given the assembly line/blender treatment (or just flat out copied, even if wildly inappropriate in tone/feeling).
I love how this movie tied itself so strongly to how everything started and showed that shockwaves of Bruce’s decision(s) and Ra’s intentions (and their meeting as a consequence) never dissipated.
I’ll be enjoying these movies for a long time to come and I hope those taking inspiration from them for new projects do more than continue to nakedly copy their most cosmetic qualities.
Well said! It’s too bad people nitpick the movie rather than seeing the overall theme and how well Nolan presented it. And besides, it’s Batman and Bane kicking ass! Sit back and enjoy!
I’ve heard a number of people complain that they don’t believe the boat sequence in ‘The Dark Knight Rises”…
I think you mean The Dark Knight, not Rises. But great analysis, loved reading it :)
Yes! I was going to post this very thought! An anarchist without “plans” seemed to have that all well thought out. But that doesn’t mean I didn’t like TDK
It seems like just yesterday I was speculating about what would happen to Bruce via [voices.yahoo.com] …. wait… it was
While I agree and/or understand the logic behind your analysis of the characters in these write-ups, Drew, I’m disappointed that you didn’t tackle the massive plot holes and idiotic logic gaps that rendered The Dark Knight Reloaded (as it should suffer the same ignominy) a crushing disappointment; the cinematic equivalent of McKayla Maroney landing on her butt on her signature vault event.
I think Nolan has been granted a massive pass on his epic failure here because to date he’s never made a bad movie and people adore his take on the Batman mythos. I’m sorry, but you don’t get to screw up and get an A for effort because you’ve been good before. If anything, Nolan should be judged even more harshly because he should’ve known better and certainly should’ve done better.
People who tore up Prometheus for its myriad logic vacuums seem to have forgiven far more egregious gaps here. My review on my film diary/blog was so long with item after item after item that it really makes me wonder what those who adore this movie were smoking. Let’s just look at one of the least egregious, but still stupid bits…
When Gordon is sent out onto the ice, Batman is waiting there with a road flare which lights up a giant flaming bat logo on the Brooklyn Bridge. Bruce has just escaped from the pit of the prison that has safety lines mounted ABOVE the leap-of-faith point – to keep the prisoners safe because that’s what barbaric subterranean hellhole prisons do – and with no explanation or apparent resources has made it back to Gotham City and his first move after getting his Bat duds back on is to sneak onto the bridge and paint a flammable symbol on the bridge so that he’d have something cool to show Gordon and the people of Gotham, because in the movie’s universe they won’t realize it’s a move totally ripped off from Daredevil and The Crow.
And this is the least of The Dark Knight Reloaded’s sins. What a disappointment. Better luck next time, Nolan.
In a movie where people dress up as Bats and Cats, your main concern was how someone made a firey logo? Yawn. BTW – this is Drew’s blog, nobody cares about yours.
To a certain extent, I get what you’re saying, but your clear ill will dilutes the message.
TDKR isn’t a perfect film, but Drew’s post shows that there’s more it than ‘Oh, well why did EVERY cop need to go after Bane?’
A lot of the criticism, I think, stems from the impossible task of exceeding the film’s predecessor. That doesn’t excuse some of its pacing or logical gaffes. But let me ask you, did you write a blog post about how slow The Avengers’ first act was? Or exactly how Bruce Banner gets to NYC on a junked up crotch rocket? Maybe you should blog about that.
@DR_LHA – I write that my example is the LEAST of its problems and you read that as my “main concern”? I weep for the educational system of this country.
@DK – What “clear ill will”? That’s precisely what I’m talking about: Everyone is so up Nolan’s arse that ANY criticism is immediately howled down as being illegitimate because no one can possibly have anything bad to say against him and his magnificent Batman movies. You overlook that I said he hadn’t made a bad film before this misfire and then demand that I explain a totally different movie. No, it doesn’t work that way.
What the blind defenders of The Dark Knight Reloaded should explain is why Nolan should get a pass on the crazy amount of plot idiocies LIKE THE SAFETY ROPES IN A FREAKING PRISON TO HELP THE PRISONERS ESCAPE? Saying that he had a hard act to follow in The Dark Knight is hooey. Nolan’s problem isn’t that Reloaded wasn’t as good as TDK or even Batman Begins, but it was a muddled mess where I suspect he was so focused on theme and subtext that he didn’t realize that nothing on the surface made any damn sense.
Drew addresses Gordon’s speech but didn’t seem to recognize that it only existed for Bane to find it. After 8 years of stewing in the guilt of the secret, he would’ve needed to write down that Dent was bad and Batman was innocent?
How about how Selina gets the task of taking Bruce his tray. She’s a master cat burglar, but luckily didn’t need to use any of those skills to gain access to Bruce’s private quarters and his safe? Did the meet-cute of her kicking out his cane make everyone overlook how she was literally handed the key to the place?
Without mentioning the insane continuity error in which Bane’s gang flees the Stock Exchange in the morning after trading had started and it’s suddenly full nighttime, how is it we’re supposed to believe such an obvious stock fraud would be allowed to happen. If you lose your credit card, you aren’t liable for more than $50, but billions were stolen in an obvious scam and everyone can only shrug? The only reason for this scene is to bankrupt Bruce and drive him into the arms of Talia, er, Miranda.
I could go on and on, but I can sense the obstinate lack of interest in any criticism of TDKR and Nolan, WHOM I REALLY RESPECT AS A FILMMAKER, but everyone thinks I have my knives out for because I’m not letting him off the hook here.
Put it this way: Imagine that TDKR is the exact same movie, except the name on the credits was Joel Schumacher. Does everyone cut him a break because he didn’t have Heath Ledger or was following up what some (mistakenly) consider the Greatest Superhero Movie Ever? Or does he get lit up like Brett Ratner did with X-Men 3?
The problem with The Dark Knight Reloaded isn’t that Bane sounds like Sean Connery mimicking General Grievous; it’s that Nolan invested so much in the spectacle (giant prison set; the opening plane scene) and so little in making the script have some coherent logic – like not making Batman a supporting character in a Batman movie and having to have Catwoman save him in the end – that I ended up sitting there wondering what the heck happened and the post-viewing time wondering why everyone seems so eager to forgive the faceplant?
I went in expecting another fine Nolan effort. I didn’t get it and I’m under no obligation to bury my disappointment because people with more forgiving natures demand I shut up and sing from the herd’s hymnal.
@DEFREF:
I’m not going to quibble too much because obviously you didn’t like the movie. If you wanna nitpick it to death, so be it. And no, I don’t want a whole second list of more plot holes from your blog to argue about. But since you bring up some specifics, a general response:
how is anyone supposed to get DOWN into the pit? perhaps ropes from above?
Lucious tells Bruce that long-term they can prove the fraud but for the short term they can’t because of the fingerprints, so he’s SOL. And yes, the point was to bankrupt Bruce. To ruin him on every possible level.
Not sure why Gordon can’t have a speech written down. He keeps carrying the batman file up to the roof doesn’t he? Some people are dramatic, some keep journals, people write poems, all sorts of ways to get your feelings out. why would it be so hard to allow someone to write down their reasons for guilt?
I’ll give you the morning to night continuity of the stock exchange raid.
Look, I know that the concept of Nolan’s bat-verse was realism. But I don’t know too many movies that have every conceivable plot hole covered; as DR. LHA said – its about a man dressed as a bat. Gotta give it some leeway. I hope you analyzed every possible defect in TDK and Begins too.
For the record. I don’t dislike the movie because I am up Nolan’s ass so you get a big Fuck You for that one. I liked the movie for my reasons, if you did not. Fine. But don’t try to tell me I am up someone’s ass.
Many of your nitpicks would be solved if you actually watched the movie, but I do not feel the need to get into that with you.
Also for the record, had Brian Singer made X3 and not Brett Ratner, I feel it still would be known as the weakest X-Men movie. Nobody gave Coppola a freebie for Godfather Part III, maybe in your LALA-Land people give filmmakers a free pass for crap, but not in the real world.
This film is a polarizing film, which is why it is popular, I am sorry if someone called you wrong for not-liking it, but don’t call me corrupt For liking it. Douchebag.
The “clear ill will” probably comes from the fact that you’re calling Drew out for not sharing your opinion. You may have thought it was a disappointment, fine, but that doesn’t mean he also has to see it as one.
@BRYAN – You’re providing another example at the lengths people are going to defend Nolan’s screw-ups with Reloaded, to wit:
>”how is anyone supposed to get DOWN into the pit? perhaps ropes from above?”
I presumed that this massive subterranean prison had a means to put the convicts in and supply them with food, etc. from the bottom and that this giant chimney to the sky was just a means of ventilation and psychic torture that they can see freedom but can’t reach it.
Let’s examine your explanation: There is no way in or out of the prison other than to be lowered down ropes from the top. Fine. Why do the prisoners have access to the ropes to act as safety lines for potential escapes? Hmmm? Even allowing for the silly idea that the stupid wardens somehow lowered a rope down and didn’t pull it back up, how does the top end get down so the prisoners can tie it on? Not to mention that anyone could roll up and break out prisoners by dropping their own lines over the side since there was no one guarding the top, which also moots your thesis that this is how prisoners are put in; no guards, no buildings, no way this is the entrance/egress of Pit Prison.
The reason for this big logic gap is because Nolan was focusing on symbols and forgot substance. The big chimney was meant to echo the well Bruce fell down. (“Why do we fall?” “To get back up.”) Bruce has fallen – his pride leading him to get his back broken – and he’s back down the literal hole he was in as a boy. All well and good. (It’s a barbaric prison with a TV showing what’s happening back home, but that’s not the problem.) Bruce also has to learn to fear death as stated and that means he can’t half-ass it by being tied to the safety line. He has to make the leap of faith or die. Period. Knowing there’s no serious repercussions for failure has made him complacent and it’s meant to make him not be a suicidal quitter. Again, all well and good.
The problem is that in order to stack the metaphorical deck – Bruce broken and fallen, learns to get his head right, makes the leap – Nolan also undercut the whole damn thing by putting the stupid safety ropes in a place where you’d think the Worst Prison in the World would be doing EVERYTHING possible to keep the prisoners down in the hole they’re meant to be kept in.
I’m sorry, but people can’t be lauding Nolan for providing a deep, dark, gritty psychological take on the Batman mythos on one hand and then the moment criticism comes in, flip it around and demand leeway be given because it’s just a trifle about a guy dressing as a bat. We’re either being serious or we’re not; you don’t get to hokey-pokey as suits your whims.
While defenders may want to excuse Nolan’s lapses as nit-picking, this isn’t trivial stuff like Natalie Portman pressing the same Magic Red Button to do different things in Attack of the Clones which has no effect on the plot, but things that constantly rip you out of the narrative because they instinctively make no sense. It’s hard to feel, “Yay! The cops have been rescued by Catwoman!” when you’re thinking, “Gee, they’re pretty well-fed and clean-shaven for having spent several months underground and how come the sorta villainess did the rescuing?” The punchline she delivers after saving Batman from Bane also moots any moral credibility that he had after scolding her for using guns. How can we think guns are bad if they’re necessary for saving lives? Again, the desire for the laugh line meant undercutting the themes.
In the days leading up to seeing Reloaded, I’d revisited Begins and Dark Knight and was surprised how many of the themes of class warfare we’re in the beginning of Begins. (I’ve seen TDK a bunch of times, but hadn’t really watched BB front-to-back since it was in theaters.) I was refreshed, up-to-speed, and down for a good time when Nolan muffed the conclusion.
As I said above, whereas people seem inclined to give him a pass based on the previous entries and/or will scramble to make up excuses for the lapses, but I think he’s a big enough boy to stand the spanking he’s earned here. I’m not cursing him or declaring him to be a hack; just a talented guy who lost the thread and delivered a big steaming loaf of letdown. He’ll be back and hopefully he’ll be better. Besides, as he said, “Why do we fall?” In order to pick ourselves back up. Here’s to hoping he does.
I’m not apologizing for Nolan. There were flaws to the movie (just like “gasp” EVERY movie ever made), but I’m not gonna make a huge diatribe over ropes or every other conceivable detail, when I can suspend a little disbelief, think of a relatively simple explanation and enjoy the movie. Though I didn’t think the ropes or pit needed so much explanation – but I do appreciate you clearing it all up for me.
But if you wanna argue that Nolan not putting guards at the rope is proof of a plot hole, then you are an example of the lengths people will go to to bash the movie.
Oddly enough while I had issues with TDKR (Was there a 24hr Fitness, dry cleaners and a Royal Fork Buffet in the sewers?) NONE of the ones you mentioned bothered me at all? Real quick and all out of my own head having only seen the movie once:
Safety ropes- The lower safety rope was put up there by the prisoners after the first few suckers couldn’t make the leap. Left by the jailers since the whole point is while (almost) nobody could make the jump they give the prisoners the illusion of hope that it’s possible. The rope coiled up on top is for lowering prisoners down, Bruce uses the means of casting down as the means of deliverance to the suffering. Sort of a play on his own use of fear and violence to protect rather than harm.
Also I figured the prison operated under Escape From New York rules and the guards just chucked prisoners food occasionally and just let them fend for themselves.
Delivering Bruce’s food- I found this scene to be the most streamlined and effective bit of storytelling in the whole movie. This was the part that made you accept the comic book aspects of the character later by showcasing her non-fantastical aspects. It’s the her version of Bruce going through Wayne Industries tech department and finding things to use as Batman that you could buy as existing in the real world. She starts the scene as a curious and awkward servant, is then shown to be a grifter with sticky fingers who when caught in the act tries to con Bruce Wayne until she recognizes he isn’t buying it and finally reveals herself to be a master thief with the same sort of swaggering self-confidence Bruce has later in the film as Batman. She is so competent and shows such a range of abilities in this scene you completely buy that she can just jump on the BatPod and go or kick ass next to Batman later on. This was right up there with Han Solo’s cantina scene as an example of efficiently introducing an archetypical character. Maybe better, she didn’t have a wookie to play off of.
The Stock Exchange- I hadn’t noticed the lighting change, maybe they went in at the end of the business day and by the time they started riding off the sun was going down. Or there was a time cut in there. It’s kind of like complaining about too many fans in a Ridley Scott movie or wet streets on a sunny day in a Bruckheimer production. Sometimes you just need to make shit look cool and Batman works better at night.
When it comes to stealing the money I’d direct people to the last four years on Wall Street in general and in particular to the MF Global case (that’s not being prosecuted btw) where over a billion dollars was stolen from investor funds to cover the trading firms bad bets and more recently KCG’s computer glitch that cost them 440 million (again of someone else’s money). Of course these were not multi-millionaires stealing other multi-millionaires money hence the armed police response as opposed to real life where eventually the response is almost always…bygones. Since it was a plot by one billionaire (can’t remember his name, the guy that thought he hired Bane) to rob another billionaire no one would have gone to jail and Wayne’s accountants would have hedged him so he’d have gotten the money back eventually. And even with the reveal of Miranda Tate as the ultimate villain she’d likely have gotten off with a fine from the Fed and no jail time.
I will agree that having Batman be the foil as opposed to the lead isn’t the approach I’d take, but that’s a choice being made about how to tell the story. It can be done but neither this movie or The Dark Knight pulled it off particularly well. It might be that Batman’s/Bruce Wayne’s character arc is a little flat when you boil it down to what you can get in a three act structure. It seems pretty clear that the best way to tell a Batman story would be to serialize it on tv although it’s not like that idea is a bolt of inspiration from the gods since it’s been done like that several times.
All that said I do think the movie is riding a lot of goodwill from the last one (and yes some of that undeserved as well). Some of that I lay on David Goyer’s fanboy sensibilities but ultimately Nolan bears responsibility for trying to cram two movies into one. A lot of the cuts in this film seem to be mid-scene and made to shorten length rather than to tighten things up narratively. It seems insane to point to the Lord Of The Rings as an example of editing restraint but TDKR could have lost a Tom Bombadil somewhere.
I’m not a huge Nolan fan, I find him to be extremely competent but cold filmaker. Oddly enough most of the criticism directed at David Fincher back in the day fits him to a T and his Batman movies have always communicated the feeling that Nolan feels like he’s slumming it. All criticism aside I liked the movie a lot, but my expectations weren’t huge and after years of movies based on toys and park rides I grade everything with a teaser trailer on a curve and walk into the theater expecting The Crystal Skull no matter who’s involved.
And let me add that “what you presume” for what the opening is, is just that. A presumption. You don’t have one clue how the prison works (but consider that Ra’s raided the Pit from above). But I’ll defer to your obvious master knowledge of the pit.
Fuck, I try to jot something quick, it takes half an hour and everyone else brings up or shits on my points by the time I hit reply:)
I forgot, Gordon writing the speech down? I’ve had to speak in front of groups on occasion and I always write it down first. If you just go off the cuff you end up spitting out an hour long stream of consciousness speech and invariably forget some small point. And maybe Gordon isn’t that confident speaking at big events and was nervous, a prepared script is useful to write and keep in front of you even if you don’t really “read” off of it. That struck me as the best kind of plot device, it pushed the story ahead while telling me something about the character I wouldn’t have know otherwise. As opposed to the fusion reactor which was more of a single purpose McGuffin and not a very clever one.
Fistosalmon – i wasn’t shitting on your point. It was an addendum to my response back to REF. Just happened to post right at the same time.
@BRYAN – The lengths which you are pretending the problem is merely the existence of the ropes goes to show the lengths people will go to defend Nolan.
@FISTOSALMON – Thank you for your post and engaging the spirit of the discussing the fanboys refuse to step up to.
I get your take on the intro of Catwoman, but what nagged at me – and was frankly unavoidable – was that seeing it was Anne Hathaway meant knowing it was Catwoman and shenanigans. That was something no one could’ve overcome, so that’s not what I’m holding against it; just that her plan seemed to hinge on a convenient coincidence. Nolan could’ve leveraged the audience’s knowledge by having Alfred give another cater waiter the tray and then having Selina manipulate her way into getting the tray. It wouldn’t have taken 30 seconds more in story (in a 2:45 run time) and would’ve shown her as a slick operator and mitigated the “gee, how convenient” factor.
Speaking of casting news spoiling the movie, when Marion Cotilard was cast, the initial reports or speculation was that she’d be Talia, a detail that suddenly became, “No, she’s MIRANDA TATE,” and all speculation otherwise was poo-poo’ed unconvincingly. Granted, most people don’t follow the nerd news – my girlfriend hadn’t heard about it – so the reveal had its desired effect. Again, I’m not dinging the movie for the fact I wasn’t surprised. It reminded me of when Winona Ryder was cast in Alien Resurrection and the reports flatly announced she was playing an android. So when she gets shot and then reappears as an (dun-dun-DUHN!) android, I was like, “Yeah.”
re: Gordon’s speech – How hard would it been for Gordon to have simply said, “You know, the truth about Harvey was that he was very bad person after the Joker burned half his face off. Batman’s innocent, yo! [drops mike]”
Like somebody already mentioned. Every single movie ever made has logical flaws. These are the movies, not real life. There is no such thing as a perfect movie in my opinion. Some people love to comb every movie with a thin tooth comb and bash it cuz they think it’ll make them look cool. Others just like movies. It’s entertainment, its silly not worldly sometimes, go do something useful with your life.
I personally thought the Matrix revolutions was pretty good and is extremely underrated. The cgi is very distracting but other than that very entertaining with some nice thoughts and ideas thrown in.
As explained in the movie – The open pit is to give the men false hope. The rope is to give false hope. They aren’t supposed to get out. That’s the whole point. And as mentioned previously, Ra’s descends by rope. We’ll just have to disagree as to whether that is a problem/plot hole in the movie or not. But presuming things such as no guards, the pit is entered from the bottom, its a big ventalation shaft, none of which is actually given as opposed to what is, just seems a stretch. Obviously, we all have our interpretations.
Okay…Drew’s article was here to explore the themes on display in The Dark Knight Rises. He wasn’t explaining what makes it bad or good or ugly. This isn’t an article to comment about the quality of the movie. This is an article to talk about the themes. Now lets take our opinions and move em on over to his review if you want.
Thank you DefRef for posting your cogent thoughts on DKR. Fanboys like Drew can’t see or refuse to see how bad DKR is. Everything you point out is spot on. This isn’t even “opinion”…its fact. I like how you ask how Batman found the time to paint his symbol on the bridge. While I would normally give a movie a pass on something like that because its cool, this movie doesn’t deserve such a pass though. As you wrote, most of what is done in this movie is for the sake of a cool image or a cool line. Plot? Story? Logic? Nolan seems to be saying f*ck that s*it. Fanboys like Drew will drink the coolaid no matter how bitter it is.
@Thomas
Oooh please save us “fanboys” from drinking the koolaid, you’re sooooo preferable, I mean calling people out for enjoying a film? Teach me how to be cool like you!
Apparently it’s wrong for people to disagree with criticism, but it’s TOTALLY OK to bash people who like a film? Right, makes sense.
@Thomas..Fuck you you fucking douchebag. Really. Not to burst your bubble, but your opinion is not fact. It is a opinion. I really want to find you and fucking kick your ass. You need a wake up call. And please don’t call us “fanboys” we just like movies, instead of coming up with every possible reason to hate them. Youre probably a 50-year-old virgin with no friends cuz your so fucking hateful. Go jump off a bridge or get cancer or something.
@Thomas – I’d say it’s actually “fanboys” who couldn’t let go of what they thought the film should’ve been, which is to have been expected. Is the film flawed? Sure. (But I think all of the claims about myriad lapses in logic are way overblown.) The reality, though, is it just not the film that they would’ve made.
What’s really a bit shocking, though, is how many of said “fanboys” — which I’m not going to deny I’m one of — are still trying to compare the film solely to the comics rather than seeing how it ties into and stacks up against the other two films.
I honestly see a lot of judgment of this film less on its own merits, including just how well it connects and flows with the first two films, and more on prejudice.
@DEFREF Thank you for posting. It’s good to see that there are people out there who are unafraid to speak the truth about this film.
“I’m sorry, but people can’t be lauding Nolan for providing a deep, dark, gritty psychological take on the Batman mythos on one hand and then the moment criticism comes in, flip it around and demand leeway be given because it’s just a trifle about a guy dressing as a bat. We’re either being serious or we’re not; you don’t get to hokey-pokey as suits your whims.”
I couldn’t agree more!
I would caution against people dismissing the inconsistencies that DEFREF and others have raised as nitpicking or that “It’s only a movie” or “It’s a movie based on a comic book–what do you expect?” I think that we as filmgoers and believers in the Batman mythos have a right to expect movies produced by filmmakers who seek to ground the adventures of Bruce Wayne/Batman in reality, and who purport to represent our hero in a gritty, realistic, and plausible fashion to play by those same rules throughout the course of those films. If the film fails to do that or lapses into such illogic or implausibility that it sufficiently jars viewers out of the world and out of the story that is being shown on screen, then that film must necessarily be defined as a lesser film.
Even the most ardent supporters of Dark Knight Rises (DKR) have admitted that it’s not a perfect film. Ongoing critiques of the various inconsistencies and leaps of logic in DKR are based not on a misunderstanding of the film or a demand for perfection, but rather on the premise that these inconsistencies dramatically weakened DKR and had the overall effect of lessening the enjoyment of the film.
People like DEFREF and I who have problems with the movie get the themes and the symbolism, and we understand how Nolan was trying to tie DKR back to Batman Begins. It’s not a question of hating anybody. It’s a question of asking Nolan to play by the same rules that he laid out in Batman Begins and the Dark Knight, rules which he blatantly violated in DKR.
@ JON KIM
“…who are unafraid to speak the truth about this film.”
Wait, what?
Regardless of opinion, the only truth here is that The Dark Knight Rises is a film. I see your points but you undermine EVERYTHING that follows when you frame your beef as fact. Fail.
@ JON KIM
Agreed with DK – you can’t say “speak the truth”. We all have our opinions/interpretations. And my “truth” of the movie is that it was a great movie.
And for all the talk of realism, grit, etc., I’ll give you 2 examples from Dark Knight, the holy grail that everyone who bitches about Rises holds it up to.
The part where Batman rides the pod up the wall and an anarchist with “no plan” who loads boats with explosives.
Those 2 things, among others, bothered me about DK. They don’t “fit” in Nolan’s bat-verse (to me). But I didn’t enjoy it any less.
I get some of the criticism of Rises. The day/night change from the stock exchange, Miranda’s true identity taking aways some of Bane’s “mystique” and the ending (though I liked the ending).
But here’s a difference it seems to me. I know there are people in between on this but people who like it, can acknowledge the flaws. People who see the flaws only seem to think the whole movie is a big turd and don’t give it any credit for anything.
@DK & @BRYAN:
The truth is that there were inconsistencies and leaps of logic in DKR that Nolan did not bother to try to explain away or account for, as he did in the two previous films. My opinion is that these were egregious errors, because they not only violated the pact that Nolan made to the audience at the outset of this series, but because their existence also dramatically weakened DKR and had the effect of lessening the overall enjoyment of the film for many.
I want to be clear that this is not about hating anybody. It’s a question of asking Nolan to play by the same rules that he laid out in Batman Begins and the Dark Knight. There were some good points to DKR. I was into the movie until Bruce got dumped into that hole in the ground. After that, the narrative lost its force for me, and the inconsistencies and implausibilities began to mount up.
Had Nolan taken the time to try to address some of these issues, as he did in Batman Begins and The Dark Knight, he may have successfully kept more of the audience, including myself and DEFREF and others, under his spell.
To me, the amount of specific complaints against DKR represents a much more fundamental problem with the movie, which is that many failed to be carried away by the story and the world being presented. This left the film open to detached scrutiny.
I did not experience this with Batman Begins or DK. Even though there may have been moments of spotty logic in the two aforementioned movies, each scene was plausible enough within the context of the story that I was engaged moment to moment, so it was easier to be carried along by the overall story.
That is the sign of a quality film: when viewers are too caught up in the story to notice or care about these various inconsistencies.
“That is the sign of a quality film: when viewers are too caught up in the story to notice or care about these various inconsistencies.”
The problem with using that as a metric of a quality film is that it varies for different people: I was too caught up in the story to notice the flaws. I get why the flaws ruin it for some people, but that’s just not something that bothers me. It’s the same with Breaking Bad or The Walking Dead, the reviews here and the commenters here always point out logic flaws but I’m like “I was too caught up to even think of that.”
I think what gets most people about critical comments about the film is that they NEVER remain just critical comments about the film, they almost ALWAYS devolve into criticizing the fanbase or the reviewer or whatever, calling them fanboys and whatnot.
JONKIM:
I’m sorry that the movie wasn’t the movie a small segment of people wanted. But see, it was a quality film to me, as your last line was true – I was too caught up to notice or care about all the things people are complaining about. Like smarta said, I understand that people see flaws, but I thought Nolan did a good job of with his movie. Call it giving a pass or whatever, but, I just liked the movie. Of course people disagree about what is a good/bad movie and we just happen to disagree.
The Ugly..Matthew Modine’s character?
I thought maybe modine would have been chief Ohara ? Was he supposed to be sort of? Like Blake was robin?
I didn’t mind not having an aunt Harriet substitute- lol
I know I’m not alone in thinking that Talia needed to be revealed sooner. The whole thing strikes me as a Nolanesque compulsion to have some kind of surprise reveal in the third act, when this particular one would have served the story better in act two.
Precisely. Actually, Selina and Talia could have been folded into one character and it would have worked better.
That would have made for a terribly schizophrenic character. As they’re serving different, and contradictory, narrative purposes, I prefer them as separate entities.
No, not really. Obviously some things would need to be changed, mainly the end. But up that point, they each affect the plot in the same way, i.e. bringing Bruce out of his self imposed exile. If you eliminate Selina, you could have had Talia betray him to Bane and reveal herself then. You could have then spent the last half of the movie developing hers and Bane’s story, and it would have been richer. Selina was unnecessary plot wise after her betrayal. John Blake was the only ally he should have been partnering with in the third act.
Chad, your need to eliminate all vestiges of the happy ending has obscured a key point: Selina’s interactions with Bruce and Batman are easily the best parts of the film. When Bruce is with Selina, we see aspects of his character that don’t appear anywhere else. He never puts on his “billionaire twit” act with her, and even as Batman he gets to show some snark (“You’re welcome.”).
I get that we’re coming at this from entirely different perspectives, and that TDKR disappointed you in virtually every aspect. But I’m glad Nolan made the movie he wanted and not the one you wanted. Maybe you can get someone to do a fan edit for you and take out the parts you didn’t like. That should leave you with the opening graphic and the closing credits.
@THEMARKKNIGHT
Yes, I agree. The movie would have been stronger had it established and revealed the motivations of Bane and Talia early on, because then we would have been able to contrast Bruce’s apparent demise with his eventual rebirth.
I remember Talia and Bruce while he was training with ras…he kept calling him detective and I was wondering if that would come up, but even knowing, Nolan still surprised me with talia and I thought it was clever.
At least he didn’t have ras come back after dipping in the Lazarus pits. I liked the niam leeson flashback better.
This flick was a big FU to the Occupy Wall St people.
It was written before Occupy even started. But keep on believing what you want to believe rather than the facts…
Drew I knew you’re burned out and done with Kevin Smith, and I blame you. Believe me I’m tired of his whining about critics too and his last couple of movies made me ) but you should hear his podcasts about the movie. He absolutely loved it even as he pointed out the quibbles with the plot(like Blake knowing who Batman is). Smith has two podcasts where he discusses the movie with Scott Mosier. The first where he talks in general about the movie and what he liked about it. The second where he basically re-tells the entire movie to Scott Mosier who didn’t see it and doesn’t mind being spoiled. It’s very entertaining. He also does a great Bane impression(I can’t wait to hear yours btw) but he also does a pretty good Miranda Tate! I may not like Kevin Smith’s writing of the character(Batman First Year pissing himself, c’mon but he loves the character and he has a good point about how earnest the Nolan film are in depicting him. He also gets pretty emotional talking about the ending. It made me like Kevin Smith again. I also like at the end where he talks about the tragedy in Colorodo and to not let what that psycho did in Aurora ruin this movie or the moviegoing experience in general.
I’d probably enjoy listening to that….I’m a podcast dummy though, where would I get it?
Stormshadow4life, Part 1 is at [smodcast.com]
Part 2 is at:[smodcast.com]
oh cool thanks
Drew,
I am glad to finally have the chance to read the second part to your intial article. I like the approach you have taken here by using the characters to delve deeper into the themes of the film.
But despite your well reasoned dissection, I still can’t bring myself to feel TDKR is a good film and certainly not the fitting end this series deserves.
I hated we never really see Gotham descend into chaos and true destruction, buildings burning, families scared, criminals on the loose. I also dislike that Talia lasts 10 minutes before being killed, the way Bruce fakes his death, the way Bruce still has money, despite losing it all.
There is more I dislike, but most of all I just feel it was a half-effort by Nolan and just felt flat to me overall.
Any Batman fan who read the Cult comic mini knows what you are talking about filmboy. That is the Gotham we should have saw.
I’ll give the Talia bit, wasted a good character. But it would be just depressing to watch a bunch of people rape murder and pillage for however long. This is PG-13 and a superhero movie don’t forget
@Jasmine, yes I agree. I would not have desired to see the suffering of the people of Gotham for an hour. But Nolan certainly could have worked to show more of Gotham descending into chaos, martial law, and a general sense of social upheaval.
It is telling when I can say that I felt the people of Gotham were in more danger with the Joker than they were with Bane. Bane and his actions were supposed to trump the Joker and challenge Batman like never before. I never felt they did. Bane just caught Bruce out of shape and clearly not ready to go back into action.
To me if you want Batman’s return to Gotham to be triumphant, you have to make the audience believe that Gotham and its people are in real danger. Nolan never does that. A bomb, ok. But what about all the criminals that were freed; thieves, rapists, murderers. I don’t need to see people murdered, but showing people in their homes, afraid, that would be enough.
The point is that I never felt Gotham was in any real peril or danger. More so, I just saw the main island being cut off from the others, but the city itself looked fine other than that.
filmboy34 . . .all of which lent itself to the implausibility of the plot, a gripe that divides those who liked and those who did not like the film, and which prevents this movie from being universally loved like its predecessors.
JON KIM:
No, 87%/92% on rotten tomatoes isn’t exactly the same as DK. So we’ll take the extreme view of saying the dislike numbers represented “hate”. Those scores mean it is 1 in 10 who hate DKR and 1 in 20 who hate DK. But to say that difference makes DKR not universally loved is a bit silly.
@Bryan, I am not sure we can use Rotten Tomatoes as an accurate gauge of the general opinion on this film. I think there are alot of people out there who just find the film to be ok, but overall a disappointment when compared to TDK. I am firmly in that camp.
I don’t hate the film, but rather am disappointed in it. When Nolan callsTDKR “a war film”, then I have to go into expecting total destruction of Gotham on a scale not before seen in this series. When Nolan says that Bane ups the ante when compared to the Joker, then I have to go into the film expecting Bane to be a total monster, calculating and merciless.
Not many who saw the film read what Nolan and company said to the press in their interviews like I did. So when you go in not knowing what was said and not having a specific idea as to what to expect, then I can see how you would give some things in the film a pass.
But for me I wanted to see Bane truly beat Bruce in every way and then destroy the city he loved systematically. First, destroy trust in the authority figures; the police, mayor, government bodies. Then destroy the class system, depose the rich, and create chaos. Then release the scum of Gotham, undoing all the actions of Batman and Gordon. Then at that point, Gotham is at the tipping point. Chaos rules. Riots, Looting, and parts of the city burning.
When Nolan talks about a war film, this is what I expect. Images resembling those of cities touched by war, like Paris, Dresden, ect. Bruce’s failure would be even greater if Gotham truly descends into hell and he is powerless to stop it. If Bruce has to see truly horrific images on that TV, it would make his return to glory that much greater.
Filmboy, I’m not disputing that Rises has generally been seen as a stepback from DK. Maybe Tomatoes isn’t the best “review” but I’m just saying that to say DK is “universally loved” and Rises is not, isn’t an accurate statement. There were still some people dissapointed with TDK, just less than Rises.
Just because there is a tit-for-tat back and forth here, doesn’t mean it is a 50/50 split in opinion on Rises.
Bane shares the destructive unpredictability of The Joker? That threw me. Bane just seemed much more predictable and a straight forward punch-’em-up bad guy. The history was cool and Tom Hardy was great. The character seemed pretty straight forward. Set things up to destroy Gotham and make Bruce Wayne watch. I mean, his whole plan was to shut off the city, let the criminals out, and keep the cops buried so the city turned on itself then blow it up.
Good comments on Selina. I had not really thought of her parallels to Bruce (or Talia’s for that matter, in different ways). Nice explanation for why Bruce trusted her even after she led him into the trap that Bane had set for him. She definitely seems the character most clearly defined as Ugly. Unlike…
Commissioner Gordon. First, as an aside I have always loved the character of Gordon. I see him as generally a good cop who probably knew who Batman was and who is willing to fight to make Gotham City safe despite the corruption. He is willing to sort of look the other way when a vigilante comes into his city and does what cannot be done strictly inside the rules. So I never saw the character as broad or silly, merely just a sincere and genuinely good cop. In this series, he is conflicted. However, I still think think of him as Good. He lies because he has to. Everything he does is for the good of the city coupled with lying as a result of Batman’s request. It is hard for me to consider him really compromised enough to call him Ugly when he is nothing but guilt-stricken over it and does nothing but work the whole movie to save the city. Still, that might be in part my love of the character from some of the stronger depictions of Gordon, and my love of Gary Oldman. Still, Gordon is too much of a genuine hero.
As for Gotham City . . . I cannot disagree with that. However, it is kind of stunning that the city where a boatload of convicts DIDN’T blow up a boatload of citizens to save their lives (or vice versa) will turn on itself so viciously. That seems like Nolan is contradicting himself. The people of Gotham City made the right decision when things were bad and the Joker had them in a bit of a catch 22, yet they did the polar opposite when Bane had them in a somewhat similar situation after eight years of them mostly living the high life? I’m not disagreeing with your sentiment so much as unsure what to make of whatever Nolan is trying to say about the character of Gotham (or human nature in general). I’m guessing he is trying to make some sort of point, however either it is inconsistent or I missed it along the way.
Anyway, thanks for these second looks. It is a nice Yin to the Yang of the other reviews that were less positive, and honestly both types give me other things to look at when I rewatch the movie.
-Cheers
I think Gotham City decended into madness because not only did Bane unleash the truth of Harvey Dent..which the Joker wanted, and Batman did not want to happen because then people would lose hope…but BANE did it and GORDON was not man enough to do it. So not only did the police not tell the truth, the way the truth is learned makes the police look terrible. Gordon always said that people would lose hope if Dent’s truth came to the public. Despite trusting the people, he never told them, so they probably felt betrayed. This was probably everything The Joker hoped for. For the city to finally come to the choas he knew and felt was inside itself all along. Not only did the people find out the truth, they found out in a very dishonest way, if that happened in real life, just think of the consequences.
@Shawn, good points.
