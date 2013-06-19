Outstanding Lead Actor Drama – Emmy Nomination Preview 2013

On a day so many of us are so shaken by James Gandolfini’s sudden death, it’s sadly appropriate that my Emmy focus turns to the category that the “Sopranos” star towered over, a category still dominated by characters and performances that never would have been possible without Tony Soprano.
Like love, the Lead Actor in a Drama category at the Emmys is a battlefield. All six nominees from last year return, including four actors who have been nominated for multiple Emmys for their current roles. So this category should actually be a breeze, right? Everybody repeats, right? You tell that to Kevin Spacey and Matthew Rhys and Jeff Daniels. At least one or two of those guys will surely hear their names announced on July 18. But even that means that entirely worthy candidates like Hugh Dancy and Aden Young don’t even an iota of a chance. It’s a battlefield.
Aden Young’s performance has stayed with me. Depending on the day, he’d be my top choice in this category as well.
Re: Elementary
I don’t see Natalie Dormer’s name on the list of actresses submitted for Best Guest Actress in a Drama, which is bewildering to me. She absolutely killed it.
You’re right. She’s only submitted for Supporting Actress for Game of Thrones.
I’d give it to Johnny Lee Miller or Travis Fimmel. Their shows were more pulpy, less “quality” than some of the others but they elevated these series with their strong work.
The level of insanity involved in deciding Hugh Dancy won’t get nominated–I don’t even want to think of a world where that man isn’t honored for the truly beautiful, beautiful work he is doing.
Agreed, he’s amazing.
The level of insanity involved in deciding Hugh Dancy won’t get nominated–I don’t even want to think of a world where that man isn’t honored for the truly beautiful, beautiful work he is doing.
Gabriel Byrne submitted as lead for Vikings? Bizarre.
Paul F – I was a bit flummoxed by that as well. He could have gotten away with submitting as Guest Actor and he certainly should have submitted as Supporting… Definitely weird…
-Daniel
How can Kevin Spacey be nominated when he was not on tv?
From the Emmys: “The 2001 rules book language stating that only programs “originated for”
television are Emmy-eligible was changed in 2002 to “originally aired on” television (including by way of example so-called basic cable, pay cable, pay television, pay-per-view, interactive cable and broadband) in order to clarify that the Academy does not include in its eligibility test the development history of a program.”
Dan, I read that Matthew Weiner hired a consultant to do some sort of campaigning this year for the Emmys…does this actually help their chances at all in any of the categories?
Evdoxia – I’d say it doesn’t make much difference. Or I’d like to think that. I mean, it’s not like Mad Men actors haven’t been nominated. So if the difference between Jon Hamm or Elisabeth Moss winning for “The Suitcase” or not winning is *campaigning* that pretty much destroys any legitimacy that Emmys might have had… They might as well be the Golden Globes at that point…
-Daniel
Thanks for the reply Dan! I completely agree that campaigning would completely delegitimize the purpose of the Emmys (or any awards show for that matter.) I just don’t really know how these things work.
Again…Andra Fuller should have submitted and would be in my top 6. I am aware I’m like the only person on the planet that says that. But I think Kaldrick King is one of the best characters we saw last year. But black…so.
Another L.A. Complex fan! I sincerely doubt he wouldn’t be nominated/win because he’s black. I think it’s because I’m pretty sure only you and me watched The L.A. Complex. CERTAINLY, Emmy voters did not.
Oh I’m aware of that. But I also think there’s definitely less attention played to complex black characters (partly because they are so few and far between that most people wouldn’t know one if they saw it) regardless of ratings.
I really wish Hugh Dancy had a shot – I love his performance. I wonder if he and the wife traded notes about how to play a convincing nutcase.
I’m always intrigued by your “other notable candidates”. As much as I LOVE Nathan Fillion, the past season of Castle gave Fillion the least actual acting to do. The writing for his character was arguably the weakest in all the seasons of the show.
Joyeful – I’d definitely agree with you on the writing for Fillion this season, but I’d strongly disagree regarding the amount of acting he was given to do. He had a two-episode arc in which his daughter was kidnapped, for heavens sake. I didn’t like those episodes, but in terms of “acting” that plus the finale were about as much as has ever been asked of Fillion…
-Daniel
I watched few episodes of “Elementary” and while Lee Miller is good, he’s not nearly as good as Benedict Cumberbatch. Not even close. But that’s my opinion.
Yani – I’d tell you that you maybe watched the wrong episodes. But different opinions are perfectly nifty! And I know better than to pick a fight with a Benedict Cumberbatch fan!
-Daniel
Yes, we tend to be pretty vicious. Maybe I should watch the entire season to know for sure. But still I believe that BC’s Sherlock is a very, very, very high bar. Still Lee Miller is good.
But I’d put Bryan Cranston, Kevin Spacey, Damian Lewis as my personal favourites.
Yani – I don’t know that the whole season is necessary viewing. But the mythology episodes — the Vinnie Jones episode, the season-closing three episode arc, a couple others — were really very good… If you caught those, that’s enough…
-Daniel
Really have to watch those Rectify episodes, eh.
And also, I am totally prepared to say Elementary is – *for me* – better than Sherlock. I like Sherlock and Cumberbatch and all but Elementary is so damn entertaining and well done for what it is. I would also accept a Liu nomination.
But Hugh Dancy is so dreamy…