Paramount snags ‘The Impossible’ director for ‘World War Z’ sequel

(CBR) Director Juan Antonio Bayona is no stranger to tsunamis, having made 2012′s “The Impossible”, but for his next act, he’s dealing with a storm of a different, rotting-flesh color.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Bayona is Paramount Pictures” pick to direct the sequel to “World War Z”, with Brad Pitt returning at least as a producer, if not as the star. The website reports that Bayona “was on the very shortlist of directors” as of a few weeks ago, meeting with Pitt before landing the job. The previous “World War Z” was directed by Marc Forster, who wasn”t expected to return for the sequel.

With a director in place, the search is on for writers. No matter who gets hired to tackle the script, THR notes that “Bayona will oversee the writing process.”