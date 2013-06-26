Get animated: Watch Paramore’s new ‘Anklebiters’ video

When I reviewed Paramore’s new self-titled album, I referred to their pop-punk beginnings as their bread and butter. The colorful new music video for their rock ‘n’ roll song “Anklebiters,” I’d say, is their peanut butter and jelly.

The animated clip has fun with the track’s high-energy pace, with dancing fingers and 2-D contraptions, in full color. It bounds along with Hayley Williams’ ever-bettering vocals. Bouncy!

The band is still pushing single “Still Into You” and will be promoting their “Paramore” at the Teen Choice Awards on Aug. 11.They’re currently on tour in support. “Paramore” was released in April.