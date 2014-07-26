Paul Rudd and Michael Douglas make an odd couple in first special ‘Ant-Man’ footage

SAN DIEGO – Marvel Studios began their Saturday panel with an opening preview reel that was basically a refresher as they ran through all ten of the films in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, wrapping up with new footage from “Guardians Of The Galaxy,” including a truly awesome shot of Thanos. It was great seeing a visual reminder of just how each of the puzzle pieces was dropped into place, how they've become more adventurous with each new film, how they've started playing with style and tone. Wrapping it up with Chris Pratt snarling, “We're the guardians of the galaxy, bitch” drove Hall H wild, which was a heck of a way for Team Marvel to take the stage.
Kevin Feige told the completely packed hall that the first film they'd be highlighting was 2015's “Ant-Man,” which has been the subject of some intense controversy so far. New director Peyton Reed was on-hand to talk about his longtime love of the material, and I can vouch for him. The first time I met Reed was at Comic-Con about a decade ago, and he was just sitting in the audience at a panel, there because he was excited about whatever it was we were seeing. Michael Douglas and Paul Rudd were joined onstage by Corey Stoll, who is playing The Yellowjacket, and Evangeline Lily, who is playing Hank Pym's daughter in the film. When they finished talking about “Ant-Man” a bit, they rolled a special piece of footage that they prepared just for the con.
It starts with a long tracking shot through Pym's personal lab. We hear the conversation between Scott Lang (Rudd) and Hank Pym (Douglas). Pym is trying to convince Lang to help him steal something. Lang protests that he's not a superhero and Pym tells him that's exactly the point. “You're not an egomaniac.” Lang keeps trying to wiggle out of it, and Pym growls at him, “Jesus Christ, Scott, it's like you already shrank your balls.” In the end, it sounds like he talks him into it, promising, “It's just a small job,” just as the camera stops on a shot of the Ant-Man helmet.
What followed was a really lovely little glimpse at the actual suit in effect. It's just after Lang breaks in to steal some of the tech that Darren Cross managed to take from Pym in his business take-over. He's running from the building, shrunk down to ant size, and he can hear Pym talking to him through the earpiece in the helmet. Pym tells him that he's got to get to the edge of the building, where there will be a ride waiting. That ride turns out to be a flying ant, and Pym tells him to just use the helmet to command it.
Good advice, but then Lang trips and falls, and the helmet starts to sputter and spark. As security starts to close in, Pym tells Lang to just jump off the edge of the building, and when he does, a group of ants swoop in beneath him. He manages to saddle up, get some control, and then fly directly into an air vent in a building, as the title treatment came up.
Look, I get some of the complicated feelings and the disappointment that people feel right now about the “Ant-Man” project, and I think I'm pretty clearly on the record as being a massive fan of Edgar Wright's work. I am dying to see any film from Edgar, but this particular Marvel film would have been a blast. There are going to be lots of things in the movie that are there because of the work done by Edgar, Joe Cornish, and cinematographer Bill Pope. Their ideas are going to be in the film, and there will be scenes and sequences that are directly out of what they wanted to do. But it looks to me like the team that's in place, including Reed, is going to do their very best to bring these characters into the Marvel Universe in a way that's going to keep the hit parade marching along.
“Ant-Man” is in theaters on , 2015.
Well, I for one am not disappointed. I think Marvel will take the best of what Wright developed — or what they think will work best in their universe — and let Peyton Reed fill in the blanks.
I’m pulling for Reed. I know he’s a Marvel fan because he wanted to do a Fantastic Four set in the ’60s. It’s too bad that project didn’t happen but now he can at least start playing in that universe. It’s a shame about Wright — he had passion for the project after developing it for so many years, but Reed’s got the passion too.
O hope however they use yellowjacket, that it shows the energy on his wings when he blasts something….also, I hope henry pym isn’t painted as a psycho or wife beater or something…if yellowjacket is a villain, hopefully it will be someone besides henry pym in the yellowjacket outfit….
I love, love, love Edgar Wright. And I know that I’ll be forever disappointed we didn’t get his version of Ant-Man onscreen.
Despite that, I am rooting for Peyton Reed. I think he’s underrated and he’s taken what could be some middling concepts and made something with them. Bring It On is better than it has any right to be. Even with the network’s incredible neutering, he and Weird Al managed to turn Al’s kids show into something with moments of pure brilliance. And he’s got several other projects that have turned out decently. I would rather have seen his version of Fantastic Four than anything that I’ve seen coming out of Fox at this point. So despite my disappointment, I’m hoping this film will rally and we’ll get next level stuff out of Reed. The same way the Russo Bros. came from nowhere and smacked us across the face with my favorite movie of the year. I loved their work (especially Community), but talk about left field. I hope this is the same kind of great surprise.
Why is he running from the building, do they have some sort of tech that can tell he’s smaller than an ant?
Seems like if he’s that small he really doesn’t have to rush.
I’m still gutted that Edgar isn’t doing this as I think the end product would have been something truly special. But I remain a massive Marvel fan and wish Reed et al nothing but the best with the movie. I’ll still be there, standing in line on opening night, excited for my latest Marvel fix.
