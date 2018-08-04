Patrick Stewart will make it so… again.
While speaking at the Las Vegas Star Trek Convention on Saturday, the 78-year-old actor announced that he’s reprising his role as Jean-Luc Picard in a new Star Trek series for CBS All Access, the home of Star Trek: Discovery. “I will always be very proud to have been a part of Star Trek: The Next Generation, but when we wrapped that final movie in the spring of 2002, I truly felt my time with Star Trek had run its natural course,” Stewart said. “It is, therefore, an unexpected but delightful surprise to find myself excited and invigorated to be returning to Jean-Luc Picard and to explore new dimensions within him. Seeking out new life for him, when I thought that life was over.”
“During these past years, it has been humbling to hear many stories about how The Next Generation brought people comfort, saw them through difficult periods in their lives or how the example of Jean-Luc inspired so many to follow in his footsteps, pursuing science, exploration and leadership. I feel I’m ready to return to him for the same reason – to research and experience what comforting and reforming light he might shine on these often very dark times. I look forward to working with our brilliant creative team as we endeavor to bring a fresh, unexpected and pertinent story to life once more.” (Via)
Hell. Yes. I will purchase CBS Access just to reward them for making this happen.
Yup. I didn’t buy it for Discovery, but I’ll pony up to watch Stewart play Picard again.
Sounds like the dude really needs work.
Hopefully they won’t botch it like they have with their most recent effort.
The first season for Star Trek shows are required to suck taint. TNG is a great show but the first season is hot garbage. Even the first season of DS9 is boring. Sounds like Discovery is getting a mini-reboot in Season 2 by bringing in Chiristopher Pike as a character so it might get better. TNG didn’t become good until Season 3.
Yes yes yes
Awesome
Make it so!
So he’ll be an admiral in this series, right?