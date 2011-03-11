Paul F. Tompkins developing ‘Evil Genius’ for Comedy Central

Funnyman Paul F. Tompkins is developing a scripted comedy series entitled “Evil Genius” for Comedy Central, according to Deadline.com. Tompkins will star and co-write the series with “Monk” veteran Tom Scharpling.

Tompkins will play Professor Tiberius Lynch, an arch-criminal who conquers the world, and then has to deal with all the mundane bureaucratic tasks that come with that responsibility.

The comedian served as host for VH1’s popular “Best Week Ever” and has had several comedy specials air on HBO and Comedy Central.

Check out this recent stand-up clip: