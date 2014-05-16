Without a doubt, we are living in a Kaiju Renaissance and Legendary Pictures is our Michelangelo. Not since the halcyon days of living in daily terror that nuclear bombs would fall from the sky at any moment have giant monsters wreaking havoc been so popular. But why have two separate kaiju franchises when you could make them the cross-over even of the decade? Giant robots fighting Godzilla?! Yes, a thousand times yes!
‘Paczilla’ Combines ‘Godzilla’ and ‘Pacific Rim’ Into One Epic Trailer
05.16.14
