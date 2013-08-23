Paul McCartney and Taylor Swift are this week’s top concert draws

The Top 20 Concert Tours ranks artists by average box office gross per city and includes the average ticket price for shows in North America. The previous week’s ranking is in parentheses. The list is based on data provided to the trade publication Pollstar by concert promoters and venue managers.

1. (2) Paul McCartney; $3,620,049; $131.27.

2. (3) Taylor Swift; $3,126,773; $86.58.

3. (4) Kenny Chesney; $2,182,829; $75.32.

4. (New) One Direction; $1,805,905; $65.73.

5. (5) Fleetwood Mac; $1,427,403; $110.90.

6. (6) Phish; $1,391,413; $48.76.

7. (7) Justin Bieber; $1,225,230; $80.77.

8. (8) Dave Matthews Band; $1,134,333; $55.10.

9. (9) Bruno Mars; $1,027,571; $71.30.

10. (10) New Kids On The Block; $807,690; $65.24.

11. (11) Blake Shelton; $672,657; $32.24.

12. (12) Tim McGraw; $603,511; $38.11.

13. (14) Rascal Flatts; $567,025; $40.02.

14. (13) Brad Paisley; $551,796; $36.88.

15. (17) Widespread Panic; $376,122; $47.11.

16. (18) Bad Company / Lynyrd Skynyrd ; $311,304; $31.44.

17. (19) The Postal Service; $230,087; $40.66.

18. (New) Imagine Dragons; $203,574; $34.34.

19. (22) Hillsong United; $197,990; $31.04.

20. (New) Alice In Chains; $175,522; $49.24.

