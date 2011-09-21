Pearl Jam and Nirvana set for cinemas and home video on grunge’s 20th birthday

I got home last night from Cameron Crowe’s rock documentary “Pearl Jam Twenty” jazzed by what I had just seen. To me, it was obviously an intimate perspective from the inside (therefore inherently reverential), but the treat was the access, the footage, the chance to assemble two decades of material into a film that comes away somewhat objective because it’s built from on-the-record material.
And yet, when I pulled up the few reviews available from the film’s Toronto Film Festival bow, I was met with a wave of sighing and belly-aching over what many critics, clearly unimpressed by the band to begin with, saw as subjective fandom and vacant worship. Even those with positive takes seemed too careful to let their thoughts go to print without touching on this. Well, respectfully, I think they missed it.
This is a movie split in two, really. And, consciously or not, that structure is nicely reflective of the subject. Pearl Jam is a band born from tragedy. It’s a collective risen from the ashes of Seattle post-glam titans of their scene, Mother Love Bone. The tragic death of that band’s front man, Andy Wood, combined with San Diego surfing crooner Eddie Vedder’s own sense of loss regarding the “family friend” he didn’t know was actually his father until he had passed, formed “the psychic pain that bonded the band,” as my colleague Melinda Newman puts it in her review.
That synergy made for almost instantaneous success. Six days after getting together, they were playing their first show — and killing it. The meteoric rise is the most exhilarating element of the film, capturing rather well the dizzying excitement and the “drug” of live performance (a drug so powerful it put them off of concept music videos in the beginning.)
Post-“Jeremy,” as the band found new life touring with Neil Young, desperate for freshness amid a “grunge” scene that had become flavor of the month, the film starts to shift. The story slows down as Vedder becomes the driving creative force behind the band more so than guitarist Stone Gossard. They fought Ticketmaster and lost, but gained respect from a new core of fans. The tragedy of Denmark”s Roskilde Festival in 2000 was their personal turning point. The natural maturation of the men finds its way into the film here, and I appreciate it for that. But I really think the first half is special for its sheer burst of electricity and mimicry of the head trip that is rock star success.
This coming Saturday, by the way, is “Nevermind Day,” as I’ve been calling it. September 24, 1991 was the release date of Nirvana’s “Nevermind” album. Surviving members Krist Novoselic and Dave Grohl recently talked about the approaching anniversary and I noticed Sirius Satellite Radio’s aptly named Lithium network has been upping the Nirvana airplay the last few days. And that band, too, is getting the memory lane treatment this year.
Next Tuesday, a deluxe edition of the album will hit stores, accompanied by a first-ever DVD/Blu-ray release of Nirvana’s 1991 Halloween show from the Paramount Theatre in Seattle. The concert — which was immortalized in the “Lithium” music video — will first air on VH1 Classic Friday, September 23 at 11pm ET. You can bet I’ll be glued to the tube for that and first in line for the spoils on the 27th. I just listened to my old bootleg of it again yesterday. So. Good.
See, I grew up during this stuff. So maybe it’s just my thing. Add it all to Soundgarden getting back together this year (and putting on a show at The Forum in July that is literally the best I’ve ever seen, one that I drove back to Los Angeles for in the middle of Comic-Con) and you have a perfect storm for fans of this music. But to circle back to “Pearl Jam Twenty,” I respect the movie for being a document, and I respect Crowe for eschewing chilly distance in favor of understanding that the friendship and intimacy was a virtue for the material.
(The band also pops up in Jonathan Levine’s Seattle-set “50/50,” by the way, as “Yellow Ledbetter” plays over the closing credits.)
Following yesterday’s one-day theatrical engagement in select cities around the world, “Pearl Jam Twenty” will open in select markets this Friday, September 23. It will be available On Demand from, well, “Nevermind Day” this Saturday, it airs as part of PBS’s “American Masters” series on October 21 and it hits DVD/Blu-ray four days later. Here are some details on the soon-to-be-released soundtrack.
Any favorite Pearl Jam or Nirvana tracks out there? I’ve always been a “Black”/”Yellow Ledbetter” and “Lithium”/”Negative Creep” fan.
Can’t wait to check this movie out, may need to wait until its on PBS and blu-ray.
As for favorite PJ songs it has always been State of Love and Trust and Spin the Black Circle… still love hearing Jeremy at shows though too.
As for Nirvana, was never a fan of them really, so have no opinion on that…
Glad to hear you liked it. I had the same reaction after watching it last night – a D, Variety? Really? I can understand not getting the same amount of enjoyment out of it that a fan of the band would, but unless you’re in a really rotten mood, I don’t know how you can deny the genuine affection and care that Crowe put into the film, and I think the finished product is a success. I saw it with a packed house, and everyone enjoyed the hell out of it. Especially that drummer sequence! And for me, I think it would be ‘Alive’ and ‘Lounge Act.’
Nirvana’s Nevermind and Pearl Jam’s Ten came along at just the right time in my life. When those two albums came out, I was 12 and just starting to figure out what kind of music I liked. I knew I didn’t like the popular 80’s pop and hair metal that was still around at the time and wanted something that was more substantial and heavier sounding.
I was into Metallica also and the release of the Black Album in early August 1991 started my obsession with them, one that continues to this day. Add the release of that album to Ten and Nevermind (all of which came out in a 6-week period) and you have the formation of my music tastes that was in at the time and outdated by today’s popular music standards. I’ll take it though!
I’ve always been partial to Alive and Jeremy from Ten and It Smells Like Teen Spirit, Come as You Are and Lithium. All three of the albums I’ve talked about are among the small group that I listen to in their entirety on a regular basis.
I know it’s not grunge, Kris, but no mention of the 20th anniversary of 1991’s true high watermark in music? An album which has its own documentary by a high-profile, Oscar-winning filmmaker that just opened the Toronto Film Fest?
Achtung!
Like you said, not grunge. ;) But indeed! That’s my favorite U2 album, easy.
Can’t wait to see “Pearl Jam Twenty,” although (like Mike_M) I’ll probably have to wait until it’s on PBS or DVD.
My favorite Pearl Jam tracks are “Rearviewmirror” and “Red Mosquito.” My favorite Nirvana songs are “Sliver” and “Lounge Act.” Man, I love both of these bands.
Pearl Jam and Nirvana were huge for me. I was a bigger fan of PJ as a kid, but Cobain introduced me to Pixies, Raincoats, Vaselines, Melvins and Meat Puppets. Working in the PNW for a few years at a record label in the 00s there are still fingerprints of these groups everywhere. I found out that Lounge Act was written about my boss. The graffiti that Cobain did in Olympia is legendary. I still listen to Nirvana now and like them more, but PJ hold a special place in my heart. I remember being bummed when they had to cancel a show in Boise during Ticketmaster, but respecting their love for their fans. I saw them years later in Boise even though my music taste had shifted and it was so much fun. Also, my first concert was Foo Fighters right after Cobsin killed himself — it was the closest I’d ever get to seeing them. My dad paid off the bouncer so I could get in. I didn’t know it St the time but I love him for it. My fave PJ — Corduroy and Animal; my fave Nirvana — Scentless Aprentice and Something in the Way
Kris — congrats on the shift to this site, I’ve been reading incontention for years and now that I live in Los Angeles I’ll have to pay extra attention.
Thanks BEF!
Just stumbled across this interview at EW that deserves some love here.
[music-mix.ew.com]
I love this aside from Grohl:
“We used to take the A&R business cards to karaoke bars and hand them out. Do you remember that? Someone would go up and sing terribly, and we had so many of them, there were a lot of labels that were courting the band. We had so many A&R cards in our wallets that we’d go to a karaoke bar and someone would sing like “God Bless America,” and we’d walk up and hand them a card and say, “Yeah. Give me a call.” All those A&R guys were getting calls from f—ing terrible karaoke singers.”
I wasn’t old enough to get into the grunge movement when it was going on (I was 5 when Cobain died). But I caught up during my teen years and Nirvana has been featured prominently in my iPod since. Three of my favorite tracks still are Heart-Shaped Box, Polly, and Dumb.
Don’t like Nirvana, but Pearl Jam is cool. I still can’t hear anything but “Here Comes Your Man” by the Pixies when I hear “Yellow Ledbetter,” though. Don’t know if it’s just me.
Good point
Me too