Outstanding Supporting Actor Comedy – Emmy Nomination Preview 2013

06.19.13 5 years ago 6 Comments
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy is one of the real challenges when it comes to Emmy prognostication. All six nominees return and if Emmy voters are determined to keep honoring a whopping FOUR “Modern Family” cast members, that leaves even less wiggle room to recognize somebody from the final seasons of “30 Rock” and “The Office” or one of the previously nominated co-stars of “Arrested Development,” which was resurrected by Netflix. At least there aren’t any entirely new comedies likely to complicate this field.
