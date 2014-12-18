“Parenthood” reveals end date, finale title

Airing Jan. 29, the final episode will be called “May God Bless and Keep You Always,” the first line from “Parenthood”s” theme “Forever Young” performed by Bob Dylan.

Watch “The Cosby Show” with Bill Cosby blurred out

The Onion”s Clickhole has found a way of enjoying “The Cosby Show” without feeling weird.

HBO developing a comedy pilot about ’80s music video crew members, from David Fincher

“Living on Noise” will focus on the early days of music videos, with Fincher aboard as executive producer and director of the pilot.

“Sons of Anarchy”s” series finale song is a hit

“Come Join the Murder” debuted this week at No. 9 on Billboard's Hot Rock Songs chart.

Will UK”s Channel 4 scrap its North Korea spy thriller in wake of “The Interview”?

In August, Channel 4 announced “Opposite Number,” a 10-part series about a British nuclear scientist taken prisoner in North Korea.

UK teens invent a wristband that pauses and records live TV when you fall asleep in front of the tube

The two British school kids, ages 15 and 14, created their KipstR wristband so that it can printed via a 3-D printer.

James Corden talking about “The Late Late Show” amounts to an “anti-buzz campaign”

Corden is trying as hard as he can to manage expectations for his new gig. “If I turn it down, Les Moonves doesn”t come back in five years and go, ‘Let”s go back to that guy who turned us down five years ago,”” he says. “This isn”t a play or a movie. These seats are prized things and it”s not lost on me what an honor it is to be in one of them.”

Snoop Dogg to star in “Snoop & Son” on ESPN

The five-part documentary series “Snoop & Son: A Dad”s Dream” will follow Snoop and his 17-year-old son Cordell Broadus as he pays football recruiting visits to top colleges.

PBS shows you how to bite off reindeer testicles

From the new series “Earth: A New Wild.”

Rosie O”Donnell takes shots on Letterman at fellow “View” co-host Nicolle Wallace

“I really like her, I swear to God!” Rosie insisted to Dave after mocking Wallace”s past in the Bush administration.

Tim DeKay promises some “great twists and turns” in the “White Collar” series finale

“Do not walk away – and I know you wouldn”t anyway – but do not walk away until the final second of the episode,” he says.

Read a profile of 1981 profile of David Letterman just before beginning his late-night journey

Esquire”s December 1981 profile of Dave, then 34, describes him as “sort of good horse, the good choice in the morning lineup to provide thirty or forty or fifty years of solid, non-scalding comedy for national consumption. Like Carson, he knows that the long run is left to those who know to hold off and save it for the stretch.”

How “The Simpsons” “embiggened” the English language

English professor Michael Adams explains: “Aside from all of the lexical antics we have come to expect from the world”s favorite yellow family, they have embiggened English with two small but powerful words, words that aptly capture what it”s meant to be human during the Simpsons decades – ‘d”oh' and ‘meh.' D”oh and meh are enshrined in dictionaries, not to mention used ‘IRL,' in speech and writing.”

“Doctor Who”s” 9th series premiere titled revealed

What does “The Magician's Apprentice” refer to?

Eric Close: “Nashville” will pull me back into the main action of the show

“There's much more involvement because some things start to happen with Teddy and some of the choices he's making that draw Rayna and the girls back in,” he says.

Jerry Seinfeld: “I could never do a real talk show. I don”t have that skill set”

Why did Seinfeld never end up hosting a late-night talk show? “There”s one important piece missing,” he says. “To be a real talk-show host, you have to be able to pretend you”re interested. And I am missing that piece.”

Check out the new “Suits” promo

Says Louis: “I want you to resign.”

Shonda Rhimes recalls her Britney Spears past

Before she became a TV honcho, Rhimes wrote Britney”s 2002 film “Crossroads.”

“Dance Moms” Season 5 promo features a lot of yelling, crying, fighting

It”s Abby vs. the moms.

Ben McKenzie used handcuffs in bed that weren”t from “Southland”

The “Gotham” star talked about his private life in an interview with Elle.