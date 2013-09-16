‘Ozymadias’ ratings set ‘Breaking Bad’ series highs

#AMC #Breaking Bad
09.16.13 5 years ago 4 Comments
Sunday (September 15) night’s episode of “Breaking Bad” was titled “Ozymandias” and now AMC can look at its ratings, ye mighty, and despair. In a good way.
The show’s ante-penultimate episode, being hailed by critics and viewers as a series peak, drew 6.4 million viewers on Sunday night, setting a series high.
That 6.4 million figure includes 4.05 million viewers among adults 18-49 and 3.585 million among adults 25-54.
The episode also attracted 604,765 total tweets, ranking as the top TV show of the night in social activity. The episode hit a peak of 16,329 tweets-per-minute at 9:50 ET.
For the season, “Breaking Bad” is averaging 5.2 million viewers Live+SD, up 102 percent over last summer’s half-season average.

Around The Web

TOPICS#AMC#Breaking Bad
TAGSAMCBREAKING BADOzymandiasRATINGS

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 1 day ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP