This potentially terrible ‘Friday The 13th’ remake has a release date

When Paramount announced yesterday that they would be releasing “Friday The 13th” on March 13, 2015, it took most people by surprise.
There have been a number of rumors swirling about what approach they’re taking, and while they now have a release date, they’re a long way from having a script or even a director. HitFix can confirm that this is indeed the found footage film that has been mentioned, and that it is once again going to reboot the series from the start, which is a very confusing approach considering the 2009 film was also a remake of sorts.
The thing I liked most about Marcus Nispel’s “Friday The 13th” was the way screenwriters Mark Swift and Damian Shannon managed to condense the first three films of the franchise into one movie. We got the death of Jason’s mother in the opening scenes of the movie, we got a long stretch with deformed hillbilly baghead Jason, and we eventually got the hockey-mask wearing icon version. The film was the first time anyone actually tried to explain the way Jason would get around Camp Crystal Lake so quickly as well as the reason he seems to always know where everyone is. It seemed like a really interesting way to restart things without throwing out the entire franchise.
One of the reasons I hate the remake and reboot culture right now is because that tends to be the answer to everything. Warner Bros. may have made the last film, but that doesn’t really justify Paramount’s decision to start over one film later. And, yes, they are definitely starting over. This is not a sequel to the 2009 film, and it’s not just “another” film in the series. The things I’m hearing make it sound like they want it to stand alone again.
Even worse, the more I hear about this version, the less it sounds like a “Friday The 13th” movie and more like a movie that happens to be called “Friday The 13th.” I liked that they used Derek Mears as Jason in the Nispel film. I know fans have an attachment to Kane Hodder, but I thought Mears gave Jason some great character details that made him interesting to watch again. Are they going to pony up for him again, or are they going to dump him as well? I know it’s easy to think that it doesn’t matter who is in the mask, but it does, and there are certain things that fans expect. If you don’t do those, then why bother with the title at all?
I’ll keep digging on this. I’m curious to see what happens once a first draft comes in from the writers they have on the project. Let’s see how long Paramount holds to that date. I am always baffled by the urge to claim a date that’s over a year away when they haven’t even started writing yet. That seems so backwards to me, such a terrible way to get a good film made.
Prove me wrong, Paramount. Please?
“Friday The 13th” is set for Friday, March 13th, 2015.
I really hope that someday “deboots” become a thing. Where after a failed reboot, they pretend it didn’t happen and go back to continuing the original series.
didnt they do this with Highlander 3,4,5,6,7…. and so on? Just pretend 2 didnt happen?
Found footage? I’m out.
I think they should re-imagine him and make him more aggressive and even make him run to amp up the suspens, think of what Zack did with zombies when he remade dawn of the dead. Now mostly all zombies run and now they’d scary as f.A machete swinging Michael runing at you would scare the s@#t out of me.
Running Jason is nothing new. He ran a few times in the reboot and quite a bit in Part 2.
Jason ran through Parts 2, 3, and 4. He was at his scariest then, especially in The Final Chapter, when he chases Trish.
I just can’t understand it. I am so fed up with remakes or reboots of just about everything! To me, Hollywood is such a bad joke, and I have no respect for it anymore.
I am not sure they will start a new. They might since it was not announced as part 2 or 13. It is confirmed that Platinum Dunes is producing again, though. [bloody-disgusting.com]
Found footage? Horrible idea. Just dumb,dumb,dumb,dumb and dumb. It’s a dead cinematic trend that sucked to begin with.
Ugh, why in the world would they go the found footage route? Everyone is sick and tired of that gimmick. If it’s just to save some $$, then I’m equally confused. It’s a Friday the 13th film, how fricking expensive can it be? Cast some no name actors, get a cabin in the woods and shoot that sucker. There’s absolutely nothing expensive about making these films. Taking the found footage angle will only ensure that franchise fans don’t waste their time seeing it in theatres and newbies will ignore it. Incredibly ignorant decision.
Honestly, if they just flat-out have some decent kills (the gal-under-the-dock kill from the 2009 flick is actually one of the more inventive ones in the series, IMHO) toss a guy in a hockey mask, don’t rehash too many “origins” stuff, and have Jason killing oversexed teenagers, I’ll be cool with it. I did like the last flick which, as Drew mentioned, basically condensed 3 Friday the 13th flicks into one.
Also, this doesn’t have much to do with anything, but I loved the “It’s okay! He just wanted his machette back!” gag from Jason X. Good quips, good kills, hockey mask, I’m good.
How do you know for a fact that it IS a ‘Found Footage’ movie? Paramount told you?
PS….I’m not believing anything until there is something concrete.
Ok…how professional. You aren’t telling us WHO told you this. I’m not saying you are telling the truth. All I asked is did Paramount tell YOU directly? Who is your contact(s)? If me asking these questions causes you to react childishly then I can see why I have never heard of this site before. Have a nice day.
So I’m NOT the only person who actually liked the 2009 movie, and not just because it resulted in one of my absolute favorite Roger Ebert reviews ever. It sure feels like it at times.
Of course Paramount is going to do the “found footage” route- look how much financial mileage they are getting out of it with the “Paranormal Activity” franchise. Yes, it’s an awful decision, but financially smart. I suppose there’s no hope of a really great genre writer and director getting their hands on this and turning this into something genuinely inspired, because if done properly, I can almost see it working. Almost.
Drew, do you happen to know how they intend to reboot it? By just ignoring the previous installment (sort of like Jason X, where it seems to be a continuation of the original series, but no longer makes an effort to answer to the events preceding it)? Or do they have specific story plans meant to contradict/set it apart from the 2009 version? I hope we’re not getting another pseudo origin story.
Actually, I meant “sort of like Jason Goes To Hell”, but I suppose either example works here.
I think they should make this one just like the 80s but bring back Tommy Jarvis bunch if kids at the lake for the night BOOM with a good soundtrack to