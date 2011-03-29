Paramore joins Vans Warped Tour

03.29.11 7 years ago

Paramore has joined the line up for the 2011 Vans Warped Tour. The group, fronted by Hayley Williams, will play seven dates on the 45-date outing.

Previously announced mainstage acts include 3Oh3!, A Day to Remember, Against Me! and Gym Class Heroes.  The bulk of the roster was announced March 25, although many of the names leaked out before the official launch party at the new House of Vans in Brooklyn, N.Y.

More than 100 acts will hits the stage before the tour, which begins June 24 at Dallas”s Gexa Energy Pavillion, comes to a close at the Hillsboro, Ore.’ Washington Country Fairgrounds.  Among the artists taking a Warped stage this summer include Yelawolf, Unwritten Law, The Ready Set, Simple Plan, Middle Class Rut, Less Than Jake, Foxy Shazam and Jack”s Mannequin.

The big question is if we’ll have new music before Paramore hits the stage. The group, which is now a trio, following the departures of guitarist Josh Farro and drummer Zac Farro, are back in the studio with producer Rob Cavallo.

 

Around The Web

TAGS3OH!3A Day To Rememberagainst me!Gym Class HeroesParamoreVans Warped Tour

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 14 hours ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 2 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 1 week ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

08.10.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP