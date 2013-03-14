Watch: Paramore’s new lyric video for ‘Still Into You’

03.14.13 5 years ago

Following “Now,” the first single from its self-titled fourth album,  Paramore has premiered a new tune, “Still Into You.”

[More after the jump…]

The lyric video for the driving song featured shadow hand puppets in an adorable clip full of talking hands and heart shapes. Love conquers all, despite the odds, in the tune. Long after the butterflies should be gone, they are still fluttering in love land for lead singer Hayley Williams.

Produced by Justin Meldal-Johnsen. “Paramore” comes out April 9.  “Now” peaked at #13 on Billboard”s Alternative Songs chart and No. 16 on Billboard”s Rock Songs.

