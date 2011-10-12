Paul Simon plans 25th anniversary tour behind ‘Graceland’

Paul Simon is planning a 25th anniversary tour behind “Graceland,” the landmark Grammy-winning album. The tour will likely take place in May in conjunction with a “Graceland” box set, according to Billboard.

The tour will include some of the original musicians who played with him on the original 1987 outing, including South African vocal group Ladysmith Black Mambazo. A number of musicians who played with Simon then are still with him on his excellent tour to support his latest album, “So Beautiful Or So What” (read our review here).

The box set will also include a documentary highlighting Simon”s return to South Africa in July for a performance that featured trumpeter Hugh Masekela and Ladysmith Black Mambazo. “The documentary,” Simon told Billboard, “took me back to the artistic aspects and the political aspects of making Graceland and the controversy that surrounded it and how it was resolved, plus what remains of it and what we learn from it.”