In real life it would probably look like L.A. after the Lakers won (or lost) an championship. Still, based on TDK, it’s clear Gotham is not L.A. The problem I have is figuring out what Gotham City actually IS. Still, I see your point. The people are betrayed, have been eating a lie for eight years, there is a terrorist with a bomb, and all of Gotham is running loose with criminals who have been locked away for the last eight years under a law built on a lie. Not to mention the deception meaning that Gordon/Batman/etc. did not trust them with the truth. You are right. That is probably exactly what the Joker was trying to accomplish. Interesting thought.
-Cheers
God bless Ledger, I would have done anything to see the Joker in this, and to see how he would have played into all of this.
I agree to a point. But as we all know with 9/11, national unity and a sense of community can disappear over time, replaced with apathy and feelings of resentment and abandonment.
I feel Nolan was more trying to use the film, the fictional city of Gotham, and its people as a way to show where we are as a society at the moment. He wanted to explore the idea of class warfare and examine how someone with the right message could inspire those of the lower classes to take action.
Nolan cites Dickens ‘A Tale of Two Cities’ as one of his inspirations for TDKR. And after seeing the film, the parallels are clear. ‘Two Cities’ deals with the French Revolution as many know. That Revolution involved the lower classes rising up against the aloof Aristocracy and overthrowing the government. This revolution was inspired by the words of a charismatic leader.
Bane is that leader here and his message, while generic in the film, is similar to ones said before that spurred revolutions. The Circus courtroom is also drawn from the French Revolution as the wealthy in France were tried and killed for their “crimes”.
Nolan doesn’t take things all the way as he wants to still allow his film to be accessible to families, but he does explore these ideas.
The idea of Gotham turning on itself makes sense to me. The execution by Nolan of it left alot to be desired however.
Drew,
you make some insightful observations, as per always, but I believe you’re coming at this from a screenwriter’s view (I sympathize/empathize, as one too): a retrospective deconstructive and analytical view, picking apart the bones of the writers’ intentions. Of course, what else can you do, and I applaud your insights, but I think you’re missing something else in your rush to point out that the Nolans and Goyer do build in levels of thematic sophistication into this kind of genre exercise that most other superhero iterations neglect. Of course it’s a compelling and complex work, light years beyond even the mediocre “reinventions” of the latest wallcrawler franchise reboot; but in trying to cement the cracks, and say “look, fanboys and casuals alike, there is a LOT of thought being put into this” you’re elevating this film to a status it simply doesn’t deserve. I’ve been reading your critiques for over a decade, and I think that this time that you’re writing an apology for a superior but fatally flawed project that doesn’t deserve your efforts. A failure is a failure, even an honorable one. The climax, with the reveal of Talia’s intentions, stopped the pace down to an expositional crawl, and left Batman as a pussy, and Bane as a sudden King Kong figure, defeated by Catwoman on a batpod. Batman was as irrelevant, as a protean figure, as he was in the Burton movies. It was horrendously clunky and dysfunctional. As a big fan who anticipated this film, I left feeling deflated by it’s lack of logic and cohesion and story choices. All power to you for your insights, but whilst I agree with some of them, I think you’re gilding a turd here… (well, not a turd, but a clunker…). Thanks, been looking forward your article…
@SIMONPOD
“Drew. . .you’re elevating this film to a status it simply doesn’t deserve. I’ve been reading your critiques for over a decade, and I think that this time that you’re writing an apology for a superior but fatally flawed project that doesn’t deserve your efforts. A failure is a failure, even an honorable one.”
Yes!!
“It was horrendously clunky and dysfunctional. As a big fan who anticipated this film, I left feeling deflated by it’s lack of logic and cohesion and story choices.”
Double Yes!!
I enjoyed the articles, and I think they make a lot of interesting points, but I can’t help having some major issues with the plot/themes of the movie. I still liked it, generally, but can’t love it as much as I did the previous films.
My biggest issue, if I narrow it down to one, is with Bane/Talia’s overall plan. OK, so they want to destroy Gotham because Ra’s wanted to destroy Gotham, and because Bruce loves Gotham, and it will pain him to see it go. Fine. A little hard to swallow, because they seem to always have intended to die with it, but I guess that’s literally all they wanted out of life: revenge and then death. So why take Gotham hostage for like five months? What does that accomplish? If the class-warfare is just lip service, which I think it clearly is, then why bother? I can forgive a lot of the logistical questions, because it is just a movie in the end, but the motivation questions are more troublesome.
That was part of the “slow knife”… Bruce had to watch as his fanciful notions of Gotham being truly noble at heart were put to shame as the town embraced deep immorality and selfishness… also, this was part of Ra’s legacy. Ra’s always insisted upon just how deep the depravity had become in Gotham. So, they demonstrated Gotham’s worthiness for demise before destroying it, because as Talia explained, “innocent is a strong word to apply to Gotham.”
@Scot. Your explanation, like Drew’s, would be great if Nolan had done anything to show Gotham descend into the immoral state. But he did not. If Nolan had shown more of the revolution, if he had shown the city burning, streets in ruin, people scarred. But he doesn’t. As far as we know people in Gotham can still watch TV, they can still call out on their cell phones. But they can’t leave the island. That is not chaos, it is an inconveinence.
I understand Talia’s plan and if Nolan had shown it the way it was intended, I would have less of an issue with it. But by choosing to sanitize the descent of Gotham he robs the film of any real sense of peril and neuters Bruce’s time in the underground prison.
Nolan had no problem in The Dark Knight showing people in panic, but yet avoids it altogether here. It is just confounding to me.
@FILMBOY34
Hear! Hear!
The other problem with the five month approach is that it effectively slows down the story while simultaneously opening up gaping plot holes. There is no plausible reason for Bane to wait three to five months to blow up Gotham other than the fact that this grants Bruce sufficient time in the screenplay to recuperate from his back injury.
We understand that it is the tradition in these larger than life good vs. evil stories for the bad guys to give the hero a chance to win the day by wasting precious time explaining their plans to the hero (i.e., monologuing) or making some bumbling mistake at the end, rather than simply carrying out their plans to destroy the world in a ruthless and efficient manner. The difference between a good movie and a mediocre movie of this type is how much plausibility the filmmaker can bring to this moment, the pregnant pause before the enactment of the master plan.
In James Bond movies, the villain usually captures Bond, tells him what his plan is, leaves him to die, and then goes off to execute his plan. After the villain leaves, Bond escapes and finds a way to foil the plan. In the majority of movies of this sort there are very few villains who would wait three to five months to execute their master plan after the big reveal.
There is a good reason for this. It’s because allowing for the passage of that amount of time immediately saps the film of its energy and believability. By choosing to allow Bane to exercise such strange logic and motivation, Nolan serves to muddle the line of his story unnecessarily.
Well written response Jon Kim. You hit the nail on the head. I would have been fine with the five month passage of time if it was directly connected to the cities slow descent into chaos.
It would take some time to take Gotham from peaceful city to war zone, so I think five months makes sense. But by keeping the city pristine and not showing anything of substance, it makes the five months seem unnecessary, except to give Bruce time to heal.
It is odd that Bane would wait that long. I mean he knew Bruce would never escape that prison. Talia had nothing more to gain with Bruce gone and the city in her control. Why wait five months?
Again, if Nolan has showed us the revolution, showed us the gradual descent of Gotham, then the five months would have made sense to Bane and Talia’s plan. It would have elevated the film and made it much better than even the TDK.
@FILMBOY34: Thank you for crystallizing the reason why the five month scenario seemed so unnecessary and implausible to the story. I could never really put into words why it bothered me so much until now.
It’s precisely what you said, which is that Nolan failed to justify the wait by showing the audience how Gotham descended into chaos during that time.
Because he didn’t do this, he trivialized the situation, and this made it seem as though it was merely a plot device to give Bruce time to heal, which it very well may have been, anyway.
This, in turn, violated the rules that Nolan had laid out in his previous films, where he did bother to show Gotham’s panic and fear, and is the one of the reasons why DKR disappointed so many people.
Drew,
Sorry, but I just don’t think these revisits had much point at all. Unlike your Amazing Spider-Man revisit, which I loved even though I didn’t agree with a lot of it, you didn’t spend any time here dissecting what this film did well and poorly.
You gave insight into the characters and said what you liked about some of the performances, but there was no real critical response here – and this film certainly had a ton of flaws that should have been mentioned by a critic when discussing the entire film with an audience who had seen it.
I’m not going to give my laundry list of things the film did right and wrong here. I’ll only say that this two part look back seemed as though it was from the prism of a super fan who was too blind to see this film’s shortcomings and just talked about what he loved.
Still a fan of yours, but I was hoping for more.
Pretty much exactly what I wanted to say. I couldn’t see the point of this second look at all. Basically, all Drew did is summarize the part that each character plays and paints them in respectful and complimentary, if not downright reverent, colors. Where is the actual critique? This series of second looks might be useful to someone who HADN’T seen the movie yet, not a critical examination of highlights and flaw. And there ARE flaws. Clearly. Why not address some of those? I am disappointed.
Pardon my typos.
Yes, it’s very curious that most people who liked the movie admit to it being an “imperfect” film, yet are unwilling to discuss any of its flaws, of which there are many, and of which several are fatal.
The secret to a good impersonation of Bane’s voice: cup hands over mouth to give you the same hollowness one would use for a Darth Vader impression; but talk like your Sean Connery..
I just tried that it works!!
That is so funny! My son and nephews have been trying to make each other laugh by talking like Bane with our hands over our mouths, but in IMAX, we couldn’t understand most of banes lines!
I thought in the comics, Bane was south American anyway, I liked Nolan’s Bane -as opposed to banes horrible showing in batman and robin…..
Drew:
If you go back to the film, it is BEFORE they sleep together that Bruce reveals and provides access for Talia to the reactor. The event that immediately follows their sleeping together, is Selina’s betrayal by delivering Bruce to Bane. Therefore, the only logical reason I can understand Talia’s sex with Bruce, is a sort of depraved victory lap on Bruce on the Eve of his meeting with Bane (she must have known they were going to meet because Bruce had already arranged it with Selina). So, in other words, Talia knew Bruce would be toast after this, suffering in a prison but before she would conquer him physically through Bane and through the demise of Gotham, she wanted to conquer him intimately as well. In every way, she bests him, and her sleeping with him, was her spiking the ball.
That is all
There’s an interesting offer made by “Miranda” to Bruce during their night together: she invites him to run away with her, jump on her plane and go. It’s only after her reveal as Talia that you realize she would have taken him to the prison just as Bane did — it was inevitable. The only variable was whether Bruce would abandon Gotham and leave with her, or face Bane as Batman and be defeated. Either way, she wins. Now THAT’S a plan.
Ah! Good point! She had made arrangements to doubly insure that Bruce would be condemned to the Hell she was born in… Thanks Lee
You’re quite welcome, Scot!
Great observations by all here. I like the idea of Talia wanting to dominate Bruce in every way possible. It was her victory lap. She assumed that Bruce would never be coming back after that, so why not savor her victory over him personally before he is gone.
I also like the double meaning her offer takes on once you know her true identity and intentions. Bruce was headed to that prison no matter how things played out.
But what I wonder though is once she has the bomb, once the city has been neutralized, why doesn’t Talia reveal herself at that point. Why wouldn’t she want Bruce to see that she has defeated him and that she will indeed finish her father’s work.
I mean think about how much more devastating it would be for Bruce to see Miranda up there declaring her true identity and then knowing she had beaten him. That would add another layer of motivation for Bruce to return.
Just a thought.
Filmboy, you’re absolutely right about Talia waiting so long to reveal her involvement in Bane’s takeover of Gotham. How does she get her “slow-knife” revenge moment if Bruce doesn’t escape from the prison?
Ideally, she should have recorded a message for Bruce to see on the monitor. That should’ve been the moment he shatters the glass, not from the image of the bodies hung from the bridge.
Congratulations, you’re the first person here to convince me of an actual misstep by Nolan. The rest has been a litany of plothole nitpicking and personal disappointments based on failed expectations (and I’m including the assertion that Bruce “had” to die among them).
@LEE The movie definitely would have been stronger had it established and revealed the motivations of Bane and Talia early on, because then we would have been able to contrast Bruce’s apparent demise with his eventual rebirth.
What the Nolans had here was the kernel of a very good story idea for DKR: the desire of the League of Shadows in the form of Talia al Ghul and Bane to exact vengeance on Bruce for killing Ras al Ghul and thwarting the league’s plans for Gotham in Batman Begins. From the point of view of the league and Talia, they would have wanted to devastate Bruce in every way imaginable, financially, physically, spiritually, etc.
