Paul Walker will still appear in ‘Fast and Furious 7’

01.03.14

Universal may have figured out a way to keep the late Paul Walker in the upcoming “Fast and Furious 7.”

Director James Wan, writer Chris Morgan and Universal exec Jeffrey Kirschenbaum have reportedly altered the film’s shooting script to still include Walker, while allowing the franchise to continue without him.

Contrary to some early speculation, Walker’s character Brian O’Conner will not be killed off in the film, but will instead be “retired” using the existing footage that the actor shot before his death on November 30, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The film’s production was approximately halfway finished when Walker died, and the studio decided to go ahead with the film, moving it from summer 2014 to spring 2015.

The delayed release allows the filmmaking team to re-write parts of the film and shoot some additional scenes, that will hopefully respect Waker’s legacy and keep fans happy. 

“Fast and Furious 7” also stars Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Chris Bridges, Jordana Brewster, Dwayne Johnson and newcomer Jason Statham.

“Fast and Furious 7” will be released April 10, 2015.

