Pearl Jam and The Decemberists lead lean Jan. 18 new music releases

It”s still slow in album release land as labels are holding off on releasing the big guns until March. Still there are some choice sets coming this week, including Gregg Allman”s first solo album in 14 years as well as new sets from James Blunt and The Decemberists and a tasty live collection from Pearl Jam.

Gregg Allman, “Low Country Blues” (Rounder): The leader of the Allman Bros. Band enlists T Bone Burnett to produce his first solo album in 14 years. He had a little help in the project from such guests as Dr. John and Doyle Bramhall II.

James Blunt, “Some Kind of Trouble” (Custard/Atlantic): British bloke best known still in the U.S. for “You”re Beautiful” comes back strong with his third album, which is much more upbeat and poppier than his previous two releases.

The Decemberists, “The King is Dead,” (Capitol): After the ambitious “Hazards of Love,” Colin Meloy and co. focus on songs rather than concepts with this 40-minute set. Guests include Gillian Welch and REM”s Peter Buck.

Pearl Jam, “Live on Ten Legs” (Monkeywrench): Seattle”s finest releases an 18-set live collection taken from 2003-2010 tours.

The Script, “Science & Faith” (Columbia): Sweet-sounding Irish pop band has already take this set to No. 1 at home. Will the group, best known here for their hit “Breakeven” and for penning Kris Allen”s AC mainstay, “Live Like We”re Dying,” start to get the acclaim here that they get in the U.K.? They deserve it.

Social Distortion, “Hard Times and Nursery Rhymes” (Epitaph): Led by first single, “Machine Gun Blues,” Mike Ness”s hard-rocking paragons come back strong with the band”s seventh studio album, its first set in six years.