Under this scenario, the attack on the stock market to wipe out Bruce financially, Bane’s physical pummeling of Batman, and Talia’s seduction of Bruce and her infiltration and ultimate takeover of Wayne Enterprises makes sense. Unfortunately, the Nolans never followed the line of this plot through to the end, and they don’t seem to have thought through how Bruce could overcome all this adversity other than by climbing out of a hole in the ground.
Speaking about Gary Oldman’s grace moment at the end, one criticism of the film I have is that I don’t think Gordon should have ever learned who Batman was. As he and Bruce contested early and often, it doesn’t matter; and though Nolan wanted to drive home the point that there are different forms of heroism (“putting a coat around a child”), I think it should have stayed that way.
In begins, was that the same coat he gave to the homeless guy at the docks- “nice coat”?
I liked the reveal and that Gordon was the officer for Bruce on the night his parents were shot. It cemented Bruce’s respect for Gordon and it was a nice payback for Gordon to learn who batman was as a result.
Again, in Nolan’s world, it shouldn’t be the same old themes as in everything else.
I appreciate your series on “The Dark Knight Rises” and the insights and opinions you express; thank you for writing them.
Couple of things in this article:
“When we see him seven years later, and he’s got that speech ready to go at Harvey Dent Day”
I thought TDKR was set 8 years after TDK?
—-
“He appears to be ver, very alone in the film.”
“very”, not “ver”
—-
“the boat sequence in ‘The Dark Knight Rises”
I think you mean the boat sequence in “The Dark Knight” with the double quotation marks.
—-
“My money is on The Bat.”
I’m pretty sure you were referring to Batman, but in TDKR, The Bat is the name for the flying machine that is usually referred to as the Batplane/Batwing.
Its the very fact that the first Bane/Batman fight is over before it begins that ruins it for me. No, not because its too short, but because it completely ruins the idea of Bane breaking Batman. Batman is already broken. If he starts off in a bad place, there is really no stakes in Bane doing anything, because he’s already pathetic.
And the Gordon stuff….everyone is already tired of the things he’s ‘done’ at the start of the film. True or not, they don’t really respect him anymore. The problem is when Bane announces the truth. Because, 1) this shouldnt mean anything significant as the city was pretty much going to be done with him anyway. and 2) they didn’t even take it anywhere. Same with the beginning Gordon plot line. Obviously they shouldn’t have tried to work in a (very minor) subplot with Gordon losing respect twice. (Note, twice) As it makes it contradictory, but further more they didn’t even make good on the promise of such a subplot either time. At the start the whole “mayor’s gonna dump him in the spring” thing never, ever panned out. And the second go around, again, meaningless because of the first point at the start, just doesn’t go anywhere. Two great moments (that should have been rendered to one or the other) were wasted.
I’m not a Batman or Nolan hater. I loved The Dark Knight and I’m a fan of Begins, but this movie left a lot to be desired. Good fight scenes though, great size canvas, just not a lot of stakes.
Great piece. While there has been more backlash from people/fanboys on this one than the last two, I am not sure how anyone who watched the previous Nolan films could be surprised at how he massaged the characters and situations to fit the themes he was exploring as he has been doing that from the beginning.
One of the great aspects of the Batman character has been its resiliency and flexibility. Nolan seemed to immediately recognize this and use it to his advantage in these films. Say what you will about them, we have not seen the character portrayed quite like this before, and it feels fresh and iconic and it connects to people in a way that many other films in the ‘Superhero’ genre don’t seem to (apologies to Joss Whedon – The Avengers was a ton of fun, but didn’t seem to have much on it’s mind). I think it is unfortunate when fanboys get hung up on the specifics of the what happened or didn’t happen in the comics, or how a character behaved or didn’t behave in this graphic novel, or that run of books in 1992.
My unfortunate criticism of Nolan’s Bat-films is that they are sloppier than his others, with DKR been the sloppiest of the three. I don’t know if the scale was overwhelming, or if the pressure exhausted him, but the structure (from script to production to editing) felt not quite as meticulous as something like Memento or The Prestige.
That being said, I am a huge fan of his work in general, and definitely on these films – as I said before, he has done some fresh and exciting work with the character, and whoever takes the reigns on the next incarnation has their work cut out for them.
The Talia/Miranda Tate character is horribly handled, and a good reason why the overall film doesn’t work very well.
“When Miranda sleeps with Bruce, it’s a calculated move. She knows he’s vulnerable, and she uses that as a way of getting close to him, of finally getting in so he will trust her and take her to the fusion reactor. ”
Nope, that’s not how it happened. She had already been given the keys to the reactor and the company. She was sleeping with a man she hated so much she was willing to die to exact revenge against him (and they never sufficiently explained why she was willing to die for this, another huge hole in her character.)
Also, she learns Bruce is back in town but neglects to tell Bane this. Bane is genuinely surprised when he sees the flaming Bat signal. He even exclaims “impossible!” But why would she hide this information? If she truly wanted to beat Bruce, why would she give him even this small chance when she’s so close to the endgame?
Talia/Miranda is a utility character who exists only to make certain parts of the plot work when the plot needs it, including the final “reveal” of her identity. The plot needed a twist at the end, so she was used to deliver it long after it was logical for her plan.
The same goes for Selina. Why was she seeking a fresh start? From what and to what end? The only reason she would need a fresh start would be if she was going legit, but she didn’t cross me as the kind of person really interested in that. Besides, she was pretty adept at faking identities as evidenced by Bruce’s first analysis of her. She could have easily disappeared to Europe and assumed a new identity. But again, I don’t see her as the 9 to 5 person. If anything, she would have been after the last big score to set her up for life outside of Gotham.
No, this motivation had less to do with her character, and more with setting up Bruce’s end. Again, he character was merely a utility (as all women are in Nolan movies). She was there to justify the ending of Bruce “escaping”, but her character suffered in kind.
Gordon was terribly wasted as well. He spends half the movie inactive in the hospital bed, and the last half pretty much inactive standing around in kitchens (it took five months to discover which truck had the bomb, really?).
The “lie” he was carrying about Dent eventually served no purpose. He didn’t suffer at all because of it, save for a scornful rebuke from Blake. He was never shown not being able to lead the few remaining cops despite it, and even looked to hold on to the job he was planning on quitting since in the end he asked if Blake would change his mind about quitting the force.
Gordon had a wonderful story in The Dark Knight and Oldman did a beautiful job portraying his struggle to “save’ Dent only to fail. But the repercussions of that were limp, and left his character flat as a board.
And that’s my main issue with the film. It has the appearance of being smart but none of the character dots connect. It seems everything that happens is to serve the “happy ending” to Bruce’s character. It didn’t have fully formed themes, it accidentally stumbled on a few of them on its way to make sure Bruce could get the happy ending. And the few it stumbled on weren’t developed, and the film is actually hollower because of it.
And the happy ending was so false and unearned, I think it’s the main reason most of the people who are unhappy with the film feel that way, whether they’re aware of it or not. Heck, I half expected Annie Wilkes to stand up in my theater and exclaim that he didn’t get out of the cocky doodie Bat.
Batman is a tragic character, which is partly why he’s been so successful for decades. We empathize with him because he can never get what he truly wants. That’s partly what makes him an attractive character (the other part that he handles crime in a way the law can’t, sort of like Dirty Harry). To give him what he wanted betrayed that and upset many people. And since that seemed to be Nolan’s entire impetus for this movie, giving Bruce his happily ever after, is why the entire movie failed to me.
One of the main reasons why Batman is always portrayed as a tragic figure in the comics — why he can never get what he truly wants — is because the status quo is king. When you have an intellectual property that you intend to exploit in perpetuity, you need to keep that character in the same emotional place from month to month. It sells comics.
But Nolan wasn’t constrained by those market forces and it freed him to tell a complete story. In his version, Bruce Wayne gets to grow as a person and leave his pain and guilt behind AND get the happy ending that he so richly deserves. If that doesn’t work for you, well, there’s still the comics. You can be assured Bruce will remain fraught with angst as Batman so long as DC is still in business.
It’s not just to sell comics, it’s what makes the character interesting. Conflicted is interesting, happy and content is not.
And the larger problem is that nothing in the film grows Bruce as a person beyond the point of his central pain, i.e. the death of his parents. Leaving Gotham in the hands of another does not cure him of that inner rage that led him to being Batman in the first place. Watching the man directly responsible die does not. Losing Rachel the way he did does not. Being betrayed by the people he chooses to open himself up to in this film doesn’t do it. Learning to fear death and making the leap doesn’t either. So it’s unbelievable he would be able to have a happily ever after.
Honestly, I would have been much happier if Bruce did die for the cause. Remove that one little shot of him at the cafe at the end, and it would have improved the film. It wouldn’t have fixed the poor characterizations of the rest of the cast, but it would have not ended on such a hollow, uninteresting note.
Nolan hinted at Bruce leaving his Batman identity behind in both “Begins” and TDK. The seeds were planted long before TDKR — he was never going to be Batman for the rest of his life.
Also, consider that Bruce has already stopped being Batman when TDKR begins. He only returns for the threat posed by Bane. It stands to reason that he would have hung up the cape and cowl again once that threat had passed.
Furthermore, I would argue that Bruce finds Selina to be a more than adequate replacement for Rachel, and that he would be more than happy to leave Gotham to be with her, especially since Gotham has Blake-as-Batman to look after it now.
I realize that many fans would have been happier seeing Bruce sacrifice himself rather than living “happily ever after” with Selina. I just have to wonder what makes a person prefer the death scenario to the living scenario. Considering how joyless his life has been for the most part, I would hope more people would be pleased that Bruce’s story finally gets a happy ending… in one medium, at least. As I said before, if you prefer to see him in eternal torment, you still have the comics.
Again, just because he laid the groundwork for this ending doesn’t make it good or interesting. There were many places he could have gone, and this was the least interesting.
In the first two films, Bruce wanted to leave Batman behind to be with Rachel, mostly because she represented a time in his life that was happiest to him, a time before his parents died. It’s representative of the pain he experiences that drives him to be Batman. But with Rachel gone, that was impossible. Selina was therefore not a good replacement for Rachel, because she does not represent his life before his parents died.
Also, Bruce quitting Batman for eight years is also a poor choice. It made him incredibly passive and pathetic. He gets back in the game when HE’S personally attacked, not Gotham. By the time he goes down to the sewer with Bane, all Bane had done by that point was steal HIS money. He hadn’t really harmed anyone in Gotham. So he actually puts back on the cape and cowl for selfish reasons.
That’s a pretty poor hero, then. Therefore, him giving the ultimate selfless sacrifice at the end is a bigger hero moment than being even more selfish and quitting. That’s why people feel more inclined to want him to die, because it makes him heroic, something he wasn’t in this film.
Actually, Bruce being with Selina makes perfect sense. If he is to move past his pain and guilt, then it stands to reason he would want someone who could provide him with a fresh start. A clean slate, if you will.
However, Bruce “gets back in the game” as Batman before his money is stolen. When he’s pursuing Bane and his goons following the stock exchange attack, he has no idea that Bruce Wayne’s wealth was the target, therefore your thesis that his actions are motivated purely by selfishness is entirely wrong.
Finally, with all due respect, I find your last sentence ludicrous. Saving Gotham from the bomb was heroic, but dying would merely have been suicidal. You may complain that Bruce patching the autopilot was yet another lame Nolan device to ensure the happy ending, but it seems to me a very Batman thing to do.
@Chad – Selina represents the chance to change one’s life and one’s fortune from both their past and their supposed path in life. In that regard, while Rachel represents the life Bruce once had, Selina represents the possibilities of the life he could have. His helping in her redemption and fresh start throughout the film was laying groundwork for his own changing attitude about his life and purpose. It all plays into the themes of the film of rebirth and rising from darkness.
@ Lee ~ How is Selina going to provide him with a fresh start, exactly? She knows everything about his past,and he hers which ruins her fresh start (again, because we’re never told what she’s running from and what the fresh start will provide her outside of the nebulous concept). And she betrayed him, a fact he conveniently forgives because the plot demands it. It’s not as well sold or laid out as to why Bruce was hung up on Rachel.
He gets “back in the game” when his fingerprints are stolen. That’s when he first goes back down to the batcave, as referenced by Alfred telling him he hasn’t been down there for awhile. Beyond that, he visits Gordon after the ridiculous scene with Blake revealing he knows he’s Batman. Gordon claims Bane is “evil” when he hasn’t really seen a whole lot of anything, making it quite the leap. Alfred does a Google search and tells him Bane was born in darkness, but doesn’t say anything about what Bane has done that’s ‘evil’. He doesn’t attribute any particular atrocities.
