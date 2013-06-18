Outstanding Supporting Actor Comedy – Emmy Nomination Preview 2013

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy is one of the real challenges when it comes to Emmy prognostication. All six nominees return and if Emmy voters are determined to keep honoring a whopping FOUR “Modern Family” cast members, that leaves even less wiggle room to recognize somebody from the final seasons of “30 Rock” and “The Office” or one of the previously nominated co-stars of “Arrested Development,” which was resurrected by Netflix. At least there aren’t any entirely new comedies likely to complicate this field.
Check out the full gallery below:
I definitely thought Tambor’s two AD episodes were very weak but I guess I’m in the minority in feeling that “Colony Collapse” was absolutely dreadful, the worst of the lot, and Arnett particularly desperate for laughs and not finding them. At least not from me.
Not that I think he deserves a nomination, but I’m a little surprised Chris Colfer wasn’t given his own picture. Last year was the first year he was left off. I think he would have a better chance than, say, Donald Glover.
Gypsy – As I think I said in my intro, the first 10-to-15-ish slides are straight-up predictions. The rest are highlighting new and variably notable people in this category, people who had specific Emmy-friendly episodes or whatnot. And it’s subjective. Ultimately yes, Colfer definitely has a better chance at a nomination than people people in the bottom third of this gallery, though all have very poor chances.
-Daniel
This category was my least favorite last year and will continue to be this year. I bet on all six previous nominees being nominated again (the only one I can see falling out is Greenfield, but sadly none of the other actors seem strong enough to beat him).
Enough of glorifying Eric Suckstreet and his mugging! #trulyacrimeagainstcomedy #hastobesaid #stoprewardingoveracting
#hashtags