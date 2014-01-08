Paul Thomas Anderson’s dour, dizzying ‘Magnolia’ kicks off our ‘Take Two’ column

I’ve seen so many films in my lifetime that it amazes me I can recall things about them even decades after a single viewing. Every year, I add several hundred new films to that list, and I also revisit several hundred old films while also seeing older films for the first time as much as possible. I average three movies a day, and it’s entirely likely that between January 1st and December 31st each year, I screen 1000 films or more.
So what sticks? And why? How is it possible that I can retain lines of dialogue or shots or other details about any of those movies, much less something I saw when I was 17 or 18 years old?
More importantly, should I really be able to say that I’ve got an opinion about a film that I saw over 20 years ago? How much of that opinion do you think would be the same today?
When those films come up in conversation and I say, “Oh, I love that” or “Wow, I hate that film,” how can I be sure that I’d feel that way now? There are movies about which I hold very strong positive or negative opinions, and it only recently occurred to me that those opinions might be different now. It’s certainly happened. I’ve seen films and been suddenly struck by some new detail or idea or theme that hits me in some whole new way. It’s one of the most important reasons I re-watch any film.
For that reason, I’ve decided to start a column called “Take Two,” and the mission statement for the series is very clear:
It is the responsibility of the working film critic to not only see and review as many new releases as possible, both domestic and international, but also to constantly revisit films in order to challenge the critic’s own opinions. Moreover, it is important to review those films as you would any other film. Considering how many movies are constantly available to audiences today, every film should be considered new to someone.
Critics should take it upon themselves to revisit old films, to feel free to have a new opinion of even the most revered movies, and to always remind themselves and their audiences that films do not belong on shelves. They must be seen and shared and constantly re-examined. It is the only way film as a whole can be healthy.
Where do we start?
Well, my New Year’s Eve movie this year, started before midnight, finished after, was Paul Thomas Anderson’s “Magnolia” on Blu-ray. When the film came out, I saw it several times. Once at a press screening at New Line. Once at BNAT. Once again in a theater once it was playing. And then once when the DVD was released in 2000. And since then, I haven’t watched it once. I felt like I’d digested it fully.
Oddly, though, when I first thought about watching “Magnolia” about a month ago, I couldn’t remember anything about it except for a few images. Part of the reason for that is because I use the soundtrack to the film, the score by Jon Brion, as writing music whenever I’m doing creative work. I’ve used the “Magnolia” score while writing so many times that when I hear the music, I don’t think of Anderson’s film. I think about all the things I’ve written to it, and I think about the dynamics of the score, the way it masterfully circles in on itself, rising and falling. That music has become utilitarian to me, and I think as a result, I have a hard time remembering the movie that went with the score.
When the film came out, I was very close to wrapping up my first decade of living in Los Angeles. I was writing for Ain’t It Cool. I was working on various film and theater projects. I was dating and enjoying being single. It was a very free moment for me, coming on the heels of a number of years of personal turmoil. I had bounced back from several blows to the ego and the bank account, and I was enjoying what I was doing pretty much every single day.
At 29 years old, I felt like I’d gone through my fair share of hell and sorrow during my time in LA, and I’d seen people going through even worse. 1999 was an astounding year of movies, and being able to write about them as that was happening was such a pleasure. David Fincher, Brad Bird, Spike Jonze, David O. Russell, Wes Anderson, Almodovar, the Wachowskis, Shyamalan, Mike Leigh, David Lynch, Alexander Payne, Martin Scorsese, Trey Parker and Matt Stone, Kim Peirce, Anthony Minghella, Patrice Leconte, Tim Burton, and Stanley Goddamn Kubrick… all of these artists released movies that year that are absolutely top-notch, and any two or three of them would constitute a strong year of movies. But all of that? In 12 months?
Coming off of “Boogie Nights,” expectations couldn’t have been higher for Paul Thomas Anderson and whatever he was working on. I read about half the script while they were shooting and stopped because I realized how much of what the film itself was going to be was in Anderson’s head, not on the page. The script is a good read on its own, but it’s not even half of the actual experience in the theater of seeing “Magnolia.” The movie is a one-of-a-kind, a beautiful and painful drop into the seething, heaving heart of LA, and while I liked it quite a bit the first time I saw it, I also felt strongly about certain missteps, choices that pulled me out of things. My general take in the last few years when the film came up was, “Solid and ambitious but undisciplined. Wants to be great so much that it ends up fumbling in the home stretch.”
When you reach for greatness, you risk looking ridiculous, and Anderson courts disaster in moment after moment of this film. When people talk about what they don’t like about this film, I can almost guarantee they’re talking about one of the things that makes me love the film. I think the opening is a marvel, a beautiful frantic sweaty marvel, with Ricky Jay’s voice leading us through this dizzying flurry of information about these insane coincidental moments, each of them apparently proof that the universe does indeed have a sense of humor. A very, very sick and twisted sense of humor, sure, but it counts.
The way it builds to the opening notes of Aimee Mann’s cover of “One” is still one of my favorite openings in recent film history. I thought for sure the film would have to slow down or settle into longer stretches after an opening like that, but Anderson’s pacing in “Magnolia” is relentless, hammering at the audience. He’s telling several different stories, and he’s breathless to tell them all, and so the entire thing has this sort of crazy jumbled skipping back and forth editing rhythm that, once you really look at what he’s doing, isn’t actually crazy at all. He’s made a film here about people who are out of control or realizing they have no control or surrendering control, people who are drowning and reaching out for anything that keeps them above water.
I love this cast. One of my big hesitations about the film back in ’99/2000 was Julianne Moore’s storyline, her big sobbing screaming scenes played too shrill and crazy. Watching her this time, I am mainly just saddened for her. She’s in horrifying emotional pain. When she tells Michael Murphy (an Altman favorite, a fact that I’m sure Anderson knew when he chose him) that she doesn’t want any of Earl’s money when he dies because she married him for that money. She tells him her worst secret, that she never loved Earl, and now that she’s watching him get eaten alive by cancer, she is collapsing. She needs to get right somehow, and her decision to kill herself doesn’t seem to be a huge stretch. I just read Artie Lange’s book about his own suicide attempt, and his actual description of the event, his explanation of his emotional state at the time, was chilling precisely because of how matter of fact he was about it. Once Linda reaches her decision to kill herself, it seems like an oddly peaceful process. Moore makes some huge choices here about how far to pitch her grief in scenes throughout the movie, and one in particular gets me. I didn’t realize until this viewing that the same Pat Healy who is in “Compliance” and “Cheap Thrills” is in this film as the kid working at the pharmacy who gets suspicious when Moore drops off a thick stack of prescriptions for various things. He pokes at her and pokes at her until she finally goes off, and when she does, she is inarguable. She is so hurt and so angry and so embarrassed all at once.
Every conversation (aka argument) people are having right now about “The Wolf Of Wall Street” is a conversation (aka argument) that played out when Tom Cruise played Frank TJ Mackey for Anderson. When Anderson cuts from Earl Partridge’s bedroom to Mackey making his entrance at a “Seduce and Destroy” seminar, he uses “Thus Spake Zarathrustra,” and that last shot of Jason Robards and Philip Seymour Hoffman together, Robards in the bed, Hoffman standing there beside it, is absolutely 100% no question about it a “2001” quote, and a very playful one. Cruise is very good in the film, and I love the way the film guts Mackey after showing him onstage. First there’s the interview, and watching him lose control of what he believes is going to be a harmless fluffy profile piece is pretty great. Once he finally gets summoned to return home and face Earl on his deathbed, though, it’s just brutal, and Cruise seems thrilled to be playing this material. I’m not sure I ever noticed how Cruise’s “Seduce and Destroy” philosophy as explained during his monologue is mirrored by Anderson’s own structure in the script. He talks about setting a tragedy up as a trap, and each of these storylines has tragedy at the heart of it, baiting us and drawing us into these character’s lives. Earl, during one of his rare coherent moments, talks about the film as if he knows he’s a character in it, and Phil Parma also refers to life as if it is a movie that he’s in. It’s risky poking at the fourth wall like that, but it works.