And if you read again, you’ll see that I say Batman goes after Bane in the sewer when the worst thing he had done by that point was stealing Bruce’s money. Bane doesn’t do anything remotely “evil” until after Bruce is in the prison.
That’s what makes Bruce selfish. He only does things when he himself is attacked. And that’s not heroic.
Saving the city from the bomb is heroic, but sacrificing himself for the good of the city would have been superheroic. That’s the sticking point. He uses it as a device to quit being Batman. He chooses not to be Batman. The problem is, that betrays the character. He’s not Batman by choice, he’s Batman because he’s driven to. Taking that away neuters the character, and is a poor choice on Nolan’s part.
@playhouse ~ The theme of Dark Knight Rises is about the redemption of the character. He goes from being suspected of murder to becoming the savior of Gotham, again. It’s about his redemption. Quitting and running off to Venice with a hot piece of ass does not play into that.
In fact, by also faking Bruce Wayne’s death he does more harm than good to the Wayne name, something Alfred was so adamant about protecting that Bruce agreed to rebuild the house “brick for brick”. Now, the people think after almost a decade of being a pitiful recluse, he gambled all of his money away on the stock market and then died penniless. That’s a horrible way for the Wayne legacy to end. Donating the house to orphans is a good thing, but he’d still be the butt of jokes because of the money thing.
@Chad ~ We can point and counterpoint like this all day, but the truth is you seem to keep dinging the movie for not being true to Batman. But it is — it’s being true to Nolan’s interpretation, not the version in the comics.
In the comics, Bruce IS driven to be Batman, and that is the premise by which DC operates and will continue to operate, ad infinitum. But a movie series can’t go on forever (not with the same actors and director, anyway), and Nolan wanted to tell a complete story. In order for that story to end (and have an ending that Nolan was clearly working toward all along), Bruce would have to stop being Batman.
In other words, Nolan’s Batman isn’t the same as the Batman in the comics, and to continue to expect him to be is foolish. At some point, you either come to accept that… or I guess you just keep complaining about it.
P.S. One last counterpoint. I caught the distinction you made about when Batman confronts Bane in the sewer, etc. And yes, he does go to the Batcave after his prints are stolen. But he SUITS UP before knowing about the threat to Bruce’s fortune, when Bane & company are shooting up the stock exchange. We can dither about the degree of evil in Bane’s actions up to that point (and frankly, I think Gordon saw enough: Bane had a ton of mooks underground, many of whom were armed to the teeth; not a picture that screams “civic leader”), but a threat is a threat and Bruce takes action regardless. In other words, still a hero.
I took Talia sleeping with Bruce as a way to make him hurt even more down the line. Granted, that would have involved her going back to the prison after Gotham blew up, not going down with the ship like she and Bane apparently intended to do…so, ok, yeah.
@Chad – Redemption for the legend of Batman — and finding a shinier, more suitable person to wear that mantle and stand up for that legend and symbol — is only a part of the story of the film. Yet, Bruce never actively seeks redemption in the movie as Batman. He comes back not as a way to clear his name but because he feels it is his duty to protect and defend the city. Gordon isn’t even looking for redemption for his actions. He wants things to be built on a solid foundation of truth not from the same lies that corrupted the city to begin with. I’d say the redemption of Batman is but a side effect of the events of the film not an active goal. I’d even go so far as to say that Batman looking for redemption is contrary to the character in this trilogy of films or in the comics.
In fact, if there is one thing that the film solidifies it’s that the trilogy is, indeed, Bruce Wayne’s story not Batman’s. And as much as Bruce rebuilds himself in the Pit to go and fight to save the city, when he arises from the prison reborn like Lazarus, he has accepted that he is fulfilling his duty as protector and can move on, whether that means sacrificing his life or disowning everything about his existence to move on to a life of his own.
As for the Wayne legacy, I’m sure there will be interested parties, probably Fox among them, who will lead the charge for an investigation by the SEC into the fraud perpetrated in Bruce Wayne’s name. Most likely, he would be exonerated posthumously.
@Lee ~ You keep bringing up the comics, but I’m not much of a comic reader. I’m not basing my argument on the comics, but rather what we’ve been told in the movies themselves.
Bruce/Batman has some rage issues. He breaks bones of goons in the nightclub. Fox tells Reese that he’s a man who spends his nights beating criminals to a pulp with his bare hands. These are all symptomatic of losing his parents at a young age.
Further, in Rachel’s letter to Bruce, she specifically says, “…I’m not sure there will be a time when you don’t need Batman.” Characters are best illuminated by what others say about them, not what they say about themselves.
I understand that Nolan wanted to give Bruce a happily ever after, but he didn’t earn it. In my estimation, he failed. It’s not that I don’t think that Bruce couldn’t live happily ever after, I just don’t think Nolan moved the character to that point sufficiently. Nothing that happens in these movies move him past the pain of losing his parents. A “fresh start” would not do that.
I don’t buy that he would quit Batman for eight years prior to the film. He was obviously angry and had rage issues because of street crime, not organized crime. Street crime robbed him of his parents. That’s why he beat the hell out of criminals.
And again, what was Selina’s motivation to have a “fresh start”? She wanted her record expunged, but the only thing a criminal record keeps from doing is going legit, getting a job. She doesn’t cross me as that type of person. It was an artificial device on Nolan’s part to sell the ending, but it doesn’t work. It’s not organic, and ignores all the issues he spent two movies building up in the character.
THAT’s my issue. It has nothing to do with the comics.
@Lee, I would ask you to look at the history of Nolan’s series for a moment. In Begins, Bruce’s father dies tragically and the city limps on. In TDK, Dent dies tragically and the city galvanizes around that death and begins to heal itself. So it stands to reason that Bruce sacrificing himself for the city would fit in perfectly with what has come before.
Another thing to consider is the idea of Gotham’s redemption being built on a lie. Nolan makes it clear in TDKR that true change can not take place when based on a lie, even one as convincing and appealing as Dent being a White Knight. So, it begs that question why Nolan would embrace the idea of Batman faking his death, Bruce faking his death. Both are lies and once again we are placed in a situation where Gotham is harboring under a lie.
What happens if someone discovers Bruce is alive and well. Then the questions come regarding why he faked his death, why was it around the time that Batman died? Then if Blake shows up as Batman, things become more complicated.
It isn’t that those that wanted Bruce to die have some sort of death wish for him or relish dark things. It is more to do with what is the true fitting ending of Bruce’s story. I don’t feel he ever comes to peace with things. He is a broken soul through and through. The only way he can heal is to truly save the city he loves. But not save it with a lie. But save it with the truth that he, Bruce Wayne, was Batman and he has sacrificed himself for the city he loves.
I will say it again and again, Nolan should have had Bruce reveal himself as Batman and then give his life for the city. That is your ending, that is the best way to end things. Both Batman and Bruce are heroes, the Batman is finished, and Gotham is put once again on the right path, a path built on the truth and not more lies.
See? Filmboy gets it.
Chad, I’m glad you and Filmboy found each other, and I hope you’ll be very happy together. Just like Bruce and Selina. :P
Since it means so much to you both, I’ll tell you how you can have your “heroic sacrifice” without changing a frame. You just need to stop watching before Alfred arrives in Florence. You’re welcome. (drops mike)
Chad, I’m glad you and Filmboy found each other, and I hope you’ll be very happy together. Just like Bruce and Selina. :P
Since it means so much to you both, I’ll tell you how you can have your “heroic sacrifice” without changing a frame. You just need to stop watching before Alfred arrives in Florence. You’re welcome. (drops mike)
@Lee. LOL. Settle down. I am not saying you are wrong per se. Rather, I am just explaning how people like myself and Chad could be disappointed by the ending as it stands now.
We both, Chad and I, came into the film with different expectations as to how it would end based on what had come before in this series and perhaps alittle of our own wishful thinking.
Ultimately, this is Nolan’s series. It is his to design and execute in any way he sees fit. I love what Nolan has done with The Batman, but just hate the ending he and David Goyer chose for the character.
Neither you or I are wrong, we just disagree. I see nothing wrong with that and no reason to continue this argument perpetually. I like what Chad has to say and I found the same problems with the film when I saw it. (They were even more glaring as I watched The Dark Knight right before it.) TDKR has problems, that is clear. Masterpiece it is not, Batman and Robin it is not.
I don’t see anything wrong with exploring what works and what doesn’t in this film, which quite frankly should have been Drew’s intentions with his second look as well.
Filmboy, I see what you’re saying and I respect your opinion. I’ll never agree with you or Chad on the ending, because I don’t see the need for Bruce to die the way you do.
For me, the primary theme of TDKR is legacy. Bruce has both the Batman’s legacy and his father’s to contend with; Talia is trying to fulfill her father’s and has enlisted Bane to that end; even Jim Gordon has to wonder what his legacy will be after allowing Batman to take the fall for Harvey Dent’s crimes. Selina Kyle is hoping to erase her past and start a new legacy for herself, and John Blake will come to a decision that being a policeman is not enough of a legacy to commit to.
I think Bruce sees the chance to fulfill both the Wayne legacy and Batman’s legacy by saving the city from the League of Shadows, as personified by Talia and Bane. His apparent sacrifice would seem to enshrine Batman’s legacy as the city’s ultimate savior, and the people of Gotham accept him as such with their memorial statue of him. But the legacy of Batman continues with John Blake. Batman was seen to die, but Batman cannot die. He will always be there to save Gotham. In that, Bruce manages to weave the Wayne legacy and the Batman legacy together beautifully.
Leaving the manor to the city for the care and housing of Gotham’s orphans is a nice grace note, and one Bruce’s parents would appreciate, I’m sure. But by providing Blake the means to seek justice free of the restraints imposed by police procedure, he has done even more to ensure the Wayne legacy endures, albeit in secret.
I don’t expect this to change any minds, but I wanted you to know what I saw in TDKR that made me appreciate it so much. I agree that the film is far from perfect, but it didn’t stray so far from my expectations that I’m disappointed with it.
And Hans Zimmer’s score kicks ass. It would be remiss of me not to point that out.
I’ll admit when I first saw the movie that I felt a bit “cheated” after the sacrifice to have seen that Bruce was alive at the end. Reflecting on it, though, and seeing the film another couple of times, one thing became clear: Bruce Wayne died. (And no, I don’t mean the silly interpretation that the end ing was a hallucination.) The personage, the reputation, all of the societal things that made up “Bruce Wayne” were sacrificed in the movie. Bruce himself, the man he was, was broken and destroyed and was reborn. The city saw two sacrifices — Bruce Wayne and Batman — that were just as meaningful as the ones you mention. And Bruce, the new man stripped bare, got to escape the prison that was his existence and have a life he was denied for so long. I found the ending to be poetic and fitting. Does this work for the comic Bruce Wayne? No, probably not. Does this work for the Bruce Wayne that Nolan crafted? Absolutely.
@CHAD I really have to applaud you for pointing out yet another inconsistency that lessened my enjoyment of the film. You are absolutely right when you say that once Talia learns that Bruce is back in town, she logically should have informed Bane about this.
It’s fascinating to think of these inconsistencies, which translate as leaps of logic or plot holes, as instances of mischaracterization that were committed to serve an ending that Nolan had previously formed in his mind. It opens up an entirely new line of inquiry as to why the film didn’t work for me and for others.
Similarly, I have long argued that the only reason to have Bane wait five months to blow up Gotham was to give Bruce sufficient time in the screenplay to recover from his back injury. Yes, we understand that Bane wanted to make Bruce suffer, but no matter how you slice it, it just makes no sense for Bane to do this unless you take into account the fact that Nolan had written himself into a corner of sorts with Bane breaking Batman’s back. Would Nolan have still had Bane wait five months to blow up Gotham if Bruce’s back hadn’t been injured? I think not.
It would have been far more effective and logical to have Talia reveal herself to Bruce once he wakes up in the pit, instead of subjecting viewers to this convoluted story about Bane’s origins. That would have been a much cleaner way of introducing Bane’s and Talia’s origins, and it would have tightened up the narrative considerably.
@LEE: As Chad said, it’s not about the comics. It’s about consistency.
Chad and FILMBOY34 and others have pointed out a myriad of ways in which Nolan violated the rules that he had laid out in the previous films in this series.
Pointing out the problems with DKR does not mean that we are personally disappointed with the movie based on failed expectations rooted in the comic books.
We are trying to pinpoint why we did not enjoy the movie. It’s clear that Nolan did not show the same form or play by the same rules that he had established in Batman Begins and Dark Knight, which explains why there is such a divide over DKR.
