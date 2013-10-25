Pearl Jam performs an intense ‘Sirens’ on ‘Late Night with Jimmy Fallon’

10.25.13 4 years ago

NBC

Pearl Jam spent the week having its music feted on “Late Night with Jimmy Fallon” by other artists, including Dierks Bentley, Chris Cornell, the Avett Brothers, and Fleet Foxes Robin Pecknold,, but on Thursday night, it was the Seattle band”s time to take the stage.

Pearl Jam performed a somewhat laid-back, yet intense, version of  “Sirens,” the current single from “Lightning Bolt,” the No. 1 album on the Billboard 200. They will perform again tonight.

Below Pearl Jam’s performance, also check out Bentley’s take on “Alive” (with help from the Roots and PJ’s Mike McCready), as well as Cornell/Avett Bros.’s take on “Footsteps” and Pecknold’s “Corduroy.” 