I forgot just how beautifully sad William Macy is in the film, and I think one of the great moments in Anderson’s filmography is that shot in the bar where we finally realize why Macy wants the braces as he watches Brad the bartender working. There is such longing, such need radiating off of Macy the entire time, and the sadness isn’t just because he’s trying so hard to hold on to the glory he experienced as a kid when he was Quiz Kid Donnie Smith. Like everyone else in the film, he is lonely, free-falling his way through life. I think what I forgot about “Magnolia” is just how painful the film is. The entire movie is about these people, all damaged, all in pain, all looking for something that will ease that sorrow for even a moment. There are two moments in the film where Anderson makes a huge stylistic choice that could easily derail the movie, and I think he pulls both of them off. There’s the moment in the film where all the characters begin to sing along to Aimee Mann’s “Wise Up,” and seeing the film this time, I found that incredibly moving. It is a gentle small song, shot through with deep longing, and seeing how this thought connects all of these people at this one particular moment really works.
The other big moment, of course, is the frogs, and that was the moment I had trouble with the first time around with the movie. Looking at it now, though, I don’t see how the film could work without it. This is a movie in which the hand of fate absolutely steers these people, and without this miracle that comes at just the right moment, things would end very differently for all of them. It’s funny how the film never really mentions God explicitly, because frogs falling from the sky seems like an Old Testament kind of move. It unifies these stories, bringing them all together on this one pivot point, over-ruling all of the small coincidences that have been mounting throughout the film.
There is so much beauty in this film, and it is so big, so jam-packed with incident and character and giant untamed emotion. I understand why I haven’t revisited it in a while. It’s a hard movie. It is exhausting in many ways. But it has aged well, and I feel like coming on the heels of “Boogie Nights,” it was hard to simply see this as a film and not compare it to that film. It turned out to be exactly the right film for me to watch as one year ended and another began, and the right way for me to kick this column off. “Magnolia” left me feeling replenished, and ready for a busy, productive 2014.
Join me here next Wednesday as I revisit a film that I was obsessed with when it came out but that I haven’t seen now in 20 years, Oliver Stone’s controversial and highly influential “JFK.”
Re: the first paragraph – Drew, are there any films on the AFI top 100 that you have not seen? Curious, as I’ve been working on completing the list myself.
Whats interesting is wondering how autobiographical it is. Earl is obviously based on Anderson’s dad who also died of cancer so how much more is autobiographical?
In 1999, the fogs also felt especially “millennial” to me, like a heavenly sign of impending apocalyptic doom that seemed to go hand-in-hand with our cultural anxiety over the year 2000.
I saw Magnolia on 3 consecutive nights as a high schooler and it rewired my brain a bit. Still one of my all-time favorites.
It’s funny – I saw this many times when it opened, and have watched it repeatedly since then, once or twice a year, to the point that I feel I know it by heart. As a result, of all PTA’s films, I feel that this is the one that actually holds up the least – which isn’t to say that it doesn’t hold up, but only that, as I’ve gotten older, I feel like I’ve aged out of it in a certain way. When I was 19 it matched the fury of my own heartbeat, but at 32 I regard it as beautiful and passionate but also immature. I am impressed by it and deeply fond of it but it doesn’t speak to me in the same way, and I started to feel like I could see the glue barely holding it all together.
Reading your perspective on it, however, makes me wonder if I’M wrong in my assessment as well. Maybe I’m just too familiar with it. Maybe I’m projecting upon it my own immaturity. I’m excited to find out if I can love the movie in a new way, and from a new perspective.
That score, incidentally, is indeed a marvel, and a landmark.
“We may be through with the past, but the past ain’t through with us.” One of my favorite movies of all time, certainly: Wise Up breaks me everytime I listen to it.
Great piece, Drew. I’m excited for this column.
I also love Stanley’s breakdown/speech he give to a Hall on the quiz show when hes finally pushed too far.
Drew, love reading your work and articles like this are exactly why one of my favorite things to do is read about movies. Thanks for this, PTA is one of my favorites and this film has plenty of interesting things going on.
Another great concept for a column, Drew. I’m looking forward to seeing what you revisit going forward. In particular, I’d love to see you take a second look at some of the movies you loved as a kid and see how they play to you now. For me, I’ve found that some hold up and others really, really do not. Also, it might be interesting if you post links or excerpts to your original reviews of the film, just for the sake of comparison.
As for Magnolia, I’ve been meaning to watch this again for a long time. It’s probably the only PT Anderson movie I didn’t immediately love, and I think it’s complexity is a big part of it. I remember being very impressed by certain aspects of it (he performances), while other aspects left me cold (the frogs, the singing). I was 17 the last time I saw it and now I’m 30. Just a guess, but I bet my opinion changes substantially.
I adore this movie. I may like some PTA movies more, but MAGNOLIA is the one that guts me emotionally, every time. That opening sequence, up through “One”, remains my personal choice for the strongest stretch of any PTA movie.
Drew,
I also had problems with the frogs at first, but upon revisiting Boogie Nights and then seeing There Will Be Blood, I can see that the Old Testament and New testament are big influences on Anderson.
I don’t know how religious he is, but Boogie Nights is the ultimate Prodigal Son analogy. We follow Wahlberg as he buries himself deeper and deeper and we see Reynold’s character deeply disappointed in his prodigy. There is a reason we end with Wahlberg shamefully returning to his “father” who welcomes him with open arms.
Apparently, Anderson has some sort of thematic auteurist quality that brings Biblical imagery with him wherever he goes.
Of course, The Master isn’t theology, even though it supposedly is about Scientology. That’s not what it’s about at all. The Master is more about psychology. A lot of people I know didn’t like it, because they thought Phoenix and Hoffman were actual people.
They’re not. They both represent the right and left hemispheres of our brain. The right is all about instinct, uncontrollable passion (which is Phoenix). He makes choices throughout that any rational person would stay away from. That’s because he’s the right brain. All irrationality that is looking for a left brain to help guide it.
In steps Hoffman. The left hemisphere. Logic and responsibility, but a lack of creativity and passion that is marked by the right brain. He desperately needs Freddie to complete him, as much as Lancaster completes Freddie.
Nowhere is this more evident than the two consecutive scenes, where Freddie attacks the critic with the fork. He shows restraint by not stabbing him for the first time in his life. Lancaster’s influence is finally stabilizing him. In the very next scene, Lancaster bursts out unexpectedly at Laura Dern’s character. He’s scary and unhinged for the first time. He’s lost his ability to keep cool, which is Freddie’s influence on him.
PTA is really great with his subtle thematic strokes. We need more directors like him.
Here’s what’s really weird: PTA claims that when he first wrote the script, he had no idea that the frogs-falling were a Biblical thing.
I feel that PTA is the only one in hollywood that actually has something to say in his films. My least fav film was ‘There will be blood’. Before anyone hits me, I saw it a couple of weeks ago and was floored by the film and is truly a work of art. I hope ‘The Master’ stands with the rest of his films as I haven’t seen it yet.
Great column Drew. You bring up a lot of my reservations about the film, but it’s one I still love huge parts of. Still the best Tom Cruise performance, in my opinion. The making of doc on the DVD is also a great look at PTA’s process, one we’re not likely to get again as he gets older.
PTA rankings: 1. There Will Be Blood 2. Boogie Nights 3. Punch Drunk Love 4. The Master 5. Magnolia 6. Hard Eight/Sydney. Discuss.
I love the idea for this column. As time grows between the present and my first viewing of a film, I find myself wondering how much of my opinion is still valid.
I think this line of thinking was behind Ebert’s unofficial (and sometimes broken) rule of not adding a movie to his “Great Movies” list that had been released within the last ten or so years.
Many times, I find the time adds perspective, or like you said, my life changes and my values and ways of thinking shift. Its similar to re-reading a great book. My father once told me that I should re-read To Kill a Mockingbird at least once every ten years because you will always get something different out of it. That applies here as well, I think.
As for Magnolia, I love PT Anderson, but I haven’t yet gotten around to seeing it. I missed it the first time around, and I added it to my must watch list, but I’ve put it off for one reason or another. Judging by your reflections here, though, I have to remedy this immediately.
I haven’t seen it either. It’s been on my queue since I joined Netflix 10 years ago and it keeps getting pushed back.
Another great idea for a new column. I actually just got Magnolia from Netflix a few days ago and it’ll be my first viewing so I’ll look forward to actually not skimming this after I get to it. Definitely looking forward to future installments, especially JFK as I really like that one as well.
I have endless debates with friends over this movie. Many think it is a pretentious vanity-project, one that Anderson used his Boogie Nights clout to get made, and to some extent I guess that is true, but I unabashedly love this film. The sense of desperation and longing all these characters experience and the loneliness they feel is remarkable and, to me at least, relatable. Also, it cemented for me the “free pass” I will give PTA for any and all future works. And I don’t care what anyone says, the frogs rule.
This is one of those movies that truly sticks to me. I’ve loved the movie, the soundtrack, and the soul of this movie since the first time I saw it in a theater. It’s so beautiful and painful at the same time. Hearing you write about the tragedy in it, which I never fully realized because of my youth when seeing it. Thanks for righting about this movie.
I love that you are an hour in before the film seems to take a breath. And yet, through all of that urgency it never feels rushed, and the strange desperate melancholy that saturates the film never gets diluted.
This is a film that I revisit every few years, and I am always drawn into it.
Also, I love the Aimee Mann stuff in the film. I listened to that soundtrack obsessively when it came out, and had to put it on to read the article :)
this movie was such a gut-punch. i STILL have the soundtrack in my playlist, and i really love the movie and the soundtrack because of the performances…you’re right, they are all so sad and desperate each in their own immensely painful way, and the music works so well with it. i’m surprised you didn’t mention john c. reilly’s performance in this… it was only the second movie i’d ever seen him in, i think (boogie nights being the first), and his character in this movie broke my heart. the moment when the music builds and they all started singing “wise up” just blew me away, and then it happened again when the frogs show up, connecting them all again. just an amazing, affecting movie. love, love, love it.
I absolutely hated this when it came out. It felt slow, affected, indulgent, and extremely “white” for a movie about the valley. I remember thinking “I liked this better when it was called “short cuts”” – However, I’m older now and I may revisit and re-consider… come to think of it, I’d like to watch “Short cuts” again soon too.
I remember the first time I saw this movie. I had a free double pass and I went with a german girl who was working in our department.
I couldn’t stand it. The music was overpowering. The Amiee Mann song that went on and on and on. I don’t know if the sound was cranked way up or what, but I found it excruciating.
I heard so much praise for it that I picked up the DVD when it came out and rewatched it. I liked it better.
Slowly, I came to appreciate the film more and more. I now consider it one of my absolute favourite films and have seen it at least a dozen times. I just watched it again on Christmas eve.
I love the Jon Brion score too. I could listen to “Stan, Frank and Linda’s Breakdown” on repeat for quite a long time. It really reminds me of the movie and the shifting between scenes. I’ve never been able to find a copy of the score for sale but I have most of the tracks.
I really wish Tom Cruise would take more chances like he did with Frank TJ Mackey. He just plays it safe with action roles. His performance was incredible.
Paul Thomas Anderson is an amazingly gifted writer and director. I think he will go down in history being compared to some of the greatest directors of all time.
You know what? It is my favourite film of all time. But I would never recommend it to a friend to see.
“It’s funny how the film never really mentions God explicitly, because frogs falling from the sky seems like an Old Testament kind of move”
This actually couldn’t be more true. It is one of the very first easter eggs I read about on the internet back in the days.
The mention about raining frogs in the Bible is in Exodus 8:2. And “E82” appears all throughout the film (weather forecast, hotel rooms, etc.). See here for more details [www.eeggs.com] (or just google “Easter Eggs Magnolia foreshadowing”)
Apparently PTA added all the Exodus references after he found out about the Biblical reference. He was unaware of it when he wrote it.
“It’s funny how the film never really mentions God explicitly, because frogs falling from the sky seems like an Old Testament kind of move.”
You couldn’t be more right. This was one of the first easter eggs I heard about in movies. The frog rain in the Bible is Exodus 8:2. And “E82” or just “82” is mentionned countless times in the movie (for example, when the kid jumps from the roof beginnin of the movie, some wiring on the ledge forms the number 82, or hotel room numbers, the temperature in the weather forecasts on tv). Google “Easter eggs magnolia foreshadowing” for more examples.
Sorry for the double post…
Interesting, I just watched this again a few weeks ago. It’s always been one of my favorites and I’ve probably have seen it around 20 times. And it’s nice to see it getting so much love here. I am such a huge fan of just about every aspect of this film, the writing, camera work, music,the performances. This is one of those movies that I feel was directed just for me. In fact, I’ve met Paul a couple of times, and the last, about a year before The Master came out, I jokingly said to him, “I love you man, but please don’t be like Stanley and make ONE movie every eight years. He laughed. Then I said, “Just so you know…I’m the guy you make your movies for.” He very genuinely and graciously responded, “Thank you, that’s so sweet.”
I may be a bit of a sycophant, but I’m just glad I’m living in a time when I get to witness his work as it’s happening. I’m happy that there is someone out there at least trying to make art out of this medium. I don’t think we have enough of that in Hollywood right now.
One of the things I love most about Magnolia is how everything just feels so right in how it plays out. I wouldn’t really begrudge anyone who said that the film is self-indulgent…I think even Paul once said this was a very self-indulgent film for him, but for me it works. The whip-pans, the long dollies…I feel like it all just works! And works FOR the film. It’s perfect pacing and timing. It’s amazingly precise cinematic language in my opinion. It’s style is a part of the story telling. Even in the ways he experiments within the film just adds to the experience. The astounding opening, “Wise Up,” the funky little shot as he pushes in tight to Claudia’s painting as the frogs are falling and you see, “but it did happen.” the frogs!! They may seem like tricks to many, or some may say those tricks take you out of the film, make you realize that it IS just a film…And I think that’s part of the point. I’ve had those moments. When the cosmos kind of announces itself. When I’ve stopped and said to myself, “This is just like a movie.” Sitting in your car late at night and that one song comes on and it’s just what you are going through. So for me, when those moments popped up in this film, well, I felt at home. I felt normal. I felt like someone else goes through that too…And that’s why I said that to Paul.
But I do have one thing I want to point out. I’ve never had a problem with the rain of frogs…I got that. But I do have a few small problems with the film. First is right around Donnie’s breakdown. Somewhere right around that scene, right when Stanley is having his breakdown too, I feel like the film hits a hiccup. I don’t know what it is, but the momentum that has been building suddenly takes a slight sidestep. I love it all individually, but as a whole there is about a five to ten minute sequence that feels like it’s missing something. And then it all starts up again for me right before the frogs rain down.
Also, relatedly, and this is probably the biggest problem I have with the film, is with the character of the Worm. It’s hinted at early on, and then brought back right about the time of the breakdowns, and it’s brought back as if it’s going to add another layer and it’s going to amount to something…And after we see Marcie getting “booked,” it’s dropped! Nothing more said of it. Now, if I remember correctly, in the script, there was supposed to be a scene, featuring Orlando Jones as the Worm that was supposed to expand on that. I’ve always felt that the last few minutes of the second act was lacking. I know Paul had something in mind…But I feel like that’s the one spot where he really just couldn’t pull it together and it feels like he just decided to drop it.
I would love to hear peoples thoughts on this. I don’t know if it’s something that I just missed, or Paul did, or what.
Still, this will always be a dear film to me…It’s got a place in my heart! So thank you Drew…And thank you once more Paul!
I’ve been listening to the soundtrack as I’ve been writing this…I’m on, “So now then” And I think that’s a fitting end!
I bought the script at the time because I was obsessed with the film. Didn’t know that Orlando Jones was cast in it, but there are lengthy sequences about the Worm-Marcie-kid that didn’t make it into the final project. My guess is time — aside from the intiial scene with John C. Reilly, those characters are the least related to everyone’s else’s ordeals. William H. Macy is a close second in that regard.
Great concept for a column. I’ve not seen this since release and it really didn’t click with me at all. Will have to give it another run, and see how it sits with 40 year old me. I really do like PTA’s work, although I’ve yet to break my “No Sandler” rule for Punch Drunk Love… Not sure I can.
Punch Drunk Love is worth a viewing.
It’s interesting that PTA wrote it for Sandler because of all the enjoyment he got from Sandler’s earlier films.
Sandler went a different direction. His ‘fans’ want the pablum that he spews out now. Too bad.
Ah, 1999! My movie year. Just out of high school, moved to a different town, working 35 hours a week in retail, and seeing nearly every movie that came out because I had literally nothing else to do. Luckily, 1999 contained the most great and good movies of any single year that I can think of (of course it also had Chill Factor, Virtual Sexuality, Teaching Mrs. Tingle, and Body Shots, but hey… can’t hold that against it).
So I didn’t choose to see Magnolia for any particular reason, except that it was a movie that existed, but wow, I loved it. I wasn’t (and still am not) an “art movie” guy, but for whatever reason it spoke to me. I liked it so much that I still consider myself a Paul Thomas Anderson fan despite not really enjoying most of his other movies. It also introduced me to Aimee Mann, who I love to this day.
I remember reading at the time that the movie was written as sort of a tribute to Aimee Mann’s music. Assuming my memory is true, I think that’s fascinating, and I’m surprised it didn’t come up in the article. Except for the fact that all the short stories (songs?) are interwoven, the movie itself feels a little like an album.
I remember seeing this move for the first time at home on the night before a very important moment of my life, where I couldn’t get to sleep. So I decided to pop it in because it was long and figured it’d help me through the night. I was utterly floored and really spoke to me at that moment. It felt like it was directly connected to me and my life at that very moment. It remains my favorite PTA film to this day.
Lemme see, frogs, Phillip Baker Hall as Art Linkletter, Tom Cruise as Tony Robbins, Bill Macy as Bill Macy. It was Okay, not something I’d ever re-visit. Needed Giant Robots.
What a clever idea for a new column!
[www.fthismovie.net]
Hi, Drew –
That’s my site and I write that column, but it was not me that posted that comment or link. No part of me thinks it is anything but coincidence. Sorry about that.
Thanks. Nice to meet you, too. Wish it had been under different circumstances.
Looking forward to the column.
LOVE the new column ideas! And I just about died when I saw Magnolia was the first installment for this one, since I’ve considered it among my “Top 3” since I first saw it in theaters. The soundtrack (which I own) is amazing, the performances are dense and haunting, and the flow of the film is mesmerizing. More than anything, this is the movie that taught me to respect Tom Cruise as an actor.
It’s impossible for me to commit to an actual Top 3 list but when forced to choose, my go-to response is Apocalypse Now, The Matrix, and Magnolia. I’ve always thought it was a funny list because those titles seem so disparate, but now that you’ve brought it up, I’m seeing things I never noticed before. Like how they’re all so visually stylized; they make some similar observations about the human condition; and I saw them within my 4 year Golden Era of film while living in L.A., a very impressionable time in my life.
Almost 20 years later, I’d say my list is unchanged. The “Wise Up” sequence continues to mesmerize. I am gutted when William Macy exclaims, “I really do have love to give! I just don’t know where to put it!” And it continues to be the Tom Cruise performance to which I compare all others. My only regret about Magnolia is that I raved about it so much to my 17 year old cousin, she watched it with her parents & 15 year old brother. Awkward!!!
Awesome column Drew, looking forward to many more!