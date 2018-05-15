Warner Bros.

There are always plenty of reasons to go back and watch The Dark Knight. In the vast gang of superhero films that we’ve been offered over the years, Christopher Nolan’s Dark Knight trilogy is still a triumph for its realistic attempt to create Batman’s world. The second film stands out thanks to Heath Ledger’s posthumous Oscar-winning performance as Batman’s arch-nemesis The Joker. It’s a performance that is worth reliving on its own, but now you might have another reason to jump back to Gotham.

Patton Oswalt went ahead and dropped his thoughts about The Joker’s origins on Saturday — possibly to celebrate the renewal for A.P. Bio on NBC — and it really gives an interesting take on the criminal’s past and why he always seems to be one step ahead throughout the movie. Taking off the idea that Ledger’s Joker is former military and suffering from PTSD, Oswalt jumps into the idea that Joker is a particular kind of ex-soldier: