‘Person of Interest’ makes Sarah Shahi a regular

Good news for “Person of Interest” fans, or perhaps mostly good news for Sarah Shahi fans: The “Life” and “Fairly Legal” star will be sticking around on the CBS drama as a regular for the drama’s upcoming third season.
CBS Entertainment President Nina Tassler told reporters about Shahi’s new status during a Wednesday (May 15) morning conference to discuss the network’s 2013-2014 season, calling her “a great addition to the cast.”
Shahi was introduced in the Season 2 episode as Samantha Shaw, a former operative in the Intelligence Support Activity organization who, like the “Person of Interest” heros, has a particular interest in The Machine. Shaw appeared in three subsequent episodes including last week’s season finale.
Shahi has also been seen this year in the feature “Bullet to the Head” and in a brief recurring arc on NBC’s “Chicago Fire.”
After two seasons of building an audience on Thursday nights at 9 p.m., “Person of Interest” is being shifted to CBS’ difficult-to-fill Tuesday 10 p.m. hour in the fall.
Dan, why’s that slot being difficult? It’s not like the competition with the likes of Private Practice, Body of Proof and Parenthood was tough. Is it because people don’t watch TV late on Tuesday nights or it’s just that the shows were not good?
Person of Interest is a bigger and better show than Vegas or Unforgettable. I think it will do well.
As much as agent Shaw is a popular character I’m getting a little bord of a 7 stone tiny female character with model looks knocking the hell out of trained assassins who are twice her size
Balaji – It’s a mystery. CBS has aired a lot of shows in that slot in the past few years and some of them — “Good Wife,” mostly — have even been good shows. Sometimes it’s just a matter of the right match. I suspect “Person of Interest” should certainly improve on what “Vegas,” “Golden Boy” and “Unforgettable” have done. Probably by a lot…
-Daniel
Dan,
Any chance you and Alan could talk about what’s happening with 10:00 in general? I just browsed through the last three years and (not counting Hannibal) 30 shows have debuted at 10:00 and 19 of them were canceled after their first season (20 if you count the brief cancellation of Unforgettable). Of the shows that survived, only Scandal has become a hit. Harry’s Law and Smash bombed in their second seasons. Blue Bloods has done fine on Fridays. Body of Proof and Happy Endings kind of limped along for a few years. Revenge is Revenge. Nothing really great, save Scandal.
If you look at the 10:00 ratings for the last few weeks, the second highest rated show is 13-year old CSI, and only it, Scandal, and Castle are consistently pulling 2+ ratings. It’s not just CBS on Tuesday, it’s every network on almost every night.
Is this DVRs? Cable? Although, looking further, 1/3 seems to be about the going rate for renewal in any timeslot. So maybe it’s all just in my head.
Bad, bad news. She has a great character, i love her, but Person of Interest was such a unique show with 2 main characters. Now it’s an ensemble drama.
I think you’re underestimating the significant role of “Detective Carter” with that statement. Even “Fusco” was fairly regular. As long the addition of Shaw comes out of their screentime, and not John/Harold, then it’s all good.
How many dramas have only four regular cast members on them? Adding a fifth isn’t a big deal imo as I felt that she has fit in fine so far.
As much as I like Shahi and the character of Shaw, I have a concern about her becoming a regular. Namely, that once she showed up on the scene, Fusco was essentially marginalized for the rest of the season. To the point where he wasn’t even in the finale! I’m worried that the producers have run out of ideas for the character. But I’m hoping that’s not the case, since Fusco essentially became the heart on the show during season 2. Kevin Chapman is great and he keeps the show grounded- when he isn’t around, the episodes are much more apt to spin off into crazy spy conspiracy thriller mode.
I don’t think that he was marginalized because of her, rather because his most common storyline has to do with HR and the episodes that they are heavily involved in. His inclusion in many other storylines has been fairly marginal too, even before Shaw was around. Not that he didn’t have an important and frequent role, but more often than not, it wasn’t as big as when episodes dealt with HR.
Love her and think it is just the right thing that’s been missing, she and Mr Reese have great chemistry. Gotta agree with the comment about tiny women taking on trained assassins. Too much of a stretch and it bothers my husband too.
My PoI question is more general. Why the ^&*^% doesn’t CBS stream recent episodes? Has their own site been such a disaster that they just gave up or what? I’d love to rewatch the last two episodes; and see the one I missed, where Shahi appeared. But unlike Fox, NBC & ABC, no joy….
Why?
CBS doesn’t stream it due to the licensing deal with the studio that produces it. For some reason they seem to be the only network that asks about this as an afterthought, rather than going for streaming rights from the get-go, which is why it’s such a crap-shoot what you can watch. This was the explanation I got when I asked last season.