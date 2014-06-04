Pete Holmes Grills M. Bison in ‘Street Fighter: Red Tape’

06.04.14 4 years ago

I've loved Pete Holmes' “Street Fighter: Red Tape” series. Kumail Nanjiani as Dhalsim? Genius. Joel McHale as Guile? Inspired. “Red Tape” points out how much absurdity is packaged within a single Super Nintendo title, and finally, we're at the craziest Street Fighter of all: M. Bison.

M. Bison doesn't have pupils or irises. He operates out of Thailand for some reason. His metallic suit is electrically charged, but he still wears a cape. He did something bad to Chun Li's dad. The only way I can make sense of it is by screaming “#RIPRaulJulia” and pawning my Shadaloo membership badge on eBay.

Ugh. I'm going to miss “The Pete Holmes Show,” y'all. He is psycho-crushing it here.  

Around The Web

TAGSPETE HOLMESSTREET FIGHTER RED TAPETHE PETE HOLMES SHOW

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 17 hours ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 2 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 5 days ago 2 Comments
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP