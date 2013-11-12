Pete Holmes and Eric Andre discuss penises, death, and ‘Degrassi’

Pete Holmes’ interview with comedian and “Eric Andre Show” host Eric Andre (wouldn’t it be weird if his name were different from his the name in his show title? Yes.) was only a few minutes long, but a LOT of different topics were discussed.

Not all the topics, though. Here are a few things the two comics did not discuss:

– Grumpy Cat

– Pizza

– Whether they’d vote for Elizabeth Warren over Hillary Clinton for President

Also? I will never not laugh at a “Degrassi” reference.

