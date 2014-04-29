Patton Oswalt and Billy Eichner Wonder What Shakira Knows

#Patton Oswalt
04.29.14 4 years ago

Preface: I do think this is hilarious. Billy Eichner and guest Patton Oswalt have a nice, insane rapport. But in the case of Billy's new game “Does Shakira Know What This Is?” — I have to object. Shakira is an (apparently) certified genius, and in most interviews she seems to know what things are. This would've been slightly better if the prompt was “Does Cyndi Lauper Know What This Is?” or “Did Debra Messing Learn About This From Her Assistant?” Still, watch as Billy quizzes Patton about Shakira's awareness levels and generally infuriates him. 

Around The Web

TOPICS#Patton Oswalt
TAGSBilly Eichnerbilly on the streetPATTON OSWALT

Listen To This

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 11 hours ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 4 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 7 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 7 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 1 week ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP