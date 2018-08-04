PARAMOUNT

Patrick Stewart will make it so… again.

While speaking at the Las Vegas Star Trek Convention on Saturday, the 78-year-old actor announced that he’s reprising his role as Jean-Luc Picard in a new Star Trek series for CBS All Access, the home of Star Trek: Discovery. “I will always be very proud to have been a part of Star Trek: The Next Generation, but when we wrapped that final movie in the spring of 2002, I truly felt my time with Star Trek had run its natural course,” Stewart said. “It is, therefore, an unexpected but delightful surprise to find myself excited and invigorated to be returning to Jean-Luc Picard and to explore new dimensions within him. Seeking out new life for him, when I thought that life was over.”