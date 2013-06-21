Paula Deen gets fired from the Food Network for racial slurs

This week was not about good eats for Paula Deen. After a scandal broke over her admitting to her use of the N-word during a discrimination trial, it seems the Food Network has decided not to renew her contract according to TMZ. Her contract was due to expire at the end of the month.

In the trial, Deen and her brother Bubba Hiers stand accused by a former employee of sexual harrassment and a hostile work environment in their restaurant, Uncle Bubba’s Seafood and Oyster House. In testimony, Deen admitted to having used racial slurs in the restaurant.

When news broke, Deen released a video statement apologizing for her use of the N-word and backed out of a scheduled appearance on the “Today” show. In the video she said, “I’ve made plenty of mistakes along the way,” but begged for forgiveness. The video was yanked from her official YouTube channel and another version was posted today.

In the second video, Deen addressed her cancellation on ‘Today.’ “I have to say I was physically not able this morning,” Deen said. “The pain has been tremendous.”

