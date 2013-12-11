Paramount snags ‘The Impossible’ director for ‘World War Z’ sequel

(CBR) Director Juan Antonio Bayona is no stranger to tsunamis, having made 2012′s “The Impossible”, but for his next act, he’s dealing with a storm of a different, rotting-flesh color.
According to The Hollywood Reporter, Bayona is Paramount Pictures” pick to direct the sequel to “World War Z”, with Brad Pitt returning at least as a producer, if not as the star. The website reports that Bayona “was on the very shortlist of directors” as of a few weeks ago, meeting with Pitt before landing the job. The previous “World War Z” was directed by Marc Forster, who wasn”t expected to return for the sequel.
With a director in place, the search is on for writers. No matter who gets hired to tackle the script, THR notes that “Bayona will oversee the writing process.”
While I did take issue with “The Impossible”‘s basic choice to center the film of tourists rather than locals affected by the 2004 Tsunami, I can’t critize it on a technical level. Juan Antonio Bayona directed the film exceptionally well, especially the chaotic tsuammi sequences. Interested to see what he does with a big canvas of WWZ.
I still hold true to the idea that WWZ should have followed the structure of ‘Contagion’ rather then its “One man against the world” concept. Also, what was Brad Pitt’s job exactly? Never really understood that.