Paramore joins Vans Warped Tour

Paramore has joined the line up for the 2011 Vans Warped Tour. The group, fronted by Hayley Williams, will play seven dates on the 45-date outing.

Previously announced mainstage acts include 3Oh3!, A Day to Remember, Against Me! and Gym Class Heroes. The bulk of the roster was announced March 25, although many of the names leaked out before the official launch party at the new House of Vans in Brooklyn, N.Y.

More than 100 acts will hits the stage before the tour, which begins June 24 at Dallas”s Gexa Energy Pavillion, comes to a close at the Hillsboro, Ore.’ Washington Country Fairgrounds. Among the artists taking a Warped stage this summer include Yelawolf, Unwritten Law, The Ready Set, Simple Plan, Middle Class Rut, Less Than Jake, Foxy Shazam and Jack”s Mannequin.

The big question is if we’ll have new music before Paramore hits the stage. The group, which is now a trio, following the departures of guitarist Josh Farro and drummer Zac Farro, are back in the studio with producer Rob Cavallo.