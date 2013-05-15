‘Person of Interest’ makes Sarah Shahi a regular

Good news for “Person of Interest” fans, or perhaps mostly good news for Sarah Shahi fans: The “Life” and “Fairly Legal” star will be sticking around on the CBS drama as a regular for the drama’s upcoming third season.

CBS Entertainment President Nina Tassler told reporters about Shahi’s new status during a Wednesday (May 15) morning conference to discuss the network’s 2013-2014 season, calling her “a great addition to the cast.”

Shahi was introduced in the Season 2 episode as Samantha Shaw, a former operative in the Intelligence Support Activity organization who, like the “Person of Interest” heros, has a particular interest in The Machine. Shaw appeared in three subsequent episodes including last week’s season finale.

Shahi has also been seen this year in the feature “Bullet to the Head” and in a brief recurring arc on NBC’s “Chicago Fire.”

After two seasons of building an audience on Thursday nights at 9 p.m., “Person of Interest” is being shifted to CBS’ difficult-to-fill Tuesday 10 p.m. hour in the fall.