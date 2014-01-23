Patrick Dempsey and Ellen Pompeo set for 2 more seasons on ‘Grey’s Anatomy’

Never fear, “Grey’s Anatomy” diehards: Meredith and Derek will be back.

Patrick Dempsey and Ellen Pompeo have made new two-year deals with ABC for the long-running medical drama, effectively bringing them back for Seasons 11 and 12, according to TVLine and a number of other outlets. The news comes as virtual confirmation that the show will be renewed for at least two more years, though it hasn’t officially received an order past Season 10.

There is no word yet on the show’s other long-running players Justin Chambers, Chandra Wilson, James Pickens Jr. and Sara Ramirez, all of whom are on the same “renegotiation schedule” as Pompeo and Dempsey. Original cast member Sandra Oh, meanwhile, is set to depart the show in May.

Are you glad to hear that Meredith and Derek are returning? Let us know in the comments.

