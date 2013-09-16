‘Ozymadias’ ratings set ‘Breaking Bad’ series highs

Sunday (September 15) night’s episode of “Breaking Bad” was titled “Ozymandias” and now AMC can look at its ratings, ye mighty, and despair. In a good way.

The show’s ante-penultimate episode, being hailed by critics and viewers as a series peak, drew 6.4 million viewers on Sunday night, setting a series high.

That 6.4 million figure includes 4.05 million viewers among adults 18-49 and 3.585 million among adults 25-54.

The episode also attracted 604,765 total tweets, ranking as the top TV show of the night in social activity. The episode hit a peak of 16,329 tweets-per-minute at 9:50 ET.

For the season, “Breaking Bad” is averaging 5.2 million viewers Live+SD, up 102 percent over last summer’s half-season average.