I thought Selina / Anne Hathaway did a great job. I really liked this version of catwoman.
I loved this film, but my one problem was the ending, especially when juxtaposed with Inception’s ending.
I may not remember every detail of Inception, but to me the entire movie, Cobb’s trying to get back to his kid, trying to escape the dreams and go back to a reality where he can be with his kid. I don’t think the film establishes that he deserves to fail or that he ever accepts not living in a life with his kids. Although the ending is ambiguous and I don’t think Nolan ever stated if it was meant to mean he escaped or was still in the dream, I think the fact that it wasn’t 100% certain that he escaped didn’t really make sense as an ending. I think Cobb deserved a “happy” ending and was disappointed he didn’t get one.
DKR has the opposite problem. The entire movie sets up how Bruce is at least willing to sacrifice his life for Gotham. He’s willing to do so, and that very premise is explicit throughout the film. I’m not necessarily unhappy he survived, I just think the one of the film’s core theme was the focus on his sacrifice that it just made sense that he would, in the end, sacrifice himself.
Another one of the themes is that any real change cannot be based on a lie. The agreed upon lie that Gordon and Batman engaged in regarding Harvey came out in the end and all the progress made as a result of it was undone.
That is why I am alittle confused as to why Nolan would leave Gotham harboring under another lie, that being the death of Batman. I felt the only end for Bruce was death. The only gift he had left to give Gotham was his life. He failed to save his parents, but he would not fail to save the people of Gotham and the city he loves.
The peace comes to those in Bruce’s orbit, as it were. Alfred, Lucius, and even Selina could all find inspiration and peace in Bruce’s sacrifice. Ok, THIS Alfred may not find peace as he wants Bruce to move on. But eventually he will realize that Bruce’s sacrifice healed Gotham and accomplished what Thomas Wayne could not.
I liked the ending, for a second, I thought Nolan might just have killed batman, like almost got me with Gordon’s fake death in dk.
I still wonder, probably nuts, if dkr ending is like inception ??? Is Bruce really with Selina, or is Alfred imagining it? Is Bruce really dead?
I may be crazy to think that way, but kudos to Nolan!
I too wish Drew that you had spent time going over the plot holes and themes as you did with both “Prometheus” and “The Amazing Spiderman.” I feel like anybody could have gotten any of this by simply watching the movie.
I posted last article why I did not agree with Alfred’s motivations and the ending. But there were other things I wish we could have discussed.
Like with the battle between the cops and mercs. They have guns, yet they just charge at each other and fight to hand-to-hand all of a sudden.
ALL the cities police in one area of the city, that part was dumb. Why on earth would a city put all their police in one spot?
One person here already said it best. If Talia’s and Bane’s plot was to destroy Gotham, why rule for Five months?
I still liked the movie, but I feel Nolan caved under pressure to make a great movie
Also, I felt like TDKR catered too much to Batman Begins. Sure they mention Dent alot who was TDK, but it felt like a direct sequel to Begins and NOT tthe third part of one story. Drew’s write-ups say it best. All that symbolism comes from Begins not TDK. It feels like Begins/TDKR is its own thing separate from TDK, making TDK a needless movie.
I just would have liked escalation as another theme and have TDK connect better to TDKR. Would it have been that terrible to mention the Joker? I know what happened to Heath was tragic, but that should not mean that NOBODY is aloud to mention the character or portray him ever again. Cuz, lets face it, The Joker been around ALOT longer that Heath would have had he died of natural causes.
I think part of the reason TDKR feels more like a sequel to “Begins” than to TDK (or even, as you say, “the third part of the story”) is because — at least from what I remember — they had to do some serious story rewrites after Ledger’s sudden death.
I think it was originally going to be a Batman/Bane team-up in the final installment with Kyle as the “Ugly” (in Drew’s analogy) — although I’m not sure Nolan ever came out and explicitly stated such in interviews.
I think the Miranda/Talia character was substituted in, instead. While I mostly like what they did with her relationship with Bane (the prison pit reveal was very “Prestige”-esque), I don’t think that anyone but the staunchest supporters of TDKR would argue that her character feels at least a tad too much “deus-ex machina” at times.
Agree-they should have at least mentioned the Joker, especially since Crane was holding kangaroo court.
One little quibble. As anyone who read “Batman: Year One” knows, the character played by Juno Temple was clearly based on Holly Robinson. However, in TDKR, her character is named “Jen.” I don’t know why Nolan changed her name for the film, but it’s all there in the credits.
Oh, and it’s spelled “Ra’s al Ghul.” To paraphrase Crash Davis, the apostrophe goes before the S, big guy. :)
Wow! Man, i always read your texts. Never said a word. But i have to say that batman discussion is the best thing you have written. Congratulations!!!!
I’ve been reading you for years, Drew, and loved just about everything you’ve put out. But so much here is so wrongheaded, it’s astoundingly disappointing. TDKR fails ultimately because it never provides any emotional resonance between the protagonists and their conflict, or the villains and their scheme. The ending is a messy and short exposition dump that only connects the dots; it never addresses how the dots got there in the first place. It’s a lazy, limp, cobbled script that drives an entirely unsatisfying film.
In your opinion, and yours alone.
His alone? Not quite. I LOVE Nolan, and I really, really like his Batman films. I’m a big fan of the epic scope and grand ambition of TDKR, but overall it just felt a little flat to me.
I think the filmmakers involved ultimately sacrificed plot logic and onscreen immediacy in an attempt to for visual symbolism and thematic resonance. All of which is fine, of course — but I guess I’m just used to having my cake and eating it, too when watching a Nolan flick.
Speaking of Dark Knight Rises, here’s one of my favouriest things about it on the Internets this week on “How it Should Have Ended”, which has a lot of fun with the plot and logic gaffes throughout.
[youtu.be]
Also “Get busy swimming or get busy dying” is my favourite non-really-Lucious Fox line ever
I’m a freak for details. I prefer my movies to make narrative sense. I prefer the characters to behave in a realistic or at least understandable manner, and I actually like exposition scenes.
I know, don’t judge me too harshly…
My point is that despite all of this, and despite having given far more tightly plotted movies a hard time, I thoroughly enjoyed TDKR. And while it’s very hard for me to articulate why, here’s why I think that is…
The movie, especially when taken as the final part of a trilogy, is thematically very rich. Batman Begins had underlying themes, but was focussed far more on the nitty-gritty – the how and the why of Bruce becoming Batman. Why would a bloke dress up as a bat? How does he fly about and disappear? Where DOES he get those wonderful toys? And we loved the film for it.
The Dark Knight was an interesting balance of the two – some of the realism subsided (especially as the film progressed) and was replaced by more symbolism and big ideas. Harvey Dent is the embodiment of this – a realistic character with relatable motivations at the beginning, he essentially becomes an embodiment of an idea by the film’s end: a good man gone bad; a strong moral code reduced to chaos. Everything about him in the final reel, from his fateful injury to it’s visual execution, is pure fantasy, but we go with it because it’s the culmination of the theme of that particular chapter.
The Dark Knight Rises is the conclusion of the trilogy and I think naturally passes over exploring the more realistic aspects of the universe to visualise the themes and ideas it has been touching upon in the previous two films. By the very nature of this kind of story, it’s going to deal in symbolism and mythology far more than its predecessors.
And over the three films, I think Nolan’s earned that.
So yes, on the one hand, how does Bruce get back to Gotham, and arrange for all those things that play out in the final 2 minutes. But for once, stuff like that didn’t bother me – because this film wasn’t about ‘how Batman works’ it was about ‘what Batman means’.
I completely understand that in abandoning the nuts and bolts approach of the first film, TDKR has ostracised and upset some fans who wanted the same realistic narrative approach that applied to Begins. But for me, in order to go “bigger”, the trilogy needed to do what TDKR did – forego some sense-checking to make room for myth-building.
Oh, and Selina saving Bruce was a perfect moment for me, because it beautifully mirrored Talia saving Bane just moments before. Batman would have prevailed without intervention from Bane’s soulmate – Selina simply returned the favour.
Great assessment, totally agree.
Yeah, you make a fairly compelling argument for this being a fitting conclusion to this series (I just wrote a similar observation on the shifting narrative/thematic balance of TDKR on the last page).
I think if you read the flick more as mythology than a gritty, realistic take on a superhero (which is basically what the previous movie felt like…a Michael Mann policier with a really nutty guy at the center) it plays MUCH better.
However, in that case, you really do have to question why they went with the ending that they did when another (much more powerful and iconic, IMHO) one was just begging to be deployed.
Yes, dk was the best and I knew it would be hard to follow up on it, there were some things I didn’t like such as 8 years of wallowing, etc, but as the third chapter in an outstanding trilogy, it was great.
Taking all 3 films together is awesome, ala lord of the rings trilogy. There will always be things to nit pick, but the movies shouldn’t just regurgitate the comics/cartoons, otherwise what’s the point?
Nolan mixed in a lot of historical batman stuff while managing to keep it fresh and unpredictable. A very difficult task well done.
Hey Drew,
I really enjoyed this write-up. I’m truly amazed by the responses posted on this forum and impressed that you keep writing these dissections. The hatred and discontent that these reviews spurn is borderline offensive, but i assume that is the result of internet reviews and hence why people hide behind internet monikers. In all sincerity, I really enjoyed your analysis of the characters because this is the kind of thought that was put into the film. Obviously the Nolan’s care more about character development than your average screenwriter/directors and for this simple reason they have gained a mass amount of fans (and possibly lost a few with their focus on the individual as opposed to details like how did BATMAN return, which I find to be a preposterous complaint). The fact that all of these characters are three-dimensional (even the characters added for this film) is why they have gained an incredible fanbase and made more out of this film than most comic book movies which hardly make an effort. The development of three story arcs that watch Bruce Wayne grow as a character was amazing. They tell their story of batman with the gritty questions that force us all to reflect on ourselves and that was what made this trilogy so interesting. Spiderman is always spiderman, and while i enjoyed those films, there really was minimal story arc combining the three films where spider man grows and reflects on the inner turmoil that come with the pressures of being a hero (nor was it supposed to).
There was a comment though that I felt was pretty spot-on. From a writer/screenwriter’s point of view this is a dream. This amount of character development from a blockbuster of our favorite superhero was unheard of. However the film itself (unlike most of Nolan’s films) suffered from too much development leaving some of the details to be shaky. Personally i could care less how Bruce got back to Gotham, as he is trained to be a ninja, but I also care much more about the internal struggles which were amazingly well thought out and an incredible journey. And it seems to me that you (Drew) took that to be what made this series special as well.
Just thought i’d say i really enjoyed the character analysis and for those that didn’t enjoy the film, that’s fine, just dont hate. It was a movie about characters and if your interested in better fight scenes I think Jason Statham has like 30 or 40 movies you can check out.
I was never really onboard with the “we need to see how Bruce Wayne returns to Gotham” nitpick (movies exclude this type of perfunctory information ALL THE TIME), but some of the other criticisms that people have brought up DO seem legitimate (the ropes tied to the top of the pit, the morning/night Wall Street continuity error, how did Batman show up on the ice without falling in, etc.).
Good screenwriters pick apart their own work relentlessly so that either a) these questions don’t pop up on a pretty consistent basis (as they do in TDKR, IMHO), or b) if these questions do pop up, they’re at least “voiced” somehow — either by an actual character in the film, or visual evidence that disproves a person’s assumption.
The prison example seems fairly egregious to me — if you’re going to label a setting “Hell,” you better make damn sure that I can’t see an EASY WAY TO POSSIBLY ESCAPE RIGHT WITHIN THE VERY FRAME. And if I do — at least ADDRESS it, for Christ’s sake.
@Brian
I should probably have prefaced that response with the statement, “I had my own problems with some of the logical continuities and the amount of disbelief we were required to suspend. However that didn’t ruin the film for me”
My qualms were not so much in the small details and most of them have fairly logical responses that may require some thought. It may be pointless to address them if people don’t care for explanations that they didn’t interpret from the film itself but after several attempts to figure out things that bothered me, i found people had insightful answers that made me feel better about the film and made my qualms seem a bit less critical. So real quick
1) the ropes- The reason (as explained by Bane) and which i feel is incredibly reasonable for leaving the ropes (put their by prisoners trying to escape which i thought they explained but possibly not) is to leave hope and then watch it drain the life from these people. True hell is believing you can change something and watching it remain the same (according to bane). The ropes at the top of the prison were to lower Bane himself into and out of the pit, not removed because he never thought anyone would make it out I get that it may not suffice, but this was one thing that I had no problem believing.
2) The morning/night time mishap- yeah. Nobody can shed light on that. Just one of those editing mishaps I think.
3) Batman walking on ice- I would defend this again with the fact that Batman was trained in the art of being a ninja. Taught to mind his surroundings (Batman Begins) on ice. I mean the guys a ghost when he wants to be. But take that one as you will.
I had bigger issues with the police running directly into fire (which I can forgive being its Hollywood), just seemed blatantly stupid for a group of cops, just like sending 3000 men underground without knowing what’s down there ( but again I forgive, and it may not be that unreasonable).
The complaints I found the most compelling were character based motivations. People did not believe Alfred would quit to save Bruce (seriously?). I did think the Talia reveal kind of muddled the motivations until the end but upon second viewing, I felt like many of the complaints are fairly clearly explained. Again though some are sketch. It just seems to be whether you let that kill the film for you. I happen to love Batman so I didnt
Fair enough, Shaner.
I happen to love Batman, too, which is why I wish the film felt a little tighter upon further reflection. I more or less really liked most of the “big stuff” (with the exception of the ending) while I was watching it, so I think it hits most of the perfunctory character beats and the emotional release DOES break through in the end in his climactic fight with Bane.
That said, though, I think it’s fair to say that this is pretty easily the sloppiest of the three “Bat” flicks in this current cycle (I would even go so far as to say it’s the sloppiest Nolan film, but — again — I really, really dig the guy’s work so that’s not exactly a slap in the face).
Yeah, the police running into the fire is pretty unforgivable, as is the fact that when these officers are finally “saved” by Catwoman after 5 months, they all look well-fed and clean-shaven. Also: if you watch the fight scenes closely, there are multiple times when a goon with a weapon just STANDS THERE AND WATCHES BATMAN TAKE SOMEONE OUT without bothering to fire his gun once, let alone aim it. I have a feeling these are the kind of things that are going to grate a little bit on repeat viewings (I’ve only seen it once, so I think pretty telling that I’m able to come up with so many of these moments).
I get and appreciate the thematic importance of having “no hope” in the prison, but who’s there to stop someone from CLIMBING UP THE ROPE TO THE TOP OF THE PRISON? I would probably be more likely to let these things go if the movie didn’t arrive with such a monster budget & pedigree (in other words, it’s probably only “shoddy” by Nolan standards, but it was disheartening).
I think that prison scene sort of encapsulates my wild ambivalence towards this movie in a nutshell. It’s admittedly a really cool visual (and excellent thematic callback to the very beginning of “Begins”), but there’s something a little bit rushed in the actual execution, narrative-wise. Yeah, Bane talks about “false hope,” but do you really think he’d leave it up to pure chance that the prisoners below we act in good faith to not “cheat” the system to escape? Gimme a break.
I need a shot of an armed guard at the top, a line of dialogue explaining explicitly what happens if you try to climb out without “doing the jump,” or at least someone asking this question out loud.
I love Batman — I really do, but these sorts of things are a little more important than miniscule nitpicks, IMHO. It’s just good filmmaking to “smooth over” such rough edges, and TDKR frankly drops the ball at times. If you want the stakes to be as high as they are in “Rises”, you’ve really got to take care to tighten up.
First of all, thanks for making this a decent human conversation. That’s difficult to have online these days.
Totally agreed on sloppiest Nolan/Bat film (but that didn’t stop me from thinking it was awesome despite its flaws). I wonder if Nolan got caught up in the grand scale moments (of which most were amazing) and left the details to others who left him hanging. No excuses I guess, it just seems like this is the biggest scale he’s done.
The well fed and clean shaven thing didn’t really bug me so much as that seemed like something some intern probably missed on the day they shot that. They were being fed and I believe they mention something about that in the film (but id need to watch again). I still feel that’s minor details. I do get where you’re coming from, but in most major films it seems goofs like that happen quite frequently and although Nolan is usually incredibly meticulous, I think they took on more than they could chew with such a big production (which seems to be what most think) and missed details like that which unfortunately seem to tear people away from a great story.
The goons with weapons, I definitely got agitated with that, and I wonder if that didn’t have something to do with a PG-13 rating or something. Maybe not.
Not to beat a dead horse but I think you misinterpreted the rope sequence. The rope that Bruce climbed was not attached to the top of the well. It was attached to the tallest point which the prisoners could climb (the first platform, placed there basically to make the climb to that jumping point faster). Above that point the wall was not climbable (no foot holds or something im sure). That rope was placed there either by prisoners or the people who created the jail in the first place (I think they mention it was the prisoners but im not positive) to tease the prisoners into attempting escape despite it basically taking a miracle to jump the gap. That rope did not reach the top. When Bruce jumped to the final ledge he then was able to climb out because it was climbable from there, but it’s a nearly impossible jump (only made by talia and bruce) When Bruce reached the top (of what was now considered Bane’s prison) he pushed the rope that had let Bane down into the pit. That is the only rope that reached the entire way. If Bane was in the prison im sure he would have killed anyone that tried to climb his rope that went to the top and when he made it back up to the top, he left it there so he could have access (That also being the only means by which he originally escaped the prison). Again, someone from outside could push the rope down but why would anyone try to save a bunch of supposed criminals. I suppose someone could but they would have to be willing to challenge Bane who is quite frankly one scary motherf@#ker. I think most of it is shown or explained; I tried not to leave anything to assumption. (I could be wrong though)
In all honesty I was a little more offended by the television…but that was just me and I let that be, as they needed some plot device to have Bruce watch his city deteriorate.
Hope that may bring some peace of mind to that scene even though there were quite a few others that im sure created riffs.
But for all the imperfections, I’d like to take the time to point out some of the things this movie did right. People seem to think turning these villains into something impressive in reality was easy. Seriously think back before the movie, and think about how boggled your mind was at how they were going to make impressive villains out of the remaining cast (IN THIS BAT UNIVERSE)
1) Bane- god he was awesome. That scene where he broke the bat, I just don’t see how anyone can find anything wrong with that. It was epic, beautifully shot, terrifying, and one of the coolest moments in any film I’ve ever seen. And Tom Hardy is shorter than most of the cast. He looked gargantuan in every scene. And the voice? What a clever way to make him creepy. I didn’t think it was laughable in the least but to each his own. Differences of opinion are what make this world great. I gave Tom Hardy (and the Nolans) an A+ for making what had been a dejected (in film at least) plainly retarded villain into something terrifying
2) Selina Kyle- thank the gods of batman they didn’t turn her into Michelle pfiefers catlady. Did I love that version and that film? Yes. But its laughable if you watch it now. Anne Hathaway was impressive. That could have gone bad in so many ways
3) Personally loved the ending. Because its an ENDING. People seem to be obsessed with their take on Batman and Bruce Wayne never quitting. But this is “reality” and Nolan tried to prove that despite everything Bruce Wayne was the focus and he was allowed to release his demons. Unlike EVERY other superhero story…this guy is built on human emotions and he is human. I think the Nolan’s decided to approach this movie as saving Bruce Wayne because they wanted to believe that there could be some resolution to his madness. And it was madness, dressing up like a bat and taking on crime. I thought the fact that this story had an ending was part of what made this the best trilogy ive ever seen. Because its not open ended for Bruce Wayne. His demons are gone. He’s left Gotham in better hands than his and that’s what he always wanted to do. Anyone can be Batman right? Sure you can argue Blake didn’t have training…youre missing the point. This story was always about Bruce. Blake will find his way just like Bruce.
4) The football scene- we saw it too early. Had it been kept out of the trailer’s people would have been raving. But hot damn if that wasn’t amazing.
5) Blake- JGL rocked that part
6) Christian Bale as Batman- Highly Underappreciated. I mean really. Nobody has a complaint about him. Remember Clooney, Keaton(who was decent), and Kilmer? All weren’t bad, but Bale rocked it.
I think we tend to look at the negative when our expectations are inflated but there are millions of ridiculously awesome things about this film. No its not perfect, But its still pretty f@#king cool
Yes, Bane was fantastic, even taking a smaller role in rises. Keaton was good because it was Tim burton, but I do remember people complaining that jack Nicholson s joker had more screen time, etc. the other movies were too campy, I still watch them because it’s batman, but Nolan’s trilogy is on a much, much higher level.
Of course there will be more batman movies in the future, but Nolan and Bale will be very tough to match.
Thanks Drew for stimulating such great discussions. After waiting so long for this movie and it’s over, I am pining for more!
I could have sworn I typed “Bale” was fantastic….but my post says “Bane”? He was good, also, but I was referring to Christian Bale, to quote: “so, that’s what that feels like…”
Overall, this is my favourite Superhero trilogy to date. Nolan did a masterful job of putting life into this dead franchise. Of course, you can’t please everyone and there were flaws in The Dark Knight & The Dark Knight Rises.
I agree with one or two of the gripes raised by your old sparring partner, Harry Knowles, in particular about how Gotham would be able to rise again with it’s water supply contaminated…but they just minor gripes really.
For a while, I really thought Nolan was going to kill off the Bat; the film just got bleaker and bleaker and death seemed to be a real option….the ending surprised and pleased me. It was done on such a way, there could be a Robin or Nightwing in a sequel.
It’s not impossible for a sequel in the current paradigm with Batman, Robin and Catwoman on the same side, with a good writer and director it would be interesting if that dynamic could succeed.
But in the end, I think Warner Bros. will reboot with new actors for a Justice League soon.
Harry Knowles’s review is interesting to say the least, his very existience just astounds me at times.
I too thought Nolan would kill the Bat by the end, and honestly I don’t think it would have bothered me. Nolan took the real route and was creative with it. I even think there is a comic out there in an alternate DC universe where Batman died defending Gotham and what happens to the city as a result. but please dont quote me.
Sorry, Drew, but I cannot side with you on any of this. It feels like you are extrapolating a whole lot from what is essentially non-existent or barely represented in the film itself. It feels like you are talking about the film as you want it to be, and not the film as it actually exists.
I’m glad that you love it. I’m happy that you and others here see a lot of importance in the film’s function and themes.
I felt the film was thematically stunted, emotionally hollow, and functionally cheap.
Happy to read part two.
I’ve seen the movie twice and found more the 2nd time around that worked. But the bloated nature of the story still is there. It took too long to get to the “battle for Gotham’s soul”, which I think should have been the focus.
That being said, I am intrigued by what you’ve written, which has made me ponder seeing it again one more time to see if I “missed” something from the earlier viewing (this is a similar feeling I had after watching WAY OF THE GUN, which compelled me to see it again-to see all the goodness I missed!)
So I guess you accomplished your mission, sir.
Well done.
Hey guys just wanted to add a little depth to the bane review this guy wrote. There were a lot more comparisons to make between the two that made the movie and trilogy have even more meaning. He did go deep by writing that batman could have been the same as bane if he would have finished joining the league of shadows., but there is still a deeper comparison here. This movie is about pain. Just like BB and TDK, there was a theme. BB was fear and TDK was chaos. Batman and bane both were harboring pain-Bruce’s was mostly mental and brains was physical. Each had their own way of coping with said pains. Bruce used his mask as an outlets to cope while Bain had to have morphine injected into his. The whole trilogy was surrounded by the idea that one day, Bruce would t need the mask anymore. One day he hoped to let to of the burden of his parents death, his anger, and would no longer be dependent upon his alter ego. That’s what makes the whole pit scene epic–Bruce has to find a way to cherish life and fight for it without batman, and the pit scene shows Bruce proving that to himself when he escapes. What’s also sweet, is that when Bruce finally gets banes mask busted and looks him in the face, it’s almost as if he’s saying ‘I’m not going to let this mask be my weakness because I don’t need it like you do anymore.’ It’s funny how both Bruce’s and banes masks are their greatest strength and weakness. Another great comparison that I think goes unnoticed is the fact the Bruce and bane were both fighting for innocence when their respective e masked were conceived. It turns out that they weren’t do different after all, even if both thought they had the other pinned. Another ( contrast I guess) is that bane’s mask bore his eyes, showing that he had no problem letting people know who he was and batmans covered his. If anyone has anything more in depth to add to that one, pleas help me out. The last comparison ill make is small but neat nonetheless. At the beginning, when bane steals doctor pavel from the CIA, he it I a similar fashion that batman kidnapped Lao from Hong Kong in TDK, with two people being carried away on a zip line attached to a large airplane. Don’t know if Nolan intended on that happening twice or if he ran out of ideas. Knowing Nolan , there was probably something deeper there . Nearly every line in the trilogy holds some connection to a past movie or a deeper meaning. Can’t gets enough of it.
Thanks!