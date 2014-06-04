Pete Holmes Grills M. Bison in ‘Street Fighter: Red Tape’

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

I've loved Pete Holmes' “Street Fighter: Red Tape” series. Kumail Nanjiani as Dhalsim? Genius. Joel McHale as Guile? Inspired. “Red Tape” points out how much absurdity is packaged within a single Super Nintendo title, and finally, we're at the craziest Street Fighter of all: M. Bison.

M. Bison doesn't have pupils or irises. He operates out of Thailand for some reason. His metallic suit is electrically charged, but he still wears a cape. He did something bad to Chun Li's dad. The only way I can make sense of it is by screaming “#RIPRaulJulia” and pawning my Shadaloo membership badge on eBay.

Ugh. I'm going to miss “The Pete Holmes Show,” y'all. He is psycho-crushing it here.