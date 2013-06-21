Paula Deen gets fired from the Food Network for racial slurs

This week was not about good eats for Paula Deen. After a scandal broke over her admitting to her use of the N-word during a discrimination trial, it seems the Food Network has decided not to renew her contract according to TMZ. Her contract was due to expire at the end of the month.
In the trial, Deen and her brother Bubba Hiers stand accused by a former employee of sexual harrassment and a hostile work environment in their restaurant, Uncle Bubba’s Seafood and Oyster House. In testimony, Deen admitted to having used racial slurs in the restaurant.
When news broke, Deen released a video statement apologizing for her use of the N-word and backed out of a scheduled appearance on the “Today” show. In the video she said, “I’ve made plenty of mistakes along the way,” but begged for forgiveness. The video was yanked from her official YouTube channel and another version was posted today.
In the second video, Deen addressed her cancellation on ‘Today.’ “I have to say I was physically not able this morning,” Deen said. “The pain has been tremendous.”
Watch the video below. What do you think of what Deen said and the Foot Network’s decision?
Maybe taking a xanax before issuing a public apology like this was not a good idea…
Yet the entertainment industry loves Roman Polanski.
Well, the Food Network had no other choice. They made the right decision. Paula Deen seems a bit out of touch and the multiple takes of her issuing an apology really hits home that she’s insincere. I’m curious if the public will forgive her after a while and/or she does her own thing without the Food Network.
I wish Paula the very best – leaves a bad taste in my mouth towards the Food Network. I think we all have said and done some things in the past that we regret especially 50 years ago – times were different and I’m sure everyone thinks and acts differently than they did then.
Keep you head up Paula – we still love you
I don’t think these things with Deen happened 50 years ago. Much more recent than that.
Paula Dean you have been put in a horrible position by the politically correct crowd. You have my sincere sympathy…I say those of you who are without sin, cast the first stone. Of course that would amount to zero! Who among us is perfect? And what motivated this attack, jealousy?
You’re right. We’re all sinners. So to hell with the penal system while we’re at it.
SANDY CHEEKS WANTS TO ABOLISH THE PENAL SYSTEM WHAT AN INTELLIGENT COMMENT THAT IS!! FYI, YOU DON’T GO TO PRISON FOR WORDS THAT YOU’VE SAID, AT LEAST NOT YET. ..WITH OBAMA IN CHARGE WHO KNOWS THINGS COOULD CHANGE!
speaking into a megaphone: Hello in there Wiseone! This is the Word Police. You are being charged and arrested for grammar crimes against humanity. Step away from the cap key and come outside. Further charges will be pending regarding your lack of ability to understand sarcasm.
this always gets me,if you’re a racist own up to it don’t apologize when you know that’s whats really in your heart do you think that was the only time she used racial slurs? do you think she will stop using racial slurs after this? once a racist always a racist
Now, let’s see Al Sharpton apologise for blasting Jews, saying “Greek homos” and that whole completely fabricated Tawana Brawley business.
Oh wait… that’s right, the door only swings one way.
Hahaha bye bye dummy.
ARASH…look in the mirror to see the dummy!
I’m so stoked that I won’t have to worry about accidentally flicking to a channel, and seeing those bug-eyes and giant fake white chompers glaring at me anymore…
this is just another example of the LEFT trying to shut up free speech! How many on here will confess to calling white people honkies or worse??
Lol. That’s hilarious.
Troopermsu..you just exposed yourself as a product of the Liberal Left!! or you wouldn’t be LOL
This culture of fake outrage is getting worse and worse.
Getting people fired for saying something you don’t like is repugnant, yet anyone who wants some attention can attack an artist (usually a comedian) and try and destroy their livelihood.
That the corporations and networks cave so quickly to this fake outrage is the most worrying aspect.
I think the word you’re looking for is fauxrage.
I don’t know if someone should lose their high-profile job for using the n-word. Or for wanting to have a “Southern plantation wedding,” that reminded her of southern America “before the Civil War.” I find that disgusting, btw.
I also don’t know why people don’t understand why using the n-word is so damaging; regardless of the race of the one saying it.
But, I do know that I hate her fake sweetness and faux “charm”. And even if only half of what has come out in her testimony is true, then she is a vulgar person. And why would anybody want to support that when her carefully crafted image is opposite of that?
WOW ole Troopermsu seems to have a hate on the South in general…and Paula Dean is the only available target!!
Shame on the food network. She said it years ago in a different time and place. Some transgressions, though abhorrent, need to be forgiven though not excused. Frankly, what caused her firing was the ill-conceived apologies. I hope another network picks her up.
WoW!!! Really People, she is human, I’m sure we all have said something we shouldn’t and regretted it later, not knowing when you said it, it was no big deal and you weren’t intending to hurt anyone. So Please Give Paula Deen a Break. He who is without sin cast the first stone. Just Saying!!!
man,everyone make mistakes and there are plenty of people out there who are REALLY raciest but since Paula Deen is on tv and a lot of people in the public know her they make such a big deal out of it and get all up in her buisness. I think she is sincerily sorry and I think we should just letitgo!