I would really like to know what it is that caused the rift between Marvel and Edgar Wright. I think it would allay some of my fears if it was along the lines of “they wanted to connect the character to the MCU in a way that Wright felt uncomfortable with,” rather than noting the thing to death because Lang wasn’t enough of a good guy, there needed to be more of a romance, the villain had to be more villain-y, etc.
I know to some the difference between these two things might not be that significant, but to me being too much of a slave to the overarching story that connects these films is at least better than being creatively tone-deaf.
I believe Marvel wanted to show actual connections to the rest of the MCU, and maybe have characters like Peggy Carter show up where it would make sense, but Edgar kinda wanted to do his own thing, especially since he originally wrote the script before there was an MCU.
I love how fanboys predict doom for the film because Wright left. Not like any of the guy’s films have been a blockbuster bonanza. The overall box office success isn’t going to be hindered without Wright. As for the substance of the movie, I never liked the fact that Wright put together a story with an old Pym, no Wasp and instead we basically skip past the Pym years to Scott Lang as Ant-Man and we get the daughter of Pym and Wasp instead of Wasp and turns out he also brought on Corey Stoll to play Darren Cross as Yellowjacket even though Cross wasn’t Yellowjacket. That was a Pym alias and then a later female character. So I’m glad Wright is out. Never liked the direction he took with this film anyway.
I couldn’t care less for Wright’s vision and I’m glad he’s gone. I think it’s strange that every other Avenger has crossed over into the MCU with their original names and aliases intact except for the original founding members of the Avengers: Ant-Man & Wasp. They should be contemporary Avengers, not part of some alternate re-imagining.
*eats tub of ice cream and watches Hot Fuzz dvd for 18273th time while crying a single tear*
This sounds awful!
So, the older Hank has a daughter…could it be that Jan ( ex-wife maybe? ) could be the mother. YellowJacket could be anybody, like maybe Hank in his split-personality. I like how Hank has a disdain for superheroes since he always thought of himself as a scientist anyway who was thrust into the world of superheroes. Everything from the banter and helmet communications between Scott and Hank, to Ant-Man jumping off the building into a swarm of flying ants sounds great! Just what I would like to see in an Ant-Man movie. I have no critiques to offer about who the director is or not. What matters to me as with any movie is how much I like it when I finally see it.
My BIGGEST hope is that this will all lead to, one day…..GIANT-MAN! Hoo Boy!
So you think a scene involving a guy jumping onto a flying swarm of ants sounds great? Are you three years old? It sounds retarded. In fact, I was ok with everything before that moment. He’s riding on ants? Que the eye rolls. So dumb
Hey Redplanet, have you ever seen a superhero movie?
Bottom line the people want Deadpool not Antman. And when Fox finally figures out what the demand is for, they will start making a tidal waves across the comic film world. The Deadpool movie will be like no other comic book movie ever made. The test footage was phenomenal, it’s unfortunate old execs at Fox are making decisions on characters they know rather than the character everyone wants. Who cares if he was invented after the rest, it’s what the people want.
Clearly you want a Deadpool movie, but I just can’t see it happening. “The people” in this case are a vocal but ultimately small group. Ryan Reynolds hasn’t shown that he can carry a film. Studios are averse to films in which their leads cover their faces for the entirety/near-entirety of a film. Deadpool as a character has little recognition outside of, again, a small group.
If they ever make one I’ll be happy for you. But speaking for myself I don’t care if they do make one, and I doubt I’d see it theatrically if they did.
[www.youtube.com]
Who in the world told Marvel that they like the Ant-Man character and a movie should totally be made for this guy? It’s a dumb character! He shrinks; so what? Rick Moranis already made this freaking movie a long time ago.There’s nothing they can do, no person they can hire that will make this character interesting or worth watching.
I can’t believe I’m reading comments on here where people are saying anything involving Hank Pym or the Wasp would be “bad ass”. Are you kidding me? The only characters more lame than those two are….wait…there aren’t any more lame. What the hell is going on when Marvel can make movies about the suckiest comic character in comic book history( I mean worse than Howard the freaking Duck) and people are excited about it? His name even sucks. Ant-Man?! Really? He rides on fucking ants…take that in for a second.
Are you trapped in the Negative Zone or something?
Who pissed in your cereal?
Troll!
The comic version of Howard the Duck was a pretty big badass. Cigar chomping, ass kicking, extremely hot girlfriend… I very much doubt that you’re half that badass, Redplanet.
Wait, there’s also a Yellowjacket, that also isn’t Hank Pym?
I’m likely gonna wait for DVD, I am still pissed, not by the director choice, but by the fact that marvel has turned one of the most interesting marvel characters [Hank Pym] into a tired old man.
Hank was a founding member of the Avengers, and creator of Ultron, and Earth’s Scientist supreme. Not some old man, marvel could have been faithful to the comics, and had Hank in the Avengers, and maker of Ultron, but took a cheap way out.
This might be Marvel’s first sub par outing in the MU film series. It will do well, everyone knows it, but the fans of the comics, will know, and pan this movie in my opinion. Taking a great, realistic, and interesting, as well as vital character, and… forget it. You just go watch, and accept what they’ve done., and pine for a movie that will never be what it should have been.
Can wait to see the movie on [cixed.com]