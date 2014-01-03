Paul Walker will still appear in ‘Fast and Furious 7’

Universal may have figured out a way to keep the late Paul Walker in the upcoming “Fast and Furious 7.”
Director James Wan, writer Chris Morgan and Universal exec Jeffrey Kirschenbaum have reportedly altered the film’s shooting script to still include Walker, while allowing the franchise to continue without him.
Contrary to some early speculation, Walker’s character Brian O’Conner will not be killed off in the film, but will instead be “retired” using the existing footage that the actor shot before his death on November 30, according to The Hollywood Reporter.
The film’s production was approximately halfway finished when Walker died, and the studio decided to go ahead with the film, moving it from summer 2014 to spring 2015.
The delayed release allows the filmmaking team to re-write parts of the film and shoot some additional scenes, that will hopefully respect Waker’s legacy and keep fans happy.
“Fast and Furious 7” will be released April 10, 2015.
This is what makes the most sense.
He has a family, and as we all know in this weirdly getting more awesome as it gets older franchise, the two most important thing to Vin Diesel’s character are 1. Arm Butter and 2. Family.
So, I guarantee halfway through the film, he comes close to dying and decides to leave the life behind for good, creating more good looking kids with Jordana Brewster just off to the side.
It will be weird, not having them at the cookouts that seem to end every film, but there you go.
I’m sorry, but I don’t really get it. Why did Paul Walker, a minor celebrity who only appeared in one film franchise, get all this news and buzz when he died?
3 reasons. 1. It’s a beloved franchise with a huge number of fans across many countries that’s grossed over a billion dollars and gave Walker a career back. 2. He may have appeared in only “one franchise,” but his resume includes a lot of movies, including Pleasantville, Varsity Blues, She’s All That, The Skulls, Joy Ride, Timeline, Into the Blue, Running Scared, Eight Below, Flags of Our Fathers, and Takers. 3. He tragically died young in a fatal accident, and that always makes news.
Where have you been, Tyler? He was/is not a “minor celebrity”. He brought action, adventure and humor into “who only appeared in one film franchise”. I think you should sit back and re-evaluate your comments because you have totally lost your mind.
I think the throttle return spring broke, pinning the gas peddle to the floor. The seat belt restrained driver from leaning over and raising gas peddle. It happened to me once. Very scarey!