Well, it feels like almost every superhero and supervillain has received their own origin story by now, so how about Batman’s butler, Alfred Pennyworth? EPIX believes there’s an audience there, and there might be, given that the upcoming 1980s-set Joker origin story (starring Joaquin Phoenix) will devote some time to the character (as played by Douglas Hodge). This trailer gives us a first look at the suave, dashing version of Pennyworth, who will be portrayed by Jack Bannon (The Imitation Game, Medici), back in the 1960s.

What was Alfred Pennyworth up to in those days? Not much, other than being a 20-something, former Special Air Service soldier in charge of a London security company. He begins working alongside young billionaire Thomas Wayne (Ben Aldridge) before Bruce’s birth, and in the trailer, we see him flashing knives, pulling a gun, and being generally effective with the ladies. The series was created by Gotham duo Bruno Heller and Danny Cannon and aims to give a proper (and very British) backstory to the character who’d go on to be embodied by Michael Caine, Jeremy Irons, and Michael Gough at the movies.

Pennyworth, which is strong with the 007 vibes, will premiere on EPIX in June.