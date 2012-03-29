Paris Hilton to cameo as a vapid, spoiled socialite in Sofia Coppola’s ‘The Bling Ring’

Seven years after being impaled on a spear in “House of Wax”, socialite-cum-reality star-cum-fashion designer-cum-prison inmate-cum-businesswoman-cum-singer-cum-author-cum-rumway model-cum-fragrance sniffer Paris Hilton is returning to the big-screen for a new “acting role”.

Ok fine, so she’s playing herself.

The blonde-haired, vaguely orange-skinned sex android will make a cameo appearance as a blonde-haired, vaguely orange-skinned sex android in director Sofia Coppola’s “The Bling Ring”, an upcoming film based on the infamous 2008-2009 case of the same name in which a group of celebrity-obsessed teenagers burglarized the L.A. homes of several stars including Lindsay Lohan, Megan Fox, Orlando Bloom, Rachel Bilson and, yes, Paris Hilton herself.

“A source close to production revealed that last night, the heiress appeared at the Sayers Club set in a Swarovski crystal dress and Christian Louboutin heels to film a scene,” reports celebrity gossip site Perez Hilton.

Luckily, there are actual trained actors appearing in “The Bling Ring” as well, including “Harry Potter” star Emma Watson (playing a member of the criminal gang), Leslie Mann and “American Horror Story”‘s Taissa Farmiga. The film, Coppola’s first since 2010’s “Somewhere”, is currently shooting in Los Angeles.

