‘Ozymadias’ ratings set ‘Breaking Bad’ series highs

Sunday (September 15) night’s episode of “Breaking Bad” was titled “Ozymandias” and now AMC can look at its ratings, ye mighty, and despair. In a good way.
The show’s ante-penultimate episode, being hailed by critics and viewers as a series peak, drew 6.4 million viewers on Sunday night, setting a series high.
That 6.4 million figure includes 4.05 million viewers among adults 18-49 and 3.585 million among adults 25-54.
The episode also attracted 604,765 total tweets, ranking as the top TV show of the night in social activity. The episode hit a peak of 16,329 tweets-per-minute at 9:50 ET.
For the season, “Breaking Bad” is averaging 5.2 million viewers Live+SD, up 102 percent over last summer’s half-season average.
AMC really blew it not doing 13&13.
They should’ve done 13 and 8 or 16 and 8. I don’t think Gilligan and Co. could have kept up the pace these last episodes have had with a longer series order. But the first half of this season definitely could have used some more episodes to flesh them out.
And with good reason…that episode was simply amazing. Please please please stick the landing!
Live ratings are bound to go up, just having to wait 12 hours to watch this via delay was excruciating!