Percy Daggs III will return for ‘Veronica Mars’ movie

“Veronica Mars” can breathe a sigh of relief as another veteran of the CW show has signed on to reunite with star Kristen Bell for the upcoming movie adaptation.

Percy Daggs III, who played Veronica’s best bud Wallace Fennel, has inked a deal to reprise his role for the film, according to Deadline.

Chris Lowell is also returning as Veronica”s ex Stosh Piznarski.

The adaptation, which was famously financed through Kickstarter, will also feature other series alumni including Jason Dohring. Series creator Rob Thomas is writing and directing.

The film is planning to start shooting later this summer shoot, and will be released sometime in 2014 premiere through Warner Bros. Digital.