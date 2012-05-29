Paramount’s decision to move ‘G.I Joe Retaliation’ could be a no-win for the studio

Walk down the aisle of a grocery store, and you’ll see products with the “G.I. Joe Retaliation” logo slapped on them. Hit the right toy store that didn’t get the memo, and you’ll see “G.I. Joe Retaliation” toys on the shelves. Drive around LA, and you’ll see plenty of outdoor posters for the film. It looks like Paramount’s got their sequel to the live-action “Rise Of Cobra” ready to go and on its way to theaters on June 29th.
That’s not true, though. They’ve pushed the film to a March 29th, 2013 release, and the reason they gave last week when details started to break was that they wanted to make sure they had time to give the film a good 3D post-conversion.
This week, though, that cover story is starting to collapse, and a very different picture is emerging of a film in trouble, a director being pushed aside, and reshoots designed to radically alter the fate of at least one character. In an age where even the smallest details on a film seem to be known months ahead of release, I’m not sure how Paramount thought they were going to get away with a cover story as simple as “We like 3D,” but it’s apparent that they’re going to have to contend with months of tough buzz instead, and their decision to move the film could be make or break and worth hundreds of millions of dollars to a studio that can’t afford to throw away any money right now.
At the start of this year, I don’t think anyone could have predicted that killing off Channing Tatum early in the film would be an issue for the studio. That was before “The Vow” and “21 Jump Street” and “Haywire” revealed a new onscreen comfort and audiences responded enthusiastically. It shouldn’t be a surprise to anyone that the studio would want to take advantage of this new-found love of Tatum, and nine months is plenty of time to script and reshoot some new sequences that put Tatum and Dwayne Johnson together.
We’ve been hearing reports of rough test screenings for the film, but things are starting to get genuinely contentious between director Jon Chu and the studio, and right now, there is a chance he won’t be directly involved at all with the reshoots. There’s also a chance Chu might try to legally force his way back onto the film, which could create even more strain in the relationship he has with Paramount. Word is that producer Lorenzo Di Bonaventura is firmly on Chu’s side, which could help, but I shouldn’t be shocked if we get word soon that Stuart Baird or someone similar is being brought on to “consult.”
No matter what, this creates real difficulties between Paramount and promotional partners, between studio and filmmaker, and between the movie and the audience. After all, this is going to be the story now for the next nine months. We’ll hear about every single speed bump they encounter as they try to salvage this property. From now until the film opens, it’s gone from being a somewhat under-the-radar attempt to reboot a series to now being a troubled production. It can be deadly when that’s what an audience gets in their head, even if the end result works. Paramount’s decision to fix the film could be the thing that destroys it in the end, and there’s a good chance they’ll spend much of the next year throwing good money after bad.
We’ll see when “G.I. Joe Retaliation” opens on March 29, 2013.
“From now until the film opens, it’s gone from being a somewhat under-the-radar attempt to reboot a series to now being a troubled production. It can be deadly when that’s what an audience gets in their head, even if the end result works.”
I’m always skeptical of the idea that your average filmgoer ever really knows or cares about this kind of thing. Will there be anybody who, when considering the possibility of seeing a G.I. Joe movie, will say, “Hey, I heard Jon Chu got fired off that movie?” What percentage of typical filmgoers will ever read behind the scenes gossip here or Deadline or THR? Does this kind of stuff really trickle out in any substantial way?
No, but they’ll say “Didn’t that come out already? They’ve been advertising it forever.”
IMO it’s not “the audience” getting that idea into their collective heads they need to worry about, it’s the media getting that & idea then relentlessly pushing it (JC anyone?) that they *really* need to worry about.
I gotta tell you, Chu’s work on the Step Up sequels is clever and knowingly ridiculous and nicely photographed. He’s a brilliant and unexpected choice for a director to turn this dumb series into something better, and the trailers support this theory. I have heard from a guy who saw a test screening that it’s disappointing, but he didn’t indicate it was some kind of unreleasable disaster.
Whatever happened, one thing is for sure: they had a guy who is great at shooting 3D movies, they wouldn’t give him enought time to shoot it in 3D, and now they’re spending way more money and time to turn it into blurry pretend 3D that nobody will like. That being their M.O. I definitely do believe Drew’s speculation that they’ll replace him for the reshoots. They’ll probly hire somebody who will insist on not doing actual 3D for any new scenes.
I’ve seen it as well, and I really think Chu is over his head with it. You’re correct in his previous work being quite interesting and innovative, but as it stood a month ago, Retaliation plays like a mix between a bad made-for-TV ’80s action movie and a Marines recruitment video.
“Retaliation plays like a mix between a bad made-for-TV 80’s action movie and a Marines recruitment video.”
Isn’t that kinda the intention here? I never saw the original because that’s pretty much what I thought it would be…
I didn’t think I need to clarify my previous statement, but I guess I do. I did not mean that as a compliment.
Has a tentpole movie like this ever been pushed back that far only a month before its release? I can’t think of any precedent for this.
One of the latter Harry Potter films got pushed back a few months, but that was only to make an even larger buttload of money than they already knew they could count on. Only instance I can think of.
I don’t think it was only a month beforehand, but a little art house movie called Titanic got pushed back from summer 1997 to December, and I hear it ended up doing okay.
Titanic was pushed back 6 months to give Cameron time to complete the film and the marketing campaign wasn’t yet in full swing. Pushing a movie with a military theme that was slated to open on over the July 4 holiday only 5 weeks prior to the release? Totally different scenario. My first thought when I heard this was that the movie must be really terrible.
Wasn’t Shutter Island pushed back by Paramount a couple of years ago? I think that was October to Feb though…
Half Blood Prince went from winter to summer but that was, in all truth & the studio basically admitted this, to cover the summer blockbuster gap created by the writer’s strike. Same thing happened to JJ Abrams first Star Trek movie. Moving this close to a release date is really unprecedented.
If this really is about giving channing tatum a bigger role, I think it’s a mistake. He looked like an ordinary guy in G.I. Joe 1, not like an action star or specially skilled soldier. He might have just been one of the elements that made the first G.I. joe unimpressionable.
You know there was a lot of great buzz for this sequel. That’s huge considering how much of a stinker the original film was. What’s so hard about shooting one scene of Tatum alive at the end of the credits and saving him for part 3?
There seems to be a lot of speculation with this move; from every report the only information is coming from “sources” and even people just blatantly guessing why the move was made and what’s going to happen.
I don’t think it’s as easy as saying one thing caused the move, but looking at all the factors, I’d say the most surprising thing is why they didn’t make the call sooner.
Certainly one thing is for sure, they’re taking advatage of increasing 3D grosses in Russia, China & other territories, and based on their roll-out of digital-3D cinema, those two countries would probably outgross domestic box office in march next year.
I think International is where Paramount’s concerns are now. Cast your mind back to a few months ago when they totally reshuffled their international business. They’re one of the only studios with this much focus on international, and looking at the way domestic grosses are dwindling and international grosses are soaring, who could blame them? I wouldn’t be surprised if Paramount was again the #1 studio in 2013 and 2014 for “worldwide” grosses.
Saying that, I was actually really looking forward to GI Joe, and I’ll probably see it in 2D in March anyway, so fuck Paramount…
The Channing thing is really interesting. Last Dec. no one cared that he was being killed off, everyone seemed to think it was actually a smart move trading Channing for Bruce and The Rock. The guy was still an internet whipping boy less then a year ago. The guy must really have an amazing agent. I am still not sure the guy can open a movie on his own but after 21 jump st and having just seen Magic Mike the guy has become a lot more likeable in my opinion. He is far and away the best thing about Magic Mike. The movie is a lackluster version of Boogie Nights with a horrible horrible female lead, but Channing is really solid in it and is as good as Wahlberg was in Nights.
That’s an interesting comparison – I can definitely see Tatum leading a Wahlberg-esque career. They seem very similar so far.
Funny thing, Cody Horn, who IS a terrible actress (it’s her emotionless, dead eyes… like a dolls eyes), is the daughter of the WarnerBros. President and COO.
Hmm. Wonder how she made it into THIS film.
Looks like we have our new Tori Spelling!
They should go ahead release the movie to theaters as originally planned unaltered because Tatum has gone mainstream.
They haven’t even updated their own website.
[www.gijoemovie.com]
Chu has spoken out against this rumor:
[generalsjoes.com]