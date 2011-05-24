Paramore writes new track for ‘Transformers: Dark of the Moon’

05.24.11 7 years ago

Following Linkin Park”s lead, Paramore will contribute music to the forthcoming” Transformers: Dark of the Moon” soundtrack. But unlike Linkin Park”s “Iridescent,” Paramore”s song will be new. Other acts on the soundtrack include Mastadon, who cover ZZ Top”s “Just Got Paid,” Taking Back Sunday and My Chemical Romance.

The Hayley Williams-fronted band, who will headline a number of Vans Warped Tour dates, took to its website to announce the new tune, “Monster.”  A rep for the band also told MTV News that the group will shoot a video for the song in June in Los Angeles.

Of course, Paramore is no stranger to soundtracks, having appeared on the “Twilight” sets. The “Dark Side of The Moon” soundtrack comes out June 7 on Warner Bros., according to Amazon. Here”s the track listing, courtesy of Indie Wire.

“Transformers: Dark of the Moon” soundtrack

1. Linkin Park – Iridescent
2. Paramore – Monster
3. My Chemical Romance – The Only Hope For Me Is You
4. Taking Back Sunday – Faith
5. Staind – The Bottom
6. Art Of Dying – Get Thru This
7. Goo Goo Dolls – All That You Are
8. Theory Of A Deadman – Head Above Water
9. Black Veil Brides – Set The World On Fire
10. Skillet – Alive & Awake (Remix)
11. Mastodon – Just Got Paid (ZZ Top cover)

