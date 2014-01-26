Paul McCartney makes a confession about Nirvana backstage at the Grammys

Paul McCartney had a confession to make backstage after he and the remaining members of Nirvana grabbed the Grammy for Best Rock Song for “Cut Me Some Slack”: He had no idea with whom he was playing.
As part of the “Sound City” project, Dave Grohl has approached McCartney and suggested they get together and jam on a classic like “Long Tall Sally.” Instead, McCartney thought they should write something new in the three hours they had together. Grohl showed up with two friends, Nirvana’s Pat Smear and Krist Novoselic.
“To tell you the truth, I didn”t kind of know who they were. Seriously,” McCartney said backstage. “I knew who Dave was because I”d met him. He said, ‘I”ve got a couple of friends coming along’ and then during the session, I hear them talking, saying “We haven”t played since Nirvana” and I find myself in the middle of a Nirvana reunion.”
McCartney said writing with Grohl and Smear and Novoselic was “quicker” than writing the songs for his solo album, “New,” and said it was an excuse for a play date for his wife and daughter Beatrice to go play with Grohl”s kids. “And then we’d sneak out,” he said. He also credited his buddy, Johnny Depp, with getting him excited to head into the studio. “He”d just given this little cigar box guitar which I was wildly excited about so I took it along with my Hofner [bass] and I said, ‘Which one should I play, guys?,’ and Dave gave me a funny look.”
“It was THE Hofner, man!,” Grohl said in his own defense.
Ha! I hope I’m as cool when I’m Paul’s age..wait..I’m not that cool now. BTW, his vocals on Cut Me Some Slack are excellent.
Hadn’t heard “Cut Me Some Slack” until now. I’m a longtime Paul fan, but in listening to this I can’t help but think he’s devolving. Boring lyrics. Smashing instrumentals that could just as well be coming from the teenage rock band down the street. I hope this will be the end of this collaboration. Just my opinion though. Been to several of Paul’s concerts, and would love to attend another.
Song vaguely reminds me of Helter Skelter, with a 90% drop in meaningful lyrics.
With maybe a few notable exceptions here and there (e.g. Yesterday) the lyrics to most McCartney songs are weak. Melody was always his strong suit. Lennon was the one with the most consistently memorable and witty lyrics.
Scuromondo, you are wrong. That is a cliche you are using. Lennon didn’t work with bad writers. Paul wrote Fool on the hill Paperback writer, Eleanor Rigby, For No One, Here, There and Everywhere, Penny Lane, and many many more.
Solo songs include the superb Maybe I’m amazed, Live and Let Die, Band on the Run (every song on that album, especially Picasso’s last words), Silly Love Songs, (turning the flaw you think he has into a hit song!!!) Fine Line, Another Day, Jet, The Back Seat Of My Car, Uncle Albert / Admiral Halsey (and the rest of RAM for that matter.) I could pick out dozens more but this list is long enough! His latest album has some lyrical gems on it as well, as did his Memories… hit album back in 2007 or so.
It doesn’t get any more pathetic… what a bunch of wannabes. Paul McCartney has lost all relevance. I wish Slayer would beat up Dave Grohl.
Grohl is a fricken rock god. anything he makes is 14x better than ANYTHING slayer EVER did. Period.
Really wannabe? That is the stupidest thing I have ever read on the internet. Dave Grohl has more talent in his pinky than Slayer has in his whole body.