“Parks and Rec” moving to Tuesdays with 7 weeks of back-to-back episodes

The final season of the Amy Poehler comedy kicks off on Tuesday, Jan. 13 – two days after Poehler co-hosts the Golden Globes – temporarily replacing “The Voice's” timeslot.

CBS gives “The McCarthys” 2 more episodes

That brings the family comedy”s Season 1 total to 13 episodes.

“The Walking Dead” boss: Midseason finale “evolved a little bit”

Scott M. Gimple answers burning questions on last night”s episode. PLUS: Shockingly good season had an underwhelming midseason finale, Gimple didn”t intend to make this season darker, and “Walking Dead” ratings sets a new midseason finale record.

Kathy Griffin: “You celebrities better strap yourself in, as I am taking no prisoners”

Griffin says in a statement of joining “Fashion Police”: “Joan was truly one of a kind. Now I hope you will accept me for me. I”m just Kathy. Did I say I”m just Kathy? I meant I”m Kathy F–king Griffin and you celebrities better strap yourself in, as I am taking no prisoners. I am not holding back so DAMMIT let”s have some fun!”

Netflix adds “Black Mirror”

Charlie Brooker's UK series, “a relentlessly intelligent meditation on the myopia technology can induce,” is now available for streaming. “Mad Men”s” Jon Hamm is starring on “Black Mirror”s” Christmas special, which isn”t available yet on Netflix.

Watch the new “Game of Thrones” video game trailer

Here”s what to expect in Episode 1 of the Telltale Games, due out on Tuesday.