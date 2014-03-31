Patrick Brennan bringing the villian Blackout to ‘Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.’

(CBR) Marvel.com reports another new face is set to appear on “Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.” in upcoming episode “Providence”: “The Twilight Saga – Breaking Dawn, Part 2” actor Patrick Brennan has been cast the Marvel Cinematic Universe's version of Marcus Daniels, also known as the Marvel Comics villain Blackout.

Created by Marv Wolfan, Carmine Infantino and Tom Palmer, Blackout first appeared in “Nova” #19 in 1978. While his comic book powers range from darkforce manipulation, energy blasts, portal creation and flight, the “Agents of SHIELD” version of the character will rather have the ability to suck the energy out of anything around him.

“This guy, Marcus Daniels, a.k.a. Blackout, was shrouded in darkness, his soul, everything about him was shrouded in darkness until he comes across this Cello player,” Brennan explained to Marvel.com. “And the music was the only light that came into his soul, and it gave him hope and it gave him some sense of what light was. I thought to myself, 'Oh my god, you don”t even need to explain anything else. Because music, to me, is what gets me through most of the time.' My kids, my wife, and music. That aspect of it totally intrigued me. I thought that was quite beautiful and very interesting, that aspect of the character.”