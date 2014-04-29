Preface: I do think this is hilarious. Billy Eichner and guest Patton Oswalt have a nice, insane rapport. But in the case of Billy's new game “Does Shakira Know What This Is?” — I have to object. Shakira is an (apparently) certified genius, and in most interviews she seems to know what things are. This would've been slightly better if the prompt was “Does Cyndi Lauper Know What This Is?” or “Did Debra Messing Learn About This From Her Assistant?” Still, watch as Billy quizzes Patton about Shakira's awareness levels and generally infuriates him.
Patton Oswalt and Billy Eichner Wonder What Shakira Knows
Louis VIrtel 04.29.14 4 